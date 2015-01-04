Arsenal - Hull City live text and score commentary of FA Cup 2015

19:30. That's it from us here at VAVEL for this game, we hope you've enjoyed our FA Cup coverage this weekend and will continue to do so throughout the week. I've been Sam France - I'll see you next time.

19:25. Alexis Sanchez is, once again, the difference for Arsenal - the victory would have been much less assured without the hard work and sheer quality of the Chile man who reportedly turned down the opportunity of a rest for this game.

19:22. The second half wasn't a patch on the first in terms of quality or excitement, and Hull's second string look grateful to be put out of their misery following a drab affair. They defended very well at times, but it is difficult to think of a real opportunity they fashioned throughout the 90 minutes.

90+3' Full time: Arsenal 2-0 Hull City. He doesn't have to continue for very long as referee Madley brings this game to a fairly quiet conclusion.

90+2' Hull look to give their fans something to cheer but Hernandez' header is weak and off-target. Oxlade-Chamberlain still doesn't look 100%, but it looks like he'll continue to the end.

90+1' A good driving run from Ince down the centre of the pitch ends with the former Blackpool man hitting a firmly-struck half-volley over the crossbar from the edge of the area. Arsenal sub: Ainsley Maitland-Niles replaces Campbell, who has been neither good nor terrible.

90' Oxlade-Chamberlain is still in pain from that earlier tackle by Davies, and he receives some treatment on the sidelines from the club's physios. He's ready to come back on soon enough, but the referee makes him wait.

87' Coquelin makes a really poor tackle on Maguire, flying two-footed through the air and he is lucky that he doesn't make too much contact. If the tackle had gone more like he'd planned he might have been off, but he escapes with a booking. Needless from the young midfielder, not to mention dangerous.

85' Davies is booked for tripping Oxlade-Chamberlain at the right corner of the area as he looked to power through. Cazorla's left-footed delivery is dangerous but is headed clear, before Oxlade-Chamberlain drills an optimistic shot well over the crossbar from 25 yards out.

84' Arsenal sub: And that's Sanchez' final contribution to the game, as he is replaced by youngster Chuba Akpom.

82' Sanchez' 16th goal of the season comes at a welcome time. Cazorla plays the ball into his feet at the edge of the area and he spins past the defender and bends a shot into the bottom right corner with his right foot. A well-taken, deserved goal from the best player on the pitch.

82' GOAL! Sanchez doubles Arsenal's lead, surely that seals their progress through to the next round!

79' Oxlade-Chamberlain slips the ball through to Sanchez down the left of the penalty area but his return pass is too powerful and hits off the substitute. Campbell's shot from the rebound is poor and Hull break but Hernandez inexplicably goes for goal from wide on the left, and his powerful left-footed effort arrows waywardly into the stands.

76' Sanchez' pace carries him powerfully into Davies and he is eventually booked for the challenge - which seems a bit harsh. Arsenal sub: Walcott, who has had a couple of half chances without really threatening to score, is replaced by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. Cheers from the Arsenal fans.

74' Walcott is nearly through again but he can't quite get a firm touch on the ball and it runs away from him. The pitch seems to be working against the home side here as Sanchez finds himself in space in the area but the ball bobbles up and out of his control, and Harper gets a glove to his eventual shot.

73' Sanchez tees up Bellerin for a first time shot from the right, but there is no conviction in his effort and it balloons high and wide. Poor.

72' One thing that Arsenal have sorely missed is an aerial presence in attack and so it shows again, with Campbell putting a weak ball into the area towards nobody in particular. Hull clear with ease - the Gunners are missing Giroud, no question about it.

70' Walcott receives the ball inside the area with his back to goal but it unable to spin around his marker and plays the ball back to Rosicky. The attack eventually fizzles out, and the ball finds its way back to the Arsenal defence.

