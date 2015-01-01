Tottenham Hotspur 5-3 Chelsea: As it happened

19:45. I'll be back with another live commentary soon, thanks for joining me today! Stay tuned to the latest on VAVEL over the coming days, the football coverage does not stop! Check out the homepage, for all of today's match reports and the latest news! Have a nice end, to the first day of the new year. Happy New Year!

19:30. As a result, Chelsea lose grip in the title race and now the media will have to change their words! Everyone expected The Blues to run away with the league title this year, but that has not been the case! City won 3-2 thanks to a winner from former Chelsea midfielder Frank Lampard, so that means that Mourinho's men are only top of the table based on ALPHABETICAL ORDER!

19:25. That win means Tottenham leapfrog London rivals Arsenal into 5th place, just a point ahead of them.

90+5: The referee blows his whistle, and that's it! Full-time at White Hart Lane! TOTTENHAM 5 CHELSEA 3. What a victory for the hosts, arguably their biggest and best win of the season so far. They've swept aside the league leaders in a commanding display, Mourinho's men will feel hard done by that decisions did not go their way, but their defending was suspect all game which allowed the likes of Eriksen, Chadli and Kane to run riot.

90+4: Just a minute left to play now, this will be Chelsea's second loss of the season!

90+3: Less than subtle time-wasting now from Chadli, who runs down the flank, holds the ball in the corner before the Chelsea defenders swarm around him and he loses the ball. Jogs away, smirking. Round of applause from the hosts, naturally.

90+1: Tottenham supporters are blowing whistles around the ground now, who can blame them? They just want the match to be over, conceding any more goals just takes gloss away from the win.

90: The fourth official has signalled for five minutes of stoppage time to be played, on his electronic board.

86: GOAL! 5-3! TERRY! That's better! John Terry scores his third goal in his last four matches with a scrappy close-range effort which he really could not miss from. Hazard fires in a dangerous low cross, the ball evades everyone in the box apart from the captain himself who slots the ball past Lloris into the back of the net. Consolation?

84: Ramires hits a shot, but it fires wide of Lloris' goal. Chelsea are getting good goal-scoring chances, but not taking them.

82: Fabregas goes into the referee's book for a hefty challenge on Vertonghen, and he can have no real complaints there.

81: STAT - This is only the second time that Mourinho's side has conceded 5 goals. The first, was in 2010 in an El Clasico; Barcelona beating Real Madrid 5-0.

80: Ten minutes to play, and this match has been unbelievable to look. Chelsea, the league leaders before the start of play today, are losing 5-2 now. Incredible.

78: GOAL! ANOTHER FOR SPURS! IT'S FIVE! Harry Kane is at the heart of the action yet again, as he weaves his way towards the edge of the area, and feeds through a pass towards the path of Chadli who slots past Terry and Courtois; rifling into the bottom corner of the net.

76: Pochettino makes his last sub of the game, Danny Rose to be replaced by Ben Davies.

75: SAVE! Lloris conjures up the goalkeeping goods once more, this time to deny the link-up play between Hazard and Azpilicueta from resulting in a goal.

73: Fabregas has a costless-kick, but in the end it is wasted in truth, as his effort is blocked by the wall.

72: And, Chelsea make their second change of the match - Willian coming off, to be replaced by Mohamed Salah.

71: Dembele gets booked for a rather high boot on Azpilicueta.

69: Mourinho reacts angrily on the touchline as Hazard goes down in the area and does not get a penalty for it, under the challenge from Fazio. Replays show the Argentinian centre-back DID win the ball.

68: Close! Kane almost gets another assist, he flashes a ball across the face of goal but no Spurs team-mate is able to latch onto the strike.

66: Tottenham making their second sub of the game now, with Paulinho coming on to replace Townsend for some strength in depth in the heart of midfield now.

65: Bentaleb is booked for a rather cynical block to deny the run of Willian going forward for the visitors.

61: 4-2 now, this game just got even more interesting.

60: GOAL! Hazard makes it 4-2! GAME ON ONCE MORE! The Belgian takes advantage of Fazio's defensive error, playing a one-two with Fabregas, before smashing a shot low and hard into the corner of the net, out of Lloris' reach.

57: Hazard weaves his magic once more as he ghosts past his marker, before Dembele takes him down with a cynical foul. Costless-kick is wasted, as Fabregas' delivery is cleared to safety.

55: Kane's been superb tonight, razor-sharp! STAT: Spurs are the first team to score four goals against Jose Mourinho's side in the Premier League!

52: GOAL! TOTTENHAM MAKE IT 4-1! HARRY KANE WITH HIS SECOND! A well-taken strike from Kane once more, as he curls a low drive past Courtois into the bottom corner of the net. Emphatic finish, should not be too long before we see an England call-up for the youngster!

50: Hazard hits a shot, but it's wild and over Lloris' crossbar. Not troubling the Frenchman from distance, there.

