As It Happened: AFC Wimbledon 1-2 Liverpool Live Commentary and Score of FA Cup Third Round 2015

22:00. Thank you for joining us for this FA Cup Third Round fixture in a nerve-wrecking 90 minutes!

21:50. Liverpool will now host Bolton Wanderers on the 24th or 25th January.

21:45. Liverpool go through to the Fourth Round deservedly, but not without a scare. Two goals from Steven Gerrard ended the dream story following Adebayo Akinfenwa, but a historic performance the Wombles will be proud of. One hell of a show summarising the brilliance of the FA Cup.

FULL-TIME: AFC Wimbledon 1-2 Liverpool

90': Calum Kennedy makes a goal-line clearance to prevent Steven Gerrard the match ball with a dynamic lunge with James Shea caught out from a previous save. Jake Goodman puts the ball behind for a corner, with time drastically running out.

90': Simon Mignolet steps up his performance to save his side coming off his line to challenge Adebayo Azeez. The Belgian does well to ensure little more than a corner is award. The goalkeeper then finds Steven Gerrard on the break.

90': The referee indicates a minimum of three added minutes.

MOTM: Our VAVEL Man of the Match goes to AFC Wimbledon's Adam Barrett. Special mentions to Barry Fuller, Sean Rigg, Adebayo Akinfenwa and Steven Gerrard who all impressed for their respective sides.

90': Excellent defending ensures Mario Balotelli's goal drought continues, as the Italian sruggles to break through the Wimbledon defence once again. A phenomenal performance from Adam Barrett.

SUB: Kolo Toure replaces Lazar Markovic

87': Liverpool look set to reinforce their defence with the introduction of Kolo Toure, who will bring a powerful presence to any remaining set-pieces.

SUB: Frankie Sutherland replaces George Francomb

SUB: Harry Pell replaces Sammy Moore

84': Coutinho breaks in a 5v3 scenario, but with Markovic on his left, the Brazilian struggles to put the ball to use. Instead, James Shea parries a woeful effort from Markovic to keep his side in the game.

83': Jordan Henderson is repeatedly called over to the referee after a dangerous challenge, but despite chants of "Off, Off!" he gets away with a warning. The resulting costless kick sees Azeez's strike rattle over Martin Skrtel, with Adam Barrett once again creating the threat.

81': Adebayo Azeez almost earns an early opportunity as Dannie Bulman plays a ball through the heart of the defence. Simon Mignolet scrambles to make the save. James Shea does well to make a save up the other end as Rodgers' men break at speed on the counter.

79': Sean Rigg rightfully jogs off to the praise of the fans, after a phenomenal performance against the Premier League giants. He is replaced by striker Adebayo Azeez, who brings a little more pace to the side.

SUB: Adebayo Azeez replaces Sean Rigg (WIM)

76': AFC Wimbledon have begun to tire in possession, allowing Liverpool to look comfortable once again. Steven Gerrard's second on the hour has looked to dishearten the hosts slightly.

SUB: Mario Balotelli replaces Rickie Lambert (LIV)

70': Mario Balotelli begins to get ready to come on for Liverpool. Phillipe Coutinho earns himself the Reds' first caution of the evening.

SUB: Jose Enrique replaces Javi Manquillo (LIV)

67': Jake Goodman earns himself a yellow card for a rash challenge on Steven Gerrard. The captain steps up in hope of a hattrick, but sees his costless-kick scrape wide. James Shea looked to have had the goalmouth covered.

62': Sean Rigg breaks immediately down the left, with Martin Skrtel clutching his back on the ground. With Rigg doing well to find Dannie Bulman, the midfielder comes close to the top corner with a dynamic volley.

GOAL! Steven Gerrard beats James Shea from 20 yards from a set-piece. Against the run of play, but magnificently taken by the captain. 2-1, 60 minutes played.

60': Barry Fuller receives the second caution of the match for a reckless challenge on Steven Gerrard. The former England captain steps up to take the costless-kick, which beats the goalkeeper!

56': Steven Gerrard's effort is defleted off the arm of Barry Fuller, but with the right-back stumbling and unaware of his bearings, the referee signals for play to continue, ending the Liverpool attack.

52': Sean Rigg floats a dangerous ball in, but Simon Mignolet does well to gain a firm right punch to the cross, clattering his defender in the process. Dominant goalkeeping from the former Sunderland keeper.

50': Steven Gerrard goes down in the box after clashing with Barry Fuller, but doesn't approach the referee who waves play on. Sean Rigg breaks on the counter but with Matt Tubbs waiting in the centre, sees his effort on goal sail over the crossbar.

47': An early effort from defender Adam Barrett forces captain Steven Gerrard to step up to the mark and make a goal-line clearance, showing his quality and ability within the Liverpool midfield.

45': Liverpool kick off the second half, on the hope for an improved second half. The tie could end with a replay at Anfield in the coming weeks. AFC Wimbledon will be hoping to join Cambridge United in the Fourth Round, the only other League Two side remaining in the competition.

HALF-TIME: AFC Wimbledon 1-1 Liverpool

45': Jordan Henderson's chance from the edge of the box soars over to end the half.

45': The referee indicates there will be one minute of added time.

40': Phillipe Coutinho does well to collect the ball from Lazar Markovic, but fails to get his shot away as Adam Barrett deflects the Brazilian's effort on goal. James Shea looks nervous with the shot coming towards him though.

38': Adebayo Akinfenwa sees yellow after a third foul. Shaky decision.

37': Barry Fuller knocks Lazar Markovic off the ball with composure, as the Premier League visitors struggle at the hands of their fourth-tier opponents.

GOAL! The man, the legend, the beast! Adebayo Akinfnewa knocks home a scrappy corner after dire defending. The Liverpool supporter heads to the Liverpool fans to celebrate. 1-1, 36 minutes played.

34': Akinfenwa gives a way a foul in the box when climbing to beat Martin Skrtel.

33': Matt Tubbs come agonizingly close. A simple goal-kick, heading on by a powerful Adebayo Akinfenwa and Sean Rigg sees his effort go wide, unaware of the goal when turning to volleu. Unfortunate.

30': AFC Wimbledon gain confidence and step up their performance. An equaliser looks more than doable.

26': Adebayo Akinfenwa challenges with Mamadou Sakho, and with Jordan Henderson making a shaky clearance, Martin Skrtel is required to save his side and Simon Mignolet. With Sean Rigg blasted an attempt on goal, Mignolet tips the ball over as Wimbledon look dangerous.

23': Brendan Rodgers' side look comfortable in possession, and are quickly pressing when the hosts have possession. Wimbledon are struggling to find the pace to find the players, and as a result are needing to sit back more than they may have liked.

19': Markovic is put under considerable pressure for Barry Fuller down the left, and his attempt goes high and wide. Nevertheless, the wideman looks dangerous with his pace against a fairly experienced Wimbledon back four.

16': Lazar Markovic is called offside in a rapid attempt down the left hand side. The visitors are looking to use their speed to beat the hosts' defenders, having struggled with the Wombles' physicality. Sakho is now down awaiting treatment.

14': Steven Gerrard's goal was his 13th in the FA Cup, having already won the FA Cup twice. With the Final falling on his birthday, could it be?

12': GOAL! Steven Gerrard slots home the opener. With the ball out wide, the previously injured Manquillo finds the head of Gerrard who beats James Shea. 1-0 to the visitors.

8': Sean Rigg earns the hosts the first real chance of the match breaking down the left, but sees his effort sail wide of the post for a goal kick. A flailing Simon Mignolet looked nervous as a single ball through beat his defence.

7': AFC Wimbledon are holding their own, and presenting their physicality to the visitors immediately. The back four have made their mark on a skillfull attacking trio, who may look to back away after going to ground numerous times.

3': Shouts of handball from the home crowd against Manquillo, as the Spaniard continues to hobble. Liverpool look to beat the League Two defence with skill but fail to break through a physical defence.

2': Adebayo Akinfenwa is flagged for handball in his own half.

1': Manquillo is down after taking a knock from a sliding challenge. The challenge didn't look to be too dangerous, but a roll of the ankle has left him in agony.

KICK-OFF: The FA Cup Third Round tie is underway! AFC Wimbledon commence preceedings at Kingsmeadow.

19:51. Matt Tubs has scored six in his last eight, but all eyes are on striking partner Adebayo Akinfenwa. The teams emerge from the tunnel to the rorar of the crowd. Is it time for another FA Cup upset?

19:45. And that's the FA Cup Fourth Round draw complete, to be played across the weekend of the 24th and 25th January. Tonight's victor will entertain Bolton Wanderers.

Meaning Manchester City will entertain Middlesbrough

Doncaster Rovers or Bristol City host Everton or West Ham United

Sunderland will be at home again to Fulham or Wolverhampton Wanderers

Stoke City will travel to Rochdale

Brighton & Hove Albion entertain Arsenal

Burnley or Tottenham Hotspur will face Leicester City

AFC Wimbledon or Liverpool will host Bolton Wanderers

Cardiff City will host Reading in an all-Championship clash

AFC Bournemouth will travel to Aston Villa

Birmingham City willl face West Bromwich Albion

Preston North End are at home again, facing Sheffield United

Derby County entertain Scunthorpe or Chesterfield

Chelsea will welcome either Millwall or Bradford City

Blackburn Rovers are drawn with Swansea City

Cambridge United will face Manchester United

Southampton or Ipswich will host Alan Pardew's Crystal Palace

19:35. The FA Cup Fourth Round Draw is now taking place at AFC Wimbledon. The winner of tonight's fixture will know their next opponent before the kick-off. We will bring live draw updates as well as coverage for the Third Round fixture.

The FA Cup Fourth Round Draw

19:34. AFC Wimbledon have chosen a standard 4-4-2, with former Arsenal prospect James Shea n between the sticks. Meanwhile, Liverpool line-up in a 3-4-3 formation, with Rickie Lambert given a chance to shine up front.

