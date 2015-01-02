Steven Gerrard's best Liverpool moments
Gerrard, pictured here in Istanbul, has had many heroic moments in his time at Liverpool

Liverpool Football Club and it's supporters was shaken by the recent announcement that Steven Gerrard will be ending his 17-year relationship with the club, likely leaving for Major League Soccer's LA Galaxy in the summer. 

Gerrard, the club's captain since 2003, has been the juggernaut of the club since he first stepped on to the Anfield turf against Blackburn in November 1998. He is quite perhaps one of, if not the, greatest 'big moments' player that has ever played the beautiful game. Gerrard remains the only player to have scored in domestic cup finals - the League Cup and the FA Cup - as well as the UEFA Cup final and the UEFA Champions League final. Ask any Liverpool fan to name their greatest Gerrard moment and you will get a variety of answers and struggle to get it down to just a few options, therefore rather than rank his greatest moments, we look to celebrate them. 

His first goal - 

Steven Gerrard has registered 180 goals playing for Liverpool, and there is no better place to start than his first. A type of goal that would symbolise Gerrard for years to come, in a 4-1 win against Sheffield Wednesday at Anfield. He picked the ball up just inside the opposition half, dropping the shoulder past two men to get inside the box, before powering the ball low and hard into the far bottom corner. It would be the first time of many that the Kop would rejoice in such a spectacular right-footed shot from Gerrard, who also provided an assist in his mature display, never looking back from then on.