69' More dangerous from Hull, the two substitutes combining in the area before Elmohamady whipped in a powerful cross towards the back post. Bellerin manages to head the danger away.

68' Hull City sub: Hull make their second change of the evening, with Abel Hernandez coming on for Yannick Sagbo. Neither of Hull's strikers have made any mark on the game, and both have rightly been replaced.

67' Walcott is put through on goal by Cazorla after a foul on Sanchez but he shows his rustiness, lifting the ball over the goalkeeper but well wide of the right post. Unquestionably, should have scored.

64' The quality has really dipped here. Arsenal look nervous and hesitant, while Hull are overly eager to get the ball forwards at every opportunity with no obvious focal point to their attacks. The ball is switching sides like a game of Pong at times, and it isn't especially good to look.

62' Hull City sub: Ahmed Elmohamady replaces Sone Aluko, who is clearly frustrated with a quiet performance.

60' Hull have been hugely on top in the second half without really threatening, and both sets of fans seem to be getting frustrated with their teams. Hull are preparing Ahmed Elmohamady as an impact substitute on the sidelines as Campbell pounces on a loose ball, dragging a left-footed shot across goal and wide with his first touch.

59' Brady has a chance to whip a left-footed ball into the area from deep on the right wing but his costless kick is poor, floating over everybody and out for a goal kick.

57' Sanchez is unable to beat Davies at the edge of the area despite some rapid stepovers, and eventually he plays a poor pass straight at the Hull defender. Some may point the finger at Sanchez for the error there, but there was little to no movement from his fellow defenders.

55' Aluko attempts to spray a diagonal pass across to Brady on the left but Bellerin cuts it out fairly easily. The Tigers are struggling for any sort of rhythm or threat on the attack, but they have controlled most of the possession in the second half so far.

53' Arsenal's main threat is coming on the counter at the minute, but another fizzles out as Walcott is unable to control a loose pass from Sanchez. He clearly isn't back to 100% fitness yet, but this will be a good test for him on his return, a year to the day on from his injury against Spurs.

51' A spell of Hull pressure on the edge of the area comes to nothing and Arsenal try to break away through Rosicky, but he doesn't have enough support and eventually dribbles into a dead end, where he is tackled cleanly by Davies.

50' Sanchez and Quinn have something of a coming together as the Chilean has the ball taken away from him and he kicks the Hull man with his follow-through, hurting his foot in the process. Both are back up soon enough, and referee Madley awards the costless kick to Hull.

48' An injection of energy from Sanchez here, as he cuts from left to right across the entire defence and gets a shot off from the edge of the area. He scuffs the right-footed shot towards the far post slightly and Harper can make a fairly simple save.

47' Tom Huddlestone attempts to pass the ball in behind but forgets to make contact with the ball, which moments later is pummelled into the referee's backside. Great to see.

46' Arsenal get us underway in the second half, losing the ball as it is played forward but getting it back instantly. Looks as if the Gunners will be looking for a second goal and some breathing space as soon as possible.

18:32. The two sides are on their way back out onto the pitch, no changes to either. Let's hope the quality of the play doesn't drop in the next 45 minutes, all this game needs is some better finishing.

18:29. Here, things are close - probably closer than they should be with Arsenal having dominated the play and the chances, but Paul McShane especially has been immense at the back for Hull.

18:27. None of the Premier League big boys have gone out today, with Chelsea eventually claiming a 3-0 win at home to Watford - all three coming in the second half. Sheffield United's 3-0 win away at QPR remains the biggest shock of the day.

18:20. That said, this has been a fairly entertaining affair so far. Captain Mertesacker's header from Cazorla's corner separates the sides at the break, but Steve Bruce will have question marks about his side's defending from that particular set piece.

45+1' Arsenal seem to try something pre-rehearsed but Sanchez' low pass doesn't go anywhere threatening and is instantly cleared. After our allocated one minute of extra time, the referee brings the first half to an unimpressive end.

