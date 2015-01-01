West Ham 1-1 West Brom: Stalemate as new boss Tony Pulis looks on from stands

Tony Pulis looked on in the stands as West Brom produced a gutsy display to claim a well-deserved point away to West Ham through young Englishman, Saido Berahino just before the break.

Tony Pulis, announced as the Baggies' new boss in the morning, was in the stands evaluating his new players and having a good look at them before he takes over his first game, that being coming against Gatesthead in the FA Cup this Saturday. He would have been encouraged by his teams display assured on the ball and well disciplined in defense. After Berahino's goal they were the team who looked like scoring next and created a handful of chances.This was the Englishman's third goal against the Hammers in four appearances. West Brom would feel aggrieved and frusrated that they didn't take more than just a point away from Upton Park. They had plently of chances to obtain a shock away win against a rejuvenated West Ham side.

The first real moment of the game came when Cresswell,who was terrific on the day played a great one-two with Downing who passed into feet to Kouyate back again to Cresswell and was shrugged off the ball by Dawson. Appeals for a penalty for the English full-back were waved away. That was the warning sign for the Baggies and it appeared they didn't take note as just four minutes later the team in clarent blue broke the deadlock. Downing's looped ball into Amalfitano, who controlled the ball well and passed the ball wide to Cresswell played a delightful ball into Sakho who was on hand to score a simple header passed Ben Foster. West Ham were in the driving seat and were now piling on the pressure. Just three minutes later they had another chance. Song broke up play on the edge of his box and found Downing on the wing who cut in from the left and hit his strike which took a little deflection however Ben Foster was on hand to stop the Hammers from going two up.

It took the Baggies 20 minuites or so to really get into the game. The Congolese International, Youssouf Mulumbu played a fierce ball in and Chris Baird connected brilliantly on the volley only to be matched by the Spaniard in net, Adrián who produced an outstanding save parrying it away brilliantly. The Hammers were really feeling the wrath from the team from the West Midlands. Just 5 minutes later after Adrián's heroics, the Liverpool loanee, Andre Wisdom played a pass into Stéphane Sessègnon who snatched at his shot and hit it well wide. The Benin International really should have done better and at the very least should have tested Adrián. West Brom had another chance this time through dead ball specialist, Chris Brunt.

Song fouled Mulumbu on the edge of the box, and Brunt stepped up but his left-footed strike went comprehensively wide. Another chance presented itself to the Baggies, all be it a half chance. Brunt passed the ball to Scotsman, James Morrison whose attempted curler went well wide of the target. However just 6 minuties later West Brom finally got their reward. On the counter, Berahino played the ball to Sessègnon who in turn found him again in the box and the young Englishman tapped in from 10 yards. It was a deserved goal and the Hammers could not have said it had not been coming. West Ham were surving wave and wave of attack as it seemed the players from West Brom were attempting to prove themselves to the onlooking Tony Pulis.

After the interval West Brom were bombarded with chance after chance but couldn't capitalize, a mix of poor finishing and decision making made life difficult for the visitors to claim all three points. Sessègnon played in Mulumbu who fired into the side netting from 20 yards. West Ham took control of a bit of the play after the substitution of Matt Jarvis, the Englishman who has been hampered with injuries this season. 3 chances for West Ham were quick to follow. Aaron Cresswell who was by far the best player on the pitch for the Hammers struck the post through a brilliant costless-kick. Andy Carroll fluffed his lines with an overhead kick and Sakho was unable to bundle in a Downing cross.

West Ham went all out for the second goal but unfortalty for them it never came, on the balance of play this was a fair result.

Player Ratings: