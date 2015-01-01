Stoke City - Manchester United Live Text Commentary of EPL 2014

Thanks for joining me for my first live commentary of 2015! Hope you all enjoyed it and I will see you next time.

14:45. It can only go to the big man Peter Crouch who was a real problem all game for Manchester United. He assisted the opening goal for Shawcross by winning a header from a corner and finding Shawcross. He also hit the post in the second half and caused issues during all set peices. It wasn't only at set peices that he worried the opposition defence, he was able to play in Walters and Diouf on several occasions.

14:40. Before I go I will do my MOTM.

14:37. This draw means that Manchester United will keep hold of 3rd spot. Stoke on the other hand overtake Newcastle on goal difference.

14:35. A fair result in the end for both sides but Louis Van Gaal will not be happy with yet another away draw. Stoke took the lead within two minutes through Ryan Shawcross and had the momentum for several minutes as United tried to recover. Falcao scored his 3rd goal for Manchester United to draw the scores level. Despite chances for both sides it remained 1-1.

Full-time Stoke City 1 - Manchester United 1

92. Last attempt of the game here for United who have a corner.

90. 2 MINUTES ADDED ON

89. A great cross from Januzaj is flicked on by Wayne Rooney. It falls to wingback Rafael whose shot is blocked well and goes out for a corner. The corner is cleared all the way back to David De Gea.

88. Nearing stoppage time here and neither side has had a good chance to win the game late on.

83. A scrappy last few minutes here suggests we are in for a nervy end to the game.

81. Yet another appeal for a penalty by the Stoke City players however it was a fairly half hearted appeal.

Stoke City substitution. Assaidi comes on for winger Arnautoivc.

78. A great cross from the young Belgium Januzaj finds Van Persie at the near post but he could only head wide.

75. Three corners in a row for Stoke City none of them look threatening but the pressure is on the Manchester United centre backs.

73. Bad news for Manchester United who have lost Ashley Young from a potential hamstring injury. Rafael will be subbed on in his place.

68. What a chance for Stoke! The ball clatters into the post after a Crouch header. Stoke then rush after the ball but it is cleared desperately. From the following corner Diouf has a deflected just over the bar.

66. A lovely chipped ball to Van Persie is brought down with ease by the Dutchman and his shot drifts narrowly wide.

Penalty appeal: The ball very clearly hits Smalling on the arm and to make matters worse his arms were not down by his side, his arms were above his head. Stoke are very unlucky here.

64. Stoke City have had a penalty appeal turned down from a corner. The fans are accusing Smalling of blocking a header with his arms.

Double substitution for Manchester United: Januazaj on for Falcao and Herrera on for Shaw.

60. A Manchester United counter-attack sees the away side win a corner. The corner is cleared by Crouch.

58. Manchester United striker Falcao earn a costless-kick for his side near the corner of the area. Nothing happens in the costless-kick and it is cleared.

57. The tempers around the ground are starting to flare. Both sets of players are looking annoyed with the current football being played and the fans for both sides are getting more and more vocal.

54. Little has happened in the last few minutes. Both sides are misplacing passes, giving the ball away and neither are really controlling the match. Very even so far this half.

49. Quick counter attack by Stoke caused some issues for Manchester United. Mata gives the ball away with too much ease and Arnautovic is allowed to run after the ball, but Jones got across to cover and clears the ball.

47. Manchester United have had all the possession in the opening two minutes and the home team have started slightly more defensively than before.

45. The game is back underway with Manchester United kicking off.

And it is half time here at the Britannia. Shawcross scored after one minute from a corner but Manchester United hit back via a corner of their own. Falcao slotting home from close range.

45. We are into extra time here in at the Britannia.

41. Begovic causes a stir to which Van Persie snaps. The keeper goes to collect the ball with Van Persie jogging towards. Without any need to do so Begovic raises his foot in the direction of Van Persie who retaliates angrily. Slight stir in the game but it quickly calmed down.

37. The pace of the game has died down a little as we approach the final five minutes of the first half. Been an entertaining half here so far.

32 The following corner comes to nothing and Manchester United can clear from a costless-kick.

31. Shaw nearly puts the ball into his own net after Evans leaves a cross to bounce in the direction of Walters and Shaw was able to flick the ball over the bar but for a moment it looked like it would sneak under the bar.

Stat: Falcao now has three goals for Manchester United this season.

27. Stoke attepmt to take the lead instantly after conceding with a corner of their own but it is too deep for Diouf and the corner comes to nothing.

GOOOOOOOOOOOOOAL! It is all level here at the Britannia and anchester United conceded from a corner and have equalled the score from one. Rooney swings the ball in, Carrick peeled off the front post and flicks the ball on to Falcao who taps home.

25. A hard working Van Persie wins another corner for United and it is Rooney to take.

23. Stoke continue to threaten Manchester United, a foul saved United and Phil Jones who mis-judged a looping ball but was brought down by Crouch.