45' McShane fouls Monreal just on the edge of the penalty area on the left byline. Arsenal have a costless kick in a very dangerous position.

44' Walcott tries to dribble his way through down the left but is halted by a robust challenge from McShane.

42' Sanchez and Cazorla combine at the edge of the area with some deft passing but the latter is outmuscled and can only chest the ball behind for a goal kick.

39' Two short corners result in zero efforts on goal and about a minute wasted. Mertesacker stays up in hope of a delivery into the area at some point and it is eventually provided by Sanchez from the left, but his cross is overhit and Figueroa clears away.

37' Arsenal are being given plenty of time at the 30 yard mark from Hull's goal, but as soon as they step inside that threshold there are two defenders putting pressure on the ball. It's working well for the visitors at the minute, and eventually Campbell is forced to try a first-time shot from range with which he is perhaps lucky to win a corner.

35' As soon as I say that, the game momentarily descends into something of a long ball hoof-athon. Hull enjoy a spot of head tennis just inside their half but things have started to peter out, with both sides dropping in intensity.

32' Brady and Figueroa look to form an attack down the left after Quinn picks off Sanchez' pass at the edge of the Hull penalty area, but the former's pass is straight at Bellerin and Arsenal clear. Sanchez is then unable to pick out Walcott in the penalty area - this is entertaining stuff, but Arsenal don't seem sure whether they want to sit on their advantage or try to extend it.

30' Brady whips a dangerous ball in from the left having been given plenty of space to work in, but Monreal nods the ball out for a corner by the far post. Maguire wins his header from the corner and the ball bobbles through a crowd of bodies in the penalty area, but Ospina manages to collapse onto the ball on the goalline.

28' Bellerin has been a useful outlet for Arsenal down the right flank but we haven't seen much of Joel Campbell so far, bar his early miss. Early signs suggest Walcott and Sanchez can make a dangerous combination now that the England man is fit.

26' McShane's ball from the right is easily claimed by Ospina and Arsenal counter through Walcott down the left. He lays off Cazorla for a delicious dinked return pass over the defence, but he can't find the far post with his finish and Harper makes the catch.

25' Bellerin plays the ball forward but it's inches away from the end of Sanchez' boot at the edge of the area. A replay shows that it was actually Sagbo who hit the post earlier, nearly putting the ball past his own goalkeeper.

22' Great play from Rosicky down the middle sees Sanchez through again and though he rounds the goalkeeper, a defender is back at the crucial moment to slide the ball away. The resulting melee from the corner ends with the ball cannoning off the base of Harper's left-hand post - Hull are rocking, here.

20' GOAL! Per Mertesacker rises highest to power the resulting header down into the ground and into the roof of the net, not an easy one for Harper to get to. Hull don't deserve to be behind, but Wenger doesn't care. He's done his zip up, too.

20' Good play from the youngster Bellerin down the right, beating his man for pace and delivering a threatening ball into the area, but nobody is there to get on the end of it. Corner.

18' Aluko almost manages to poke the ball through to Sagbo down the left, but Bellerin slides to knock it out for a corner. Brady swings the ball into the area left-footed but Mertesacker heads clear, before another attempt from McShane is claimed by Ospina once again. Hull have been well on top for the last five minutes or so.

15' Ince beats Monreal down the right and cuts into the penalty area. He has time to take a shot with his left foot, but his powerful low drive whistles wide of the near post.

14' Maquire gets across brilliantly to block Sanchez in the area after Walcott had threaded the ball through and though the ball comes back to the Chilean, his attempted lob drops onto the roof of the net. Worth a try.

13' A Hull costless kick on the left is played across the pitch to McShane. The big defender easily beats Monreal to the header, but it's easy for Ospina to get his hands to.

12' Coquelin plays a delicious reverse ball straight over the top of the visiting defence for Walcott to chase, but the England man can't quite turn on the jets enough to catch it and it bounces through to Harper.

