Steven Gerrard's best Liverpool moments

Liverpool Football Club and it's supporters was shaken by the recent announcement that Steven Gerrard will be ending his 17-year relationship with the club, likely leaving for Major League Soccer's LA Galaxy in the summer.

Gerrard, the club's captain since 2003, has been the juggernaut of the club since he first stepped on to the Anfield turf against Blackburn in November 1998. He is quite perhaps one of, if not the, greatest 'big moments' player that has ever played the beautiful game. Gerrard remains the only player to have scored in domestic cup finals - the League Cup and the FA Cup - as well as the UEFA Cup final and the UEFA Champions League final. Ask any Liverpool fan to name their greatest Gerrard moment and you will get a variety of answers and struggle to get it down to just a few options, therefore rather than rank his greatest moments, we look to celebrate them.

His first goal -

Steven Gerrard has registered 180 goals playing for Liverpool, and there is no better place to start than his first. A type of goal that would symbolise Gerrard for years to come, in a 4-1 win against Sheffield Wednesday at Anfield. He picked the ball up just inside the opposition half, dropping the shoulder past two men to get inside the box, before powering the ball low and hard into the far bottom corner. It would be the first time of many that the Kop would rejoice in such a spectacular right-footed shot from Gerrard, who also provided an assist in his mature display, never looking back from then on.

Alaves -

Liverpool won the UEFA Cup to make 2001 a treble winning season. Though none were considered major trophies by rival clubs, it was a notable season in the club's history and their European silverware put the icing on the cake as Liverpool defeated big teams on the way to the final, most notably Roma and Barcelona. The FA Cup final may have been the Michael Owen show, however the dramatic 5-4 win over Spanish side Alaves was more of a team effort in which Gerrard put in a magnificent performance. He put Liverpool 2-0 ahead after 16 minutes after Owen's fine through ball, firing an effort through the keeper to double the lead. The midfieder recapped in his autobiography "I was thinking about penalties when Macca [Gary McAllister] put the costless kick in and Delfi Geli headed an own goal. Gerard [Houllier] had spoken about golden goals, but I'm not a good listener in meetings. I didn't realise the game was over and we'd won it. I was waiting for the restart."

Skip to 1:48 for Gerrard's goal.

Middlesborough volley -

Not Gerrard's most important goal but certainly one of his best and one that typified the man's technique. Another Anfield strike, this time in the 2003/2004 season against Middlesborough at Anfield. The ball was floated over to Gerrard around 30-yards from goal 'Boro half. Gerrard controlled it superbly, allowed it to bounce, before wrapping his foot around the effort and unleashing a powerful strike that dipped and swerved before finding it's way into way into the top corner of the net. An sensational goal.

Olympiakos -

You think of Liverpool's Champions League win and you think Istanbul. AC Milan, Chelsea, and Olympiakos. One of the most Anfield victories in recent history, and one which recently celebrated it's 10-year anniversary in December. Liverpool were in a dire position come matchday six in group B, needing to beat Greek side Olympiacos by two clear goals at Anfield come full-time in order to progress. Things got worse when Olympiacos went 1-0 ahead through Rivaldo's costless-kick. Rafael Benitez' inspired substitutions saw Liverpool reverse the game into a 2-1 lead in their favour, but time was running out fast and they needed another goal. Step up one man, the only candidate fit to take up the mantle. Neil Mellor headed down for Gerrard who, in front of the Kop end, lashed a rifling ball into the net from outside the area to send the crowd into raptures and secure Liverpool's passage into the last 16, the same year they would go onto win the tournament. It also inspired the famous commentary line "Ooooooooh ya beauty! What a hit son, what a hit!" courtesy of Andy Gray temporarily severing his Everton ties after being caught up in the moment.

