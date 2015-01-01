VAVEL ratings of the twentieth matchday of Premier League 2014/2015

VAVEL ratings of the twentieth matchday of Premier League 2014/2015

This is the table with the VAVEL ratings of the twentieth matchday of Premier League.

Stoke City (1) Manchester United (1)

Begovic 6 De Gea 6
Cameron 6 Jones 7
Shawcross  8 Smalling 5
Muniesa 6 Evans 6
Pieters 7  (64') Shaw 6
Whelan 6 Carrick 7
N'Zonzi 6 Mata 6
Walters 5 Rooney 6
 (81') Arnautovic 7  (75') Young  6
Diouf 5 Van Persie 5
Crouch 6  (64') Falcao  6
Substitutes
 (81') Assaidi -   (64') Herrera 6
      (64') Januzaj 6
      (75') Rafael 5
Manchester City (3) Sunderland (2)
Caballero 6 Pantilimon 7
Zabaleta  6  (78') Vergini 6
Mangala 6 O'Shea 6
Demichelis 6 Brown  5
Clichy 8 Jones  5
Fernandinho 7 Rodwell  7
Yaya Touré  8  (58') Gómez 6
Navas 6 Larsson  7
Silva 6  (66') Buckley 5
 (85') Nasri  6 Johnson  (p.) 6
 (70') Jovetic  7 Wickham 5
Substitutes
  (70') Lampard  7  (58') Giaccherini 5
  (85') Kolarov -  (66') Álvarez 5
  (90') Milner -  (78') Coates 5
Southampton (2) Arsenal (0)

Foster 7 Szczesny 3
Alderweireld 6 Debuchy  (83') 6
Fonte 6 Mertesacker 6
Gardos   (70') 6 Kiscielny 3
Bertrand 7 Gibbs 4
Wanyama  7 Coquelin  4
Davis 6 Chambers  (59') 4
Ward-Prowse 6 Oxlade-Chamberlain 6
Tadic   (83') 6 Cazorla 6
Mané   (40') 7 Rosicky 4
Pellé 6 Alexis 7
Substitutes
Reed  (40') 5 Walcott  (59') 4
Yoshida (70') 5 Akpom  (83') -
Long  (83') -    
Hull City (2) Everton (0)

McGregor 5 Joel 6
Elmohamady  7 Coleman 7
Davies 6  Jagielka 6
Bruce 6  Alcaraz 3
 (22') Robertson 3  Baines 5
Chester 6  Barry 4
 Livermore 6   (46') Besic 6
 Meyler 7  Naismith  5
 Jelavić  8 Barkley 7
 (46') Ramírez 5  (46') Mirallas 3
 Abel Hernández 8  Koné 3
Substitutes
 (22') Rosenior   (55') 7  (46') Lukaku 6
 (46') Brady 7  (46') Oviedo 4
 (55') Maguire  5 - -
Aston Villa (0) Crystal Palace (0)
Guzan 7 Speroni 7
Hutton 6 Kelly 5
 (14') Vlaar 5
Delaney 		 6
Okore 6 Dann 6
Cissokho 5 Mariappa 5
Sánchez 7 Bolasie 6
Bacuna 7  (89') McArthur 6
 (63') Cleverley 6 Ward 5
 (82') Wiemann 5 Ledley 6
Agbonlahor 6 Puncheon 5
Benteke 6  (61') Zaha 4
Substitutes
 (14')  Clark 4  (61') Gayle 5
 (63') Grealish 6  (89') Bannan -
 (82') Cole -    
Queens Park Rangers (1) Swansea City (1)

Green 6 Fabianski 6
Isla 6 Rangel 6
Caulker 6 Fernández 4
Dunne 6 Williams 6
Hill 7 Taylor 6
Henry 7 Ki 7
Barton 6 Britton 6
Fer 8 Sigurdsson (71') 6
Vargas 6 Routledge 5
Zamora (83') 6 Dyer (60') 6
Austin 7 Gomis 6
Substitutes
Hoilett (83') - Emnes (60') 6
    Bony (71') 8
West Ham United (1)  West Bromwich Albion (1)

Adrian 6 Foster 6
Jenkinson 6 Wisdom 6
Reid  7 Lescott 7
Collins  7 McAuley 6
Cresswell 6 Baird 6
Song 6  (67') Mulumbu 6
 (55') Amalfitano 5 Morrison 6
Kouyaté  7 Brunt 6
Downing 6  (79') Dorrans 6
 (72') Sakho  6 Sessegnon 7
 (84') Carroll 5   (73') Berahino 7
Substitutes
 (55') Jarvis 6  (67') Yacob 5
 (72') Valencia 5  (73') Ideye Brown 5
 (84') Cole -  (79') Varela 5
Liverpool (2) Leicester City (2)

Mignolet 6 Hamer 7
 Emre Can 5 Simpson 6
Kolo Touré 6  Wasilewski 6
Sakho 6 Morgan 6
 Moreno (85') 7 De Laet 5
 Gerrard 8  Drinkwater (36') 5
 Leiva (72') 5  Mahrez 7
Henderson 6 James 6
 Coutinho 7  Hammond (67') 5
 Lallana (55') 6 Schlupp 8
 Sterling 6  Vardy (75') 6
Substitutes
 Borini (55') 4   Nugent (36') 8
 Markovic (72') 5  Cambiasso (67') 6
 Lambert (85') -  Ulloa (75') 5
Newcastle United (3) Burnley (3)
Alnwick 6 Heaton 5
Janmaat  6 Trippier  6
 (60') Taylor  7  (17') Shackell 5
Coloccini 6 Keane 7
Dummett  (og) 5 Mee  7
Tioté 6  (32') Marney 5
Colback  8 Jones 6
Sissoko  7 Arfield 6
Pérez 6 Boyd   8
Gouffran   (71') 6 Barnes 7
Rivière  (57') 5 Ings   8
Substitutes
Armstrong  (57') 5   (17') Long  (37') 5
Williamson   (60') 5   (32') Kightly 6
Haidara (71')  5   (37') Reid 6