11' Quite a bitty opening ten minutes, now Rosicky is down having been tripped by Huddlestone. No booking, but clever play from the lanky Hull midfielder as Arsenal looked to break from the halfway line.

9' Arsene Wenger is struggling with his zip, so nothing new there. Quinn is down in a heap after a late challenge from Coquelin, but he's tentatively back up onto his feet after a minute or so.

8' Hull have a spell of pressure at the edge of the Arsenal area and McShane floats a delivery in toward Sagbo from the right, but Chambers nods clear.

7' Tentative stuff this at the moment, with everything of Arsenal's understandably being channeled through Sanchez. That was a big chance for World Cup star Campbell.

4' Chance! Sanchez and Campbell exchange a neat one-two on the edge of the area which sees Campbell through on goal, but his left-footed finish from the penalty spot is weak and Harper saves with his feet.

3' Huddlestone plays a long ball over the top towards Sagbo and the Ivorian is in behind, but the referee pulls play back for offside. Ospina managed to gather the ball anyway, but it's an early warning sign for the Gunners, who did not manage to close Huddlestone down.

2' Arsenal win the ball quickly and are quite happy to keep it at the back for the first minute or so, before the first foray down the pitch from Hector Bellerin. It comes to nothing, with the ball bouncing tamely through to Hull 'keeper Harper.

1' We're off! Hull City get us underway, stay tuned for live minute-by-minute commentary and analysis of every kick of this FA Cup third round game - let's hope it's a good one.

17:27. Both managers have been speaking positively about their respective runs to last year's final, though both have also admitted that a hectic festive period has necessitated changes. The two teams are on their way out onto the pitch, kickoff just minutes away.

17:24. The Emirates has sold out for today's encounter, with 60,000 tickets sold and empty seats gradually filling up. Decent atmosphere for this one, and Hull seem right up for it.

17:20. And now Manchester United confirm the Premier League's role as party poopers in today's FA Cup, Angel di Maria running costless and lifting the ball over the Yeovil goalkeeper to put them 2-0 up in the 90th minute.

17:18. Willian has finally broken the deadlock at Stamford Bridge after some attacking substitutions from Jose at half time. Chelsea 1-0 Watford, with just over half an hour to play.

17:12. Just for confirmation, here are the two line-ups for today's game, with Bobby Madley our match referee.

17:09. Manchester United are huffing and puffing at Huish Park, but have as yet been unable to blow the Yeovil Town house down. United lead 1-0, but Yeovil are still making a good go of things with ten minutes to play.

17:06. A good omen for Arsenal fans - the Gunners haven't been knocked out of the FA Cup in the third round for 19 years, and Arsene Wenger finally seems to have accepted it as a viable source of much-needed silverware. Sanchez-Walcott-Campbell is a tricky prospect for a Hull defence not overly endowed with pace.

17:02. Southampton will need a replay against Championship high-flyers Ipswich, that game finishing 1-1 at St Mary's. Chelsea and Watford are goalless at the halfway point, and Aston Villa have crept past Blackpool, 1-0 the final score at Villa Park.

16:58. Stoke confirm their passage to the next round, Stephen Ireland adding a touch of gloss to the scoreline to put the Potters 3-1 up at home to Wrexham. A good late comeback from them, but Mark Hughes will be unhappy that it was needed.

16:56. And just moments later, their neighbours United have a goal as well. Ander Herrera with an absolutely fabulous half-volley into the top right corner from the edge of the area, putting them one-nil up at Yeovil. Still 25 minutes to play there.

16:55. Heartbreak for Sheffield Wednesday, the cupset is off. Into the last minute of the game, and James Milner has added his second to put Manchester City 2-1 up at the Etihad.

16:53. Theo Walcott's last start for the Gunners came exactly a year ago in this competition against Spurs. With just over half an hour to go, any score predictions? Theo?