19:30. AFC Wimbledon Neal Ardley has spoken ahead of the match, having been part of both Wimbledon FC and AFC Wimbledon. He said:

"It's great for this club, and the important thing is that everyone is talking about '88. This club have strived for many years to be related to the former club I was associated with, and it's great they are finally getting recognition."

19:30. Liverpool have never left an FA Cup tie to a fourth-tier club. There's a first for everything, as AFC Wimbledon take on a Premier League club for the first time since their formation back in 2002.

AFC Wimbledon: Shea, Fuller, Kennedy, Moore, Barrett, Goodman, Rigg, Bulman, Akinfenwa, Tubbs, Francomb Subs: McDonnell, Bennett, Harrison, Pell, Sutherland, Oakley, Azeez

19:25. And the AFC Wimbledon team is finally in, with half an hour remaining until kick-off. With Liverpool fielding a considerably strong side, will AFC Wimbledon be able to withhold the pressure, in their first ever meeting with a Premier League side since their formation.

19:10. AFC Wimbledon's squad is yet to be announced, and should be expected any time now. Tension is building, with striker Adebayo Akinfenwa hoping he can start against the side he's supported since a child.

Liverpool: Mignolet, Manquillo, Sakho, Skrtel, Can, Markovic, Lucas, Henderson, Gerrard, Coutinho, Lambert Subs: Mignolet, Manquillo, Sakho, Skrtel, Can, Markovic, Lucas, Henderson, Gerrard, Coutinho, Lambert

19:00. And the teams are in... for one club. Starting with today's Premier League visits, who field a fairly strong side against the team three divisions below.

18:55. ONE HOUR! Kick-off is on the horizon at Kingsmeadow Stadium, with the FA Cup Fourth Round draw also commencing from the clubhouse in fourty minutes. An upset is potentially on the cards for the Wombles tonight!

18:50. The Liverpool squad have arrived at Kingsmeadow for the FA Cup Third Round fixture, with Steven Gerrard included following the recent news of his upcoming departure to the United States.

18:40. Liverpool defender Kolo Toure has claimed he feels the match should be treated as if it's a Premier League tie. The 33-year-old, who already has an FA Cup medal to his name, has warned his teammates of the importance to keep focused and remain concentrated on the clash with the League Two side. He said:

"The FA Cup is very important - it's still a great competition. I won it twice when I was at Arsenal and we won it again during my time at Manchester City. I really hope to win it again with Liverpool. We know it will be a very physical game against AFC Wimbledon. Games like these are all about concentration and respect. You need to respect this kind of team. To have reached this stage they have done well and we must prepare like it's a Premier League match.

"You know when you go away to a place like that you have to give 100 per cent and be up for the fight. Games like this can be even tougher than Premier League games. We'll be up against players who will play like their lives depend on it. They will enjoy the game and their fans will be right behind them. The pressure is off them and they will give everything. We need to be really professional and do our jobs. We need to be stronger defensively than we were against Leicester on New Year's Day."

18:30. Ahead of the match, AFC Wimbledon's Academy have tweeted the prediction of Haydon the Womble, the official club mascot. Two own goals from Ricky Lambert on the horizon?

18:20. The FA Cup Fourth Round draw will also take place at the Kingsmeadow Stadium, at approximately 19:35 in the AFC Wimbledon clubhouse. The draw means either Liverpool or AFC Wimbledon will find out their opponents for the next round just minutes before the big kick-off at 19:55.

18:05. As AFC Wimbledon play host, Kingsmeadow Stadium is expected to hold 4,700 fans for the sold-out clash. The ground in Kingston-upon-Thames is shared with Isthmian Premier side Kingstonian - while speculation continues over AFC Wimbledon's potential new ground, and sale of Kingsmeadow to Premier League side Chelsea.

17:50. Influential striker Adebayo Akinfenwa has commented ahead of the match, citing it as the biggest in the club's history. The powerful striker notorious for his size and strength, who is also a Liverpool fan feels it is bigger than the Champions League Final. He said:

"It's the biggest game, there is no bigger. I am a Liverpool supporter so even if I played in the Champions League final, this would be the biggest game. I was doing a dance in my living room when I saw the draw. As a Liverpool supporter, the three best feelings are: to play for the team, to play against the team and score against them. I have the opportunity to do two out of three. I want to play against the best so I want to go toe-to-toe with Martin Skrtel, Mamadou Sakho, Dejan Lovren and Kolo Toure. They are Premier league players and you want to be able to look back and say: 'I pitted myself against the best and handled myself well' If there's a 50-50, hopefully I will come out on top. I would back myself... 100%."

17:45. Our very own Danial Kennedy has previewed the cup clash prior to this evening's kick-off, looking back at then 1988 meeting and what lies ahead for both teams. While we wait for kick-off, have a read here.

17:40. Three divisions above, Brendan Rodger's side have somewhat struggled in their domestic campaign, in 8th place after 20 fixtures. A recent 2-2 draw with Leicester City will give the hosts confidence, despite Liