Manchester City 3-2 Sunderland: Lampard secures City all three points

Goals from Yaya Touré, Stevan Jovetić and Frank Lampard gave Manchester City the win despite a scare from Sunderland late on after Jack Rodwell and Adam Johnson scored for the Black Cats.

For the first time since their away win at Leicester last month, Manchester City were able to field a team with a recognised striker. However, this seemed to do more harm than good in the first-half as it was a half of dominance for a City side which could not find the net, despite having 15 shots and 68% possession.

Of the 15 shots which City had, two of them were on target, forcing former City goalkeeper Costel Pantilimon into two saves via David Silva and Yaya Touré. Not only were Manuel Pellegrini's side struggling to get shots on target, but they couldn't break down the compact Sunderland defence set out by manager Gus Poyet. This resulted in the majority of their shots coming from outside of the area.

Whereas, Sunderland did manage to get one shot off in the first half, and they did make the most of it. A well struck costless-kick from Sebastian Larsson resulted in a brilliant save from Willy Caballero.

Poyet will have gone into the half-time interval pleased with his side's efforts to keep City at bay. On the other hand, Pellegrini will have been frustrated with his side's inability to score with the possession that his side had in the first-half.

The second-half predictably continued in the same fashion as the first-half, with City firmly in control of the game resulting in a slow-paced and tedious game for those watching.

In the 56th minute, City finally found a way through the extremely defensive Sunderland side. Jovetić laid the ball off to Touré, who struck a thunderbolt from outside of the area right into the top corner, giving former team-mate Pantilimon no chance of preventing his shot from hitting the back of the net.

After City taking the lead, Sunderland were forced into differentiating their tactics in order to attempt to get something out of the game. They became a lot more positive and offensive off and on the ball. As a result, the game opened up massively and Jovetić made it 2-0 to City after getting on the end of a Gael Clichy cross and flicking the ball past the helpless Pantilimon.

To the frustration of City fans their defensive woes continued, as Sunderland fired back quickly with a goal from Rodwell against his former employers. City were caught napping at the back and Rodwell headed home superbly from a corner.

Minutes later, Sunderland were level through another former City player, Johnson. The referee gave a penalty after Pablo Zabaleta fouled Billy Jones in the City penalty area, and Johnson then converted the penalty.

However, Sunderland were brought back to reality just minutes later, as substitute Frank Lampard met a cross from Clichy with an excellent header directed into the bottom corner.

This win put City level on points with league leaders Chelsea for the time being, as Chelsea play away at Tottenham in the late kick-off of the day.

Sunderland remain on 20 points and in 14th, one point behind 13th placed Everton who lost 2-0 away at Hull continuing their poor spell.