16:50. Stoke now showing what they think about the so-called 'romance of the Cup', they've turned things around against Wrexham. 2-1 to the home side now, Stephen Ireland with a late second goal.

16:48. Another Premier League side making hard work of things at the moment are Aston Villa, but Christian Benteke has just put them in front against Championship whipping-boys Blackpool.

16:45. Marko Arnautovic has spared Mark Hughes' blushes - sort of - with a goal at the Britannia. Stoke 1-1 Wrexham, now.

16:44. Arsenal subs: Debuchy, Koscielny, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Martinez, Zelalem, Akpom, Maitland-Niles.

16:43. Hull City subs: McGregor, Bruce, Meyler, Hernandez, Livermore, Dawson, Elmohamady.

16:42. Plenty of changes for Arsenal as well then, with Theo Walcott returning to the starting line-up following his recent comeback from injury. Bellerin, Chambers, Coquelin and Campbell ensure a youthful flavour to this Gunners side, but no rest for the tireless Alexis Sanchez.

16:38. Speak of the devil. Arsenal starting XI: Ospina, Bellerin, Chambers, Mertesacker, Monreal, Coquelin, Rosicky, Cazorla, Walcott, Campbell, Sanchez.

16:37. Both Manchester clubs are currently toiling against lower league opposition. City have just pulled themselves level at home against Sheffield Wednesday, while United are goalless at League One strugglers Yeovil.

16:35. While we wait for Arsene Wenger to name his side for today, let's take a look around the grounds in today's other FA Cup third round matches...

16:34. No word on the Arsenal starting line-up yet, but Steve Bruce rings the changes with no fewer than ten alterations made from the Hull side which beat Everton on New Year's Day. Curtis Davies is the only man to keep his place from that encounter.

16:30. Hull City starting XI: Harper, Figueroa, Davies, Huddlestone, Brady, Maguire, McShane, Sagbo, Ince, Aluko, Quinn.

16:27. Team news coming up at 16:30, with just over an hour to go until kickoff at the Emirates. Stay tuned.

16:25. Shortly after losing assistant manager Steve Agnew to hometown club Middlesbrough, Hull fans were coming to terms with the potential loss of their manager after Bruce was linked with the vacant Newcastle job. Thankfully for them, he soon ruled himself out of the running, declaring himself "flattered" but "focused" and "determined" to keep his current side in the Premier League.

16:20. The Tigers have also completed the signing of promising young striker Greg Luer from Ryman South Division side Burgess Hill Town for an undisclosed fee. The 19-year-old will link up with the club's U21 side having signed his contract under the lookful eye of Bruce on Saturday.

16:15. Hull have been somewhat active in the transfer window already, with mercurial playmaker Hatem Ben Arfa turfed out to Nice and interest in Jermain Defoe confirmed by Steve Bruce. "If he becomes available, which I believe he is, then we'd love to do something," Bruce said after his side's New Year's Day win."I think it might be too expensive, but it's not a bad bit of speculation."

16:10. With the festive period now well and truly over, 'tis the season for wild exaggerations of transfer rumours and Arsenal fans haven't been short of speculation. With Podolski and Sanogo temporarily on the way out, many have linked the Gunners with a move for Edinson Cavani, who has struggled to adapt to Ligue 1 with PSG. For now at least, Welbeck, Sanchez and Giroud will have to do.

16:05. Jake Livermore is another Hull player who has been reliving the memories of last year's final, but he has a more positive recollection of the cup run as a whole. “We’d love to do it all over again,” Livermore enthused. The whole run in the competition last season was magical and it would be great to do something similar again. It was massive for the fans, it was massive for the team and it was massive for the club. It gave everybody a great lift."

16:00. The same can be said for Hull, who punctuated impressive victories over Sunderland and Everton with an uninspiring loss at home to Leicester. The Tigers have struggled for consistency in the league this season, and find themselves in 15th - ten places and 17 points behind the Gunners.

