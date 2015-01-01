Brendan Rodgers: "Liverpool got what they deserved"

Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers has admitted that his side did not deserve to win in their 2-2 draw against Leicester on New Years' Day.

Two first-half penalties courtesy of captain and English midfielder Steven Gerrard looked to have sealed all three points for the hosts, but for Nigel Pearson's men to salvage a point in an inspired second-half performance as David Nugent and Jeffrey Schlupp got themselves on the scoresheet, the game finishing 2-2.

Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers has admitted that his side did not do enough to deserve all three points from the game, and was disappointed by how many mistakes Liverpool made as a whole: "I thought we got what we deserved in the end, I didn't think we played well in all honesty, and I thought Leicester played very well. We found ourselves two-nil in a game we didn't deserve to be, we still created chances but it was alawys a dangerous game. Leicester played vey well, they've got players at the top of the field with speed and that's always very dangerous.

We're obviously disappointed at being two-nil up and conceding the goals we did. Overall there is a little bit of frustration, but I can't be too unhappy because I didn't think we played well enough to merit a win to be honest."

A shame that The Reds were unable to seal all three points, given the fact that they would have won three successive matches for the first time this season, following victories against Burnley and Swansea over the Christmas period. Gerrard netted two more goals today, meaning he now has seven for the campaign in all appearances; but Rodgers will be hoping that his men can bounce back with intriguing games to come against AFC Wimbledon in the FA Cup, as well as Sunderland and Aston Villa away next in the Premier League.

Below, is a picture of the Premier League table after 20 matches played. Liverpool sit in 8th place, whilst Leicester are bottom of the pile.