49: Ivanovic and Rose are involved in a tussle, the Serbian does well not to react after he is grabbed back.

45: Oscar is replaced for Ramires in the only substitution at half-time.

18:33. The second-half begins!

45+2: Mourinho storms down the tunnel in frustration, and that's the half over with! Tottenham 3 Chelsea 1!

45+1: GOAL! Townsend makes no mistake, Courtois dives the right way but is unable to stop the powerful shot from hitting the back of the net, bottom corner aswell! Unreal scenes.

45: PENALTY! TOTTENHAM HAVE THE CHANCE TO MAKE IT 3-1 NOW! CAHILL ON KANE! The centre-back slams into Kane just inside the area, and gives away a penalty. He can have no complaints, with Townsend set to take it....

43: GOAL! TOTTENHAM AHEAD! DANNY ROSE! Incredible scenes as the English full-back makes it 2-1 with a cool, composed finish after Chadli hits the post yet again, this time from Eriksen's inch-perfect ball. He was taken out with a late sliding tackle, but adrenaline helped him there to finish from close range.

41: OFF THE POST! Chadli comes close to making it 2-1 to the hosts with a low effort through Courtois' legs, bounces off the post and out of play. The linesman on the far side though, puts up his flag. Would not have counted, either way.

40: Hazard weaves past his marker with ease, finds Willian with a low ball; the Brazilian slots the ball into the path of Fabregas who is unable to keep the ball in play, goal-kick to Spurs.

38: Hazard heads well wide with a poor header after Willian's deflected strike bounces straight into his path, Lloris stays in his goal and lookes as the ball bounces into the crowd. Ironic cheers from the hosts.

36: Superb sliding challenge by Danny Rose, in his own area as Ivanovic sprints towards the byline wit the ball at his feet; wins the ball and he had to get that tackle right.

33: Terry trips over Kane's foot near the byline next to the linesman, and wins a costless-kick which is taken quickly.

30: Half an hour played, and it's been a great match so far! 1-1, Chelsea have their work cut out to win this one. They have not come out of the blocks flying, and Pochettino's men are desperate for a result. You can tell by the way that they are playing.

29: Kane weaves past his marker, shapes to shoot and fires one into the bottom corner of the net from 25 yards out.

28: GOAL! AND IT'S A SPECIAL ONE! HARRY KANE EQUALISES! Courtois is one of the best goalkeepers in the world, without a doubt. But, there was nothing that he could have done to stop the young Englishman from equalising for Spurs there!

26: Hazard goes down clutching his ankle and wins a costless-kick in the process, Spurs supporters vent their frustrations, as though the Belgian has dived or is feigning injury. Vertonghen stomped on the back of his foot, although not intentional.

25: Townsend with an encouraging-looking cross into the box... good catch from Courtois! The young Belgian commands his area and catches the ball with relative ease.

23: Oscar gets trampled on whilst taking a shot in the area, looks in slight discomfort but does not ask for a foul and gets on with the game.

20: Another superb through ball pass from Fabregas, to no avail as Costa limps slightly in the area as he is covered by Vertonghen.

19: Courtois meanwhile is requesting assistance for a finger injury, the Chelsea physio Eva Carneiro rushed onto the pitch as the goal was scored, nothing serious though.

18: GOAL! CHELSEA AHEAD! COSTA BREAKS THE DEADLOCK! Spurs hit on the counter attack with speed, courtesy of a dangerous run towards the box by Hazard whose curling shot hits the post, before bouncing into the path of Oscar who taps towards the Spaniard, who could not miss from close range. 1-0 to Chelsea, who have been on the back-foot, it has to be said.

15: Good stop again from Courtois, this time to deny Chadli at the near post with an acrobatic effort after Spurs get the ball forward and do well to pass their way past the Chelsea midfield in and around the flank.

13: Confirmation of that substitution now, with Mason being replaced by Moussa Dembele.

10: Some of the Tottenham players are warming up on the touchline now, just in-case they are needed.

9: Ryan Mason goes down, clutching his hamstring in some discomfort. The referee is ushering the Spurs physio onto the field of play, and it looks like he will be unable to continue, a muscle injury.

7: Oooh! Fabregas with a swerving 30-yard pass towards the edge of the area spotting the run of Diego Costa, who fails to latch onto the ball properly as it trickles out of play for a goal-kick. Thumbs up for the pass by the striker, he knows that was a good ball. That was close to an inch-perfect pass from the Spaniard, who has recorded the highest number of assists and chances created in the Premier League this season so far.

6: Encouraging start to the game from the hosts, playing with high intensity and passing the ball around welll. Walker beats Azpilicueta to the ball on the flank, delivering a teasing low cross into the area but the Chelsea defenders clear amongst themselves.

3: Great hands from Courtois as he comfortably smothers the danger from a stinging drive by Chadli, 25 yards out. Kane was lurking near the Belgian 'keeper, so it was important that he held the shot and he did.

