Arsenal - 2014: Transfer Review

Although Arséne Wenger is often criticised for being shrewd with his money, some of his signings proved to be important for the club in the year of 2014. Yes, the January transfer window did not start well, and yes, the Gunners only made two deals during the month - but, at least they signed someone.

Italian goalkeeper Emiliano Viviano and Swedish experienced central midfielder Kim Kállstróm, both joined the club on six-month loan deals. However, neither managed to hold down first-team places amongst the side; due to one problem or another. Viviano was always going to be competing for a first-team spot with Szczesny, whilst Kállstróm had an injury problem which meant that he could only make a handful of appearances whilst 100% fit.

STAT: Viviano failed to make one single appearance for the Arsenal first-team, during his six-month loan spell from Serie A club Palermo.

In the Summer transfer window, numerous players both joined and left the club in different deals.

Departures:

Lukasz Fabianski - Swansea City

This transfer was not much of a surprise, especially because it was coming to the end of the Polish 'keeper's contract and he was not particularly happy with being second fiddle to fellow countryman Szczesny in the team. He joined fellow Premier League club Swansea, where he was promised regular first-team chances to prove himself following the departure of Michel Vorm to Tottenham. To be fair, you cannot really blame him; he has played every match apart from one so far this campaign, and done relatively well - keeping eight clean sheets and making 61 saves in the process.

Bacary Sagna - Manchester City

This deal, was relatively surprising though. The experienced Frenchman had played 35 Premier League matches in the 2013-14 season, but opted to join the defending champions instead, quoting that he wanted to win trophies. Slightly ironic, given the fact that Arsenal managed to end their nine-year trophy drought with an FA Cup win back in May. He has only made six appearances so far this season in the league with his former club making an adequate replacement in his position. Is the grass greener on the other side?

Thomas Vermaelen - Barcelona

Many critics have highlighted the fact that Vermaelen is yet to have been adequately replaced, with defensive reinforcements few and far between at The Emirates this season. With that being said, Wenger may have got the last laugh, as he sold the Belgian centre-back to Barcelona for £15million pounds. He is yet to make his competitive debut for the club, as he unfortunately suffered a serious recurring hamstring injury which means that he is still out of action, for the next four to six months.

Nicklas Bendtner - Wolfsburg

It has seemed an age that Bendtner has been on Arsenal's wage books. He joined The Gunners in 2004, a product of their youth academy before being promoted to a first-team player. In that time, he has struggled to impress for a number of reasons. First, his work-rate has been questioned. Secondly, his goal-scoring form is incredibly inconsistent, and many supporters had identified that Bendtner does better for Denmark and away on loan spells than for Arsenal themselves.

But, finally, 2014 saw the year that Bendtner left the club as his contract expired. His last goal for the side came on New Year's Day, in a 2-0 win over a now-relegated Cardiff. Says a lot, that he got injured in the process of scoring. Anyways, he joined Bundesliga side VFL Wolfsburg, and looks content there.

Amongst other departures, were Ignasi Miquel, Thomas Eisfeld, Park Chu-Young and Johan Djourou.

Missed stars:

Cesc Fabregas - (Barcelona) to Chelsea, £30million pounds

Perhaps one of the biggest mistakes in Wenger's transfer career at Arsenal? Cesc, the Spanish creative midfielder who Arsenal supporters grew to know and love during his time at the club, joined London rivals Chelsea just days before the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, as he wanted to leave Barcelona and his former club did not want to buy him back. Wenger at the time, said that his midfield was full of depth and buying Fabregas back would hurt the balance in the team. Upon reflection, he will be kicking himself that he did not bring back the former captain; who has flourished under Mourinho's guidance at Stamford Bridge so far this season. 48 key passes, 14 assists and 62 chances created; the most in the league so far, that will say something.

Carlos Vela - (Sociedad), contract extension (buy-back option not exercised)

This was a lingering rumour over the past season or so, but there is evidence to suggest that Arsenal were not too keen on bringing Mexican forward Carlos Vela back to the club. It must be stressed, that although Vela is a good player, it seemed as though his best goalscoring form was away from Arsenal; so it's no surprise that he stayed where he was in Spain, being content at Sociedad, where he is valued as one of their most important players.

Done deals:

Mathieu Debuchy - Newcastle, £12million pounds

The French right-back was a direct replacement following the departure of Sagna earlier on in the Summer, and based on his previous Premier League experience with Newcastle, the deal seemed a reasonable one. He has fitted in perfectly with Arsenal's style of play, and although not a long-term solution given his age, just a few years younger than Sagna, he is a consistent performer and one that commands his place in the first-team almost every week without fail, injuries permitting. A good signing.

David Ospina - Nice, £3.2million pounds

A solid addition to the side, the Colombian 'keeper impressed thanks to his displays at the World Cup but has yet to make his mark upon the first-team, based on the lack of first-team opportunities he has had. This is based on the fact that he has been injured ever since returning from international duty, and has only made two appearances for the club thus far - due to a thigh injury which has kept him out until the start of the new year. The 26-year-old will be hoping for more chances to prove his worth, with Szczesny's inconsistent form of late prompting questions to be asked as to whether or not he deserves to be regarded as Arsenal's number one goalkeeper.

Danny Welbeck - Manchester United, £16million pounds

A shrewd signing, but it makes sense. It seemed as though Arsenal were not going to make a signing of a recognised striker at all in the Summer transfer window, when alas, Danny Welbeck popped up from under the radar and joined the club on a permanent basis after they appealed for more time to finalise the paperwork, on transfer deadline day.

Dramatic stuff, as Wenger & co have gone to a lot of trouble, to ensure that Welbeck was signed. He has scored seven goals and created two assists in all competitions following his move, which is not as impressive as he'd like it to be, but there is still room for improvement. A point to prove, following his departure from United in search of regular first-team football, which Arsenal offered him and he has gratefully accepted. His work-rate, visual awareness and eye for goal mean that Wenger's men have another striking option to add to their bow.

Calum Chambers - Southampton, £16million pounds

A real talent for the future, Chambers was signed for £16million and has already shown his potential and versatility to be able to adapt to Arsenal's style of play. He was a right-back before they signed him in the Summer, he has played at centre-back and Wenger suggested it would not be long before supporters saw him playing in the middle of midfield. Exciting stuff, for a 19-year-old with lots of promise, and quality to go with it. Great signing, and he's English.

Alexis Sánchez - Barcelona, £30million pounds

Saved the best until last. The Chilean forward has lit up the Premier League with his electric skills, great ball control, goal-scoring ability and South American flair. A wonder signing for the Gunners, and arguably their best player in the squad already, less than six months after his arrival. He has fit into the Arsenal mould perfectly, and his hard-working attitude is inspiring to all who look him, not just his team-mates. If they keep him fit, play him in his preferred position, and ensure he avoids injuries as much as possible, as well as shooing off potential suitors, he could be an Arsenal great for years to come. This picture sums up how well he has been doing, over the past few months.