15:55. Arsenal are coming into this tie on the back of a mixed festive period, with the positivity garened by wins against QPR and West Ham tempered by a disappointingly limp defeat at Southampton, which saw the Saints open up a four-point gap between the two sides for the Champions League places.

15:50. Hull defender Curtis Davies has been speaking about last year's final recently, and has admitted that the sight of Arsenal skipper Thomas Vermaelen lifting the trophy reduced him to a "blubbering wreck". "There were tears after the final," he said. "It was a strange range of emotions. Immediately after the game, I was disappointed but I put my captain's head on and went round trying to lift the rest of the lads. I told them, 'You should be proud of yourself so get your head up'. I got everyone clapping the fans. But then as Vermaelen went up to get the cup, I melted. I turned into a blubbering wreck."

15:45. For the visitors, midfield duo Tom Huddlestone and Stephen Quinn are both available again after serving suspensions. However, this bonus will be offset by injuries to Andrew Robertson, Liam Rosenior and Gaston Ramirez, who were all hurt during Hull's win over Everton on New Year's Day.

15:40. Some better news for Wenger is that Germany playmaker Mesut Özil is back in training, but it is still too early for him to make a return. Mathieu Flamini could be in line to come back, but his squad has been further depleted by the imminent departure of Lukas Podolski to Inter Milan, with Yaya Sanogo also expected to be loaned out. Is a new striker on the shopping list for Arsenal this January?

15:35. In terms of team news, it's not especially good news for Arsenal fans. Given the raft of injuries plaguing his squad, Wenger has said he only really has the same 18 players from the 2-0 defeat at Southampton available, so rotation will be limited.

15:30. However, Bruce does not want to simply abandon the chance of a potentially morale-boosting cup run. “Let’s not forget that the FA Cup was magical for us last season," he said. "We couldn’t have picked a much more difficult tie to start with this time, especially after playing three games in six days and I will freshen the side up. We’ll see what we can do and hopefully we’ll go there and give them a good game.” Bruce lifted the cup as a Manchester United player back in 1994 (below).

15:25. Meanwhile, Steve Bruce is likely to place the emphasis on Premier League survival and is ready to freshen up his matchday squad after an energy-sapping win over Everton. “I’m going to see what we’ve got available and have a count up of numbers in terms of personnel. There were a lot of tired bodies after the Everton game and it was our physical work-rate that was the difference in that game. We had energy about us that Everton struggled with."

15:20. Some of the pressure on Arsene Wenger was lifted following the end to their trophy drought last season, and the French manager seems to be targeting another cup win this season with the title race having already slipped away. “It was nice to see our fans happy [last year] and shows you how big the club is. It's a great memory but we have a big job to do on Sunday. We want another cup run and we want to, if possible, keep the trophy. We won it five times in my period and that means we give it the importance it has."

15:15. Perhaps unsurprisingly, Arsenal have a far superior record over the Tigers in all competitions with 13 wins to Hull's three, leaving four draws. Hull haven't beaten Arsenal since 2008, though their first victory in this fixture did come in the FA Cup. That said, it was in 1908.

15:10. More recently, the two sides played out an entertaining 2-2 draw at the Emirates in the middle of October. Alexis Sanchez gave the home side the lead before Mohamed Diame and Abel Hernandez turned the game on its head, leaving Danny Welbeck to fire in a late equaliser.

15:05. Of course, this game will be a re-run of last year's final, which Arsenal won 3-2 in extra time having been 2-0 down in the first-half. For any Gunners fans who want to relive that day - or Hull fans, should it take your fancy - here are the official highlights.

15:00. Hello and welcome to our live commentary of Arsenal against Hull City in the third round of the FA Cup. I'm Sam France, and I'll be taking you through today's game. Kick-off is at 17:30 UK time, so make sure you stay right here on VAVEL for all the buildup, team news, live commentary and analysis.