Istanbul -

Perhaps Gerrard's moment famous moment, and one no-one is ever likely to forget. At half time in the Ataturk Stadium on the 25th May 2005, Liverpool were down and out. Trailing 3-0 to pre-match favourites AC Milan, their unlikely Champions League dream seemed dead and gone. But was it? All that changed in six dramatic second half minutes, spearheaded by that man again. Gerrard's brilliant header from John Arne Riise's cross made it 3-1, followed by Vladmir Smicer beating Dida from range. The captain made another contribution, marauding through the heart of the AC Milan defence before being brought down by Gennaro Gattuso. Gerrard didn't score the penalty, it was team mate and friend Xabi Alonso who made it 3-3 to level the tie, after initially seeing his spot-kick saved. Gerrard had inspired Liverpool's comeback and continued, battling against cramp to see out the game. Rafa Bentiez moved him to right back in extra time to combat the threat of fresh substitue Serginho, a job he did brilliantly. Liverpool took it to penalties to complete the miracle thanks to some heroics from keeper Jerzy Dudek, but none of it would have been possible without skipper Steven Gerrard.

Everton hat trick -

The team that loved to hate Gerrard, Everton, were on the receiving end of many famouns goals from the legendary number eight, but there is one game in particular that sticks out more than the rest. On the 10th anniversary of Everton manager David Moyes' arrival at Goodison, and in front of his hero Kenny Daglish, managing the Reds, Gerrard scored a superb hat-trick against the Blues. He opened the scoring with a looping effort in the first half and then capped it off with two powerful strikes in the second to give him the matchball in a memorable 3-0 victory.

Camera kisses against United -

Steven Gerrard scored so many goals against arch rivals Manchester United he had his own celebration upon visiting Old Trafford. The multiple costless kicks and 40 yard piledriver past Barthez aside, the two thrashings Liverpool delivered at the Theatre Of Dreams whilst Gerrard has played, during his two biggest title challenges, ranks amongst his finer moments in a Liverpool shirt. A 4-1 mauling in 2009 was followed up by a footballing lesson in 2014, where Gerrard was again David Moyes' kryptonite, scoring 2 penalties in a 3-0 victory. Gerrard kissing the camera after scoring brings back memories of his amazing partnerships with Fernando Torres and Luis Suarez, and will never be forgotten.

Second-half hattrick versus Napoli -

In 2010, the Europa League wasn't the European competition that Liverpool wanted to be involved in, however it didn't exactly stop Gerrard adding a smattering of quality to the tournament. Liverpool were 1-0 down at Anfield come half time against a strong Napoli side when Gerrard was introduced to change the game. He'd already come close from a costless kick when he charged down Andrea Dossena's backpass to tackle goalkeeper De Sanctis and look the ball roll in. He then converted a penalty when Glen Johnson was brought down, striking it past the keeper with his usual composure whilst he finished the game off with a delightful chip to claim a hat-trick as lit up Anfield on a cold Thursday night.

The 'Gerrard Final' of 2006 -

Despite Istanbul, no game quite embodied how crucial Steven Gerrard was for Liverpool like the 2006 FA Cup final against West Ham United. Everything was going against Liverpool, a Jamie Carragher own goal was followed up by Pepe Reina spilling a shot into Dean Ashton's path. The Hammers were 2-0 up and Liverpool were shellshocked. Gerrard lifted them from the abysth. A delighful ball to Djbril Cisse saw the Frenchman convert to make it 2-1. Gerrard certainly wasn't done as with Liverpool still behind, he raced on to Peter Crouch's knockdown to bring the Reds level with a terrific strike.

Despite this, the odds were still stacked against them when Paul Konchesky's hopeful cross looped into Reina's goal. All West Ham's goals were fortunate and when the life had drained out of Liverpool. Yet again, captain fantastic rescued them. With the board signalling four minutes of added time, a John Arne Riise long ball was cleared by West Ham's defence. The ball was avoided by Cisse and it strayed into Gerrard's line of sight. First time, head over it, Gerrard smashed the ball from all of 30 yards and sent it crashing into the corner of Shaka Hislops net despite having been severely suffering from cramp. 3-3.

He wasn't done yet though, contributing defensively to aid a tiring Liverpool to penalties before stepping up and scoring one himself. No hat-trick, but three crucial goals. Pepe Reina's three penalty saves ensured Liverpool's seventh FA Cup trophy, and the game will be forever known as 'The Gerrard Final.'

So there we have it, a run down of some of Steven Gerrard's best moments in a Liverpool shirt. No words can do the man true justice, he will leave knowing that he poured out every last drop of talent in a bid to win his boyhood club trophies. Stories of goals he scored, performances he put in and trophies he lifted will never be forgotten, Steven Gerrard was the ultimate matchwinner.