18. Some very, very poor defending by Evans. A long ball is chased down by Diouf and for some reason Evans does not deal with it instead allowing it to bounce alongside him. Diouf jumps infront of the Irishmen then moves past him, but curls his shot miles wide. All too easy for Stoke at the moment.

17. The costless-kick is miles over the bar and Begovic did not even have to move.

16. Some United pressure allows them to get a foothold within the game and the games pace has slowed down. Rooney is fouled outside the area, looks slightly to far out to shoot.

12. Some sustained pressure from United see them win a corner. But yet again it is caught too easily by Begovic.

9: Manchester United's turn to keep the ball but are yet to create any good chances. A Mata corner is caught with ease by Begovic. The away side did have a penalty shout turned down when a header struck Walters arm, but the Potters players arms were down by his side.

5: Near enough all the possession goes to Stoke and Manchester United look shaky at the back. United are however now attempting to keep the ball around the half way line.

2: GOAAAAAAAAL! Stoke City yet again exploit an opposition sides set peices. The ball is floated long to Peter Crouch who heads it towards Shawcross who volleys home. What a start by Stoke City!

1: Just one minute gone and Stoke have already forced a corner.

The game has just KICKED OFF and it is live!

12:40 The teams are in the tunnel now.

12:35 Giggs goes out of his way to shake hands with Diouf who had a short stint at Manchester United several years ago.

12:30 The teams are going through their final warm ups as I type this. Kick off is edging nearer.

1225 As for Manchester United they have arguably their strongest side out bar Angel Di Maria who is again out with injury. The firepower up front of Falcao and Van Persie is enough to worry any defence and with Mata and Rooney in behind the strikers they are sure to be supplied enough chances.

12:20 Very strong lineups for both sides. Stoke playing with three strikers in Walters, Diouf and Crouch came as a slight surprise but shows that Mark Hughes believes that Manchester United can be beaten. Giving Stoke back to back home wins against Manchester United.

12:15 Key Player: Robin Van Persie the Dutch international is United's top joint goal scorer with Wayne Rooney on 8 goals. The majoirty of his goals have came in the last five games.

12:10 Key Player: Diouf (Stoke) the Senegalese international scored twice in under 10 minutes in the last game Stoke played at home against West Brom. He had a short stint at Manchester United making 9 appearances scoring 1 goal.

12:05 The referee for today is Michael Oliver.

Manchester United subs: Rafael, Januzaj, Lindegaard, Herrera, Fletcher, Blacket and Wilson.

Stoke City subs: Bardsley, Huth, Wilson, Adam, Butland, Assaidi and Shenton.

Manchester United: De Gea, Young, Smalling, Jones, Evans, Shaw, Carrick, Rooney (c), Mata, Van Persie and Falcao.

Stoke City: Begovic, Cameron, Shawcross, Muniesa, Pieters, N'Zonzi, Whelan, Arnautovic, Walters, Diouf and Crouch.

Sorry for the slight delay the refreshing system was playing up. Team news has been released.

11:45 We are now one hour away from kick off team news will be filtering shortly.

11:43 Robin van Persie has scored 10 goals in 10 Premier League appearances against the Potters, including four in five for Manchester United.

11:40 Last season saw Manchester United win 3-2 at home with late headers from both Rooney and Hernandez. Stoke got their revenge and first ever victory over Manchester United in the Premier League era.

11:30 United have gone nine league matches without defeat since losing to Manchester City two months ago (W7, D2).

11:20 The Red Devils have won just two of their last 11 away games in the top flight (D6, L3), although they are unbeaten in their last four (W2, D2).

11:15 Time to relive a few past games over the years.

11:10 Victory would give Stoke three successive top-flight wins for the first time since last March.

11:00 Their only defeat was a 2-1 loss at the Britannia Stadium last season.

10:5o Manchester United have won six of their last seven games against Stoke City in all competitions.

10:40 You guys like stats? If so stick around as I will be revealing some stats about this fixture and both sides.

10:10 If Manchester United win today in this early kick off they will secure 3rd spot for the day. They will also move within 7 points of league leaders Chelsea and 4 of second place Manchester City. Stoke on the other hand will overtake Newcastle into 10th spot which is the targeted minimum finish for Stoke manager Mark Hughes.

10:00 Fancy reading the preview to get a better grip of the game before any offcial team news is released? Read the review by me, Joshua Bean here.

9:55 With the game kicking off at 12:45 it means this is the first game of 2015 and both sides will be trying to get the new year of to a great start.

9:50 Stoke City won their last fixture, a 2-0 victory at home verses struggling West Brom with a quickfire double from striker Diouf. Manchester United on the other hand drew 0-0 with Tottenham Hotspur at White Hart Lane but should of scored several times with Rooney and Mata missing easy chances.

9:48 It is expected to be wet, cold and windy here today with peak temperature at around 10 degrees.

9:45 Hello everyone and welcome to VAVELs live text updates of Stoke City VS Manchester United, at the Britannia Stadium. Kick off is expected to be 12:45 GMT so is just three hours away. New Years Day football starts here, follow the football with me Joshua Bean.