VAVEL ratings of the twentieth matchday of Premier League 2014/2015

|Stoke City (1)
|Manchester United (1)
|
|
|Begovic
|6
|De Gea
|6
|Cameron
|6
|Jones
|7
|Shawcross
|8
|Smalling
|5
|Muniesa
|6
|Evans
|6
|Pieters
|7
|(64') Shaw
|6
|Whelan
|6
|Carrick
|7
|N'Zonzi
|6
|Mata
|6
|Walters
|5
|Rooney
|6
|(81') Arnautovic
|7
|(75') Young
|6
|Diouf
|5
|Van Persie
|5
|Crouch
|6
|(64') Falcao
|6
|Substitutes
|(81') Assaidi
|-
|(64') Herrera
|6
|(64') Januzaj
|6
|(75') Rafael
|5
|Manchester City (3)
|Sunderland (2)
|Caballero
|6
|Pantilimon
|7
|Zabaleta
|6
|(78') Vergini
|6
|Mangala
|6
|O'Shea
|6
|Demichelis
|6
|Brown
|5
|Clichy
|8
|Jones
|5
|Fernandinho
|7
|Rodwell
|7
|Yaya Touré
|8
|(58') Gómez
|6
|Navas
|6
|Larsson
|7
|Silva
|6
|(66') Buckley
|5
|(85') Nasri
|6
|Johnson (p.)
|6
|(70') Jovetic
|7
|Wickham
|5
|Substitutes
|(70') Lampard
|7
|(58') Giaccherini
|5
|(85') Kolarov
|-
|(66') Álvarez
|5
|(90') Milner
|-
|(78') Coates
|5
|Southampton (2)
|Arsenal (0)
|
|
|Foster
|7
|Szczesny
|3
|Alderweireld
|6
|Debuchy (83')
|6
|Fonte
|6
|Mertesacker
|6
|Gardos (70')
|6
|Kiscielny
|3
|Bertrand
|7
|Gibbs
|4
|Wanyama
|7
|Coquelin
|4
|Davis
|6
|Chambers (59')
|4
|Ward-Prowse
|6
|Oxlade-Chamberlain
|6
|Tadic (83')
|6
|Cazorla
|6
|Mané (40')
|7
|Rosicky
|4
|Pellé
|6
|Alexis
|7
|Substitutes
|Reed (40')
|5
|Walcott (59')
|4
|Yoshida (70')
|5
|Akpom (83')
|-
|Long (83')
|-
|Hull City (2)
|Everton (0)
|
|
|McGregor
|5
|Joel
|6
|Elmohamady
|7
|Coleman
|7
|Davies
|6
|Jagielka
|6
|Bruce
|6
|Alcaraz
|3
|(22') Robertson
|3
|Baines
|5
|Chester
|6
|Barry
|4
|Livermore
|6
|(46') Besic
|6
|Meyler
|7
|Naismith
|5
|Jelavić
|8
|Barkley
|7
|(46') Ramírez
|5
|(46') Mirallas
|3
|Abel Hernández
|8
|Koné
|3
|Substitutes
|(22') Rosenior (55')
|7
|(46') Lukaku
|6
|(46') Brady
|7
|(46') Oviedo
|4
|(55') Maguire
|5
|-
|-
|Aston Villa (0)
|Crystal Palace (0)
|Guzan
|7
|Speroni
|7
|Hutton
|6
|Kelly
|5
|(14') Vlaar
|5
|
Delaney
|6
|Okore
|6
|Dann
|6
|Cissokho
|5
|Mariappa
|5
|Sánchez
|7
|Bolasie
|6
|Bacuna
|7
|(89') McArthur
|6
|(63') Cleverley
|6
|Ward
|5
|(82') Wiemann
|5
|Ledley
|6
|Agbonlahor
|6
|Puncheon
|5
|Benteke
|6
|(61') Zaha
|4
|Substitutes
|(14') Clark
|4
|(61') Gayle
|5
|(63') Grealish
|6
|(89') Bannan
|-
|(82') Cole
|-
|Queens Park Rangers (1)
|Swansea City (1)
|
|
|Green
|6
|Fabianski
|6
|Isla
|6
|Rangel
|6
|Caulker
|6
|Fernández
|4
|Dunne
|6
|Williams
|6
|Hill
|7
|Taylor
|6
|Henry
|7
|Ki
|7
|Barton
|6
|Britton
|6
|Fer
|8
|Sigurdsson (71')
|6
|Vargas
|6
|Routledge
|5
|Zamora (83')
|6
|Dyer (60')
|6
|Austin
|7
|Gomis
|6
|Substitutes
|Hoilett (83')
|-
|Emnes (60')
|6
|Bony (71')
|8
|West Ham United (1)
|West Bromwich Albion (1)
|
|Adrian
|6
|Foster
|6
|Jenkinson
|6
|Wisdom
|6
|Reid
|7
|Lescott
|7
|Collins
|7
|McAuley
|6
|Cresswell
|6
|Baird
|6
|Song
|6
|(67') Mulumbu
|6
|(55') Amalfitano
|5
|Morrison
|6
|Kouyaté
|7
|Brunt
|6
|Downing
|6
|(79') Dorrans
|6
|(72') Sakho
|6
|Sessegnon
|7
|(84') Carroll
|5
|(73') Berahino
|7
|Substitutes
|(55') Jarvis
|6
|(67') Yacob
|5
|(72') Valencia
|5
|(73') Ideye Brown
|5
|(84') Cole
|-
|(79') Varela
|5
|Liverpool (2)
|Leicester City (2)
|
|
|Mignolet
|6
|Hamer
|7
|Emre Can
|5
|Simpson
|6
|Kolo Touré
|6
|Wasilewski
|6
|Sakho
|6
|Morgan
|6
|Moreno (85')
|7
|De Laet
|5
|Gerrard
|8
|Drinkwater (36')
|5
|Leiva (72')
|5
|Mahrez
|7
|Henderson
|6
|James
|6
|Coutinho
|7
|Hammond (67')
|5
|Lallana (55')
|6
|Schlupp
|8
|Sterling
|6
|Vardy (75')
|6
|Substitutes
|Borini (55')
|4
|Nugent (36')
|8
|Markovic (72')
|5
|Cambiasso (67')
|6
|Lambert (85')
|-
|Ulloa (75')
|5
|Newcastle United (3)
|Burnley (3)
|Alnwick
|6
|Heaton
|5
|Janmaat
|6
|Trippier
|6
|(60') Taylor
|7
|(17') Shackell
|5
|Coloccini
|6
|Keane
|7
|Dummett (og)
|5
|Mee
|7
|Tioté
|6
|(32') Marney
|5
|Colback
|8
|Jones
|6
|Sissoko
|7
|Arfield
|6
|Pérez
|6
|Boyd
|8
|Gouffran (71')
|6
|Barnes
|7
|Rivière (57')
|5
|Ings
|8
|Substitutes
|Armstrong (57')
|5
|(17') Long (37')
|5
|Williamson (60')
|5
|(32') Kightly
|6
|Haidara (71')
|5
|(37') Reid
|6