Tony Pulis named West Brom manager

It has been confirmed this morning that former Stoke and Crystal Palace manager Tony Pulis is the new head coach of West Brom

The 56-year-old has signed a two-year deal and will take charge after Thursday's match against West Ham. The Welshman becomes the fourth coach in a year at the Baggies. He replaces Alan Irvine who was sacked after a dismal run of seven defeats in the last nine games which leaves the Midlands side just a point above the relegation.

Pulis told the club website: "“I’m absolutely delighted to accept the job and I do so with a simple but important message for the Albion fans and everyone at the club.

“Every successful club is built on unity and that is what I shall strive to help bring to Albion.

Pulis has shown his survival credentials with his time at Stoke City by establishing them as a Premier League side but in particular at Crystal Palace where he steered them from relegation to 11th in the table which won him countless praise from the masses. Pulis has been out of work since he decided to leave Palace two days before their opening game of this season against Arsenal.

Pulis added: "We need everyone together from top to bottom – the supporters, all the staff, the players, everyone who has an interest in the club’s welfare.

“With that, we can go forward together and hopefully take this club up the Premier League.”