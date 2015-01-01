Tottenham 5-3 Chelsea: Sensational Spurs blow away poor Chelsea

Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham Hotspur recorded a historic win over Chelsea on New Year's Day, thrashing the Blues 5-3 at White Hart Lane in a game that stunned the neutrals.

Spurs magnificently defeated their London rivals with two goals Harry Kane and one goal each from Danny Rose, Andros Townsend and Nacer Chadli. Diego Costa, Eden Hazard and John Terry were Chelsea scorers as they were emphatically defeated.

Mauricio Pochettino was dealt a blow early on as Ryan Mason was forced off after ten minutes with an injury. This almost resulted in a goal for Chelsea, as his replacement - Moussa Dembélé - took three minutes to get ready and come on which left Spurs with ten men for that short period of time. Fortunately for Spurs, they were able to cope with ten men.

Minutes later, they almost took the lead through Chadli, but his acrobatic effort was saved by his fellow Belgian international Thibaut Courtois.

Spurs would be made to pay as Costa gave Chelsea the lead in the 18th minute. Courtois caught the ball from a Spurs corner and distributed the ball with a long throw to Eden Hazard. The Belgian winger kept the ball in play and beat Danny Rose with a piece of magnificent skill, only to see his shot rebound off the post into the feet of Oscar, who zipped the ball across the area to Costa who tapped it in from close range.

This goal put Chelsea in from control of the game and was a real confidence blow to Spurs.

Oscar almost scored a goal of his own minutes after the opening goal with Costa threading him through, but he could only scuff his effort wide of the goal.

Chelsea would be made to pay for not taking advantage of their dominance, as Kane skipped past Cesc Fàbregas and drilled a brilliant shot into the bottom corner from just outside the area to put Spurs level.

Soon after, Chadli hit the post twice after two one-on-one's with Courtois, however the second time Rose was there to follow up and score off the rebound to put Spurs up 2-1 just before half-time.

It got even better for Spurs right before the half-time whistle, Gary Cahill tripped Kane and the referee Phil Dowd gave a penalty. Townsend stepped up to put Spurs 3-1 ahead.

It got even worse for Chelsea in the second half, Kane turned Nemanja Matic brilliantly and finished the ball into the far corner to make it 4-1 to Spurs.

Chelsea managed to get one back in the 61st minute as Federico Fazio gave the ball away to Hazard who played a one-two with Fàbregas and finished the move with a left-footed strike into the bottom corner.

After quite a quiet spell, in the 75th minute Hugo Lloris made a great save to deny Cesar Azpilicueta from making it 4-3 after a great bit of play from Hazard.

Chelsea were made to pay for not taking their chances as Chadli was allowed space to finish a slick Spurs move into the bottom corner via a deflection from John Terry.

The ball managed to go in off Terry again but this time at the right end, as he made it 5-3 in the 87th minute.

Spurs managed to hold on for a massive win against their rivals from West London which pushes them up above Arsenal in the table into 5th place. Whereas, Chelsea are top on alphabetical order ahead of Manchester City.