2: Tottenham corner to take, but Chelsea hoof the ball clear and the set-piece is wasted.

17:30. KICK-OFF! Chelsea get the game underway... Tottenham - Chelsea, and it's LIVE!

17:25. Pre-match handshakes done, just a few minutes away from the start of this intriguing fixture.

17:20. The two teams have completed their warm-up sessions, and are back in the changing rooms for a last debrief before kick-off.

17:00. 30 minutes until kick-off now! Time for a few words on each match that was being played in earlier Premier League games.

16:50. Will this man get amongst the goals today?

16:45. Chelsea's Spanish right-back Cesar Azpilicueta had this to say to the media, ahead of play today: "The most important thing is that we are working collectively, we are top of the league and we want to stay there. We played Spurs a few weeks ago but this will be a different game, we are completely focused."

16:35. And, here is how the view looks in North London at the moment ahead of kick-off. (source: Chelsea's official Twitter account)

16:34. Oscar passed a late fitness test, and makes his 100th start for the Chelsea side today. Nemanja Matic makes his 50th appearance, he'll be hoping for a clean sheet and another good display at defensive midfield.

16:32. Strong team line-ups from both sides. Argentinian winger Erik Lamela misses today's match with a minor calf injury, with Andros Townsend and Nacer Chadli the wing players for the hosts this evening. Davies, Dembele and Paulinho are amongst the subsitutes' bench for Spurs.

CHELSEA: Courtois, Ivanovic, Cahill, Terry, Azpilicueta, Matic, Fabregas, Willian, Hazard, Oscar and Costa. Subs - Cech, Zouma, Mikel, Ramires, Salah, Remy and Drogba.

TOTTENHAM: Lloris, Walker, Fazio, Vertonghen, Rose, Bentaleb, Mason, Chadli, Townsend, Eriksen and Kane. Subs - Vorm, Chiriches, Davies, Dembele, Paulinho, Stambouli and Soldado.

16:30. Just an hour away from live Tottenham - Chelsea kick-off now, I'm sure you know what that means! Confirmed team line-ups!

16:20. STAT: The two leading top scorers for either side, Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen and Spanish striker Diego Costa; have contributed a combined duo of 20 league goals this season so far.

16:15. Difficult to decipher how this game Tottenham - Chelsea will pan out, but with that being said, Pochettino will hope that his team improve overall from their 3-0 away loss to Chelsea last month. They were rolled over on that night.

16:10. Tottenham's form in their last six matches: DWWWWL - and in contrast to Chelsea's form: DWWWWW

16:05. Brazilian creative midfielder Oscar is the only real doubt for the match from Chelsea's perspective; due to the fact that he is ill.

16:00. Predicted line-ups for today's Tottenham - Chelsea game:

TOTTENHAM: Lloris, Fazio, Vertonghen, Walker, Davies, Bentaleb, Mason, Lamela, Chadli, Eriksen and Kane.

CHELSEA: Courtois, Cahill, Terry, Ivanovic, Filipe Luís, Matic, Fábregas, Hazard, Willian, Oscar and Diego Costa.

15:55. Jose Mourinho's side are rather lucky in that sense, because they have no injuries to any first-team players in the squad. Arsenal are probably wondering why they can't boast the same stat at the minute, eleven of their senior players are still injured including the likes of German duo Mesut Ozil and Lukas Podolski.

15:50. So, Tottenham expected to rotate their squad for today's match. Interesting reports, but it will be intriguing to see whether or not Pochettino decides to select some of his youngsters or some of his better, more experienced players. Fixtures have come thick and fast, and there seems to be no sign of stopping in this league, arguably the most competitive in the world.

15:47. Pre-match interview quote from English midfielder Ryan Mason, who has enjoyed a fine spell in the Tottenham first-team so far this campaign:

"It'd be massive to beat them. The fans want to win London derbies and hopefully we can do that today."

15:40. So, what happened in the last meeting between these two sides? On the first of December, Chelsea hosted Spurs at Stamford Bridge, and it's safe to say that they won with a rather comprehensive 3-0 victory. Goals were courtesy of Hazard, Drogba and Remy.

15:35. Two London rivals, in contrasting positions in the league table currently. Chelsea are the league leaders, three points clear of closest rivals Manchester City. Tottenham meanwhile, are stuck in 7th place. With that being said though, they are only two points away from a top four place at the moment. Southampton and Arsenal are in 4th and 5th respectively, playing a crunch match at the moment. The score, is 0-0 in that game Tottenham - Chelsea. 8 other matches are being played at the moment, I'll give you some brief comments on them at HT and FT.

15:30: Hello again everyone, and welcome to my latest live Tottenham - Chelsea commentary - the first of 2015! Happy New Year to all of you, I hope you have a prosperous year with lots of success. Today, on New Year's Day, we have more Premier League action on today. The match I'm commentating on? Tottenham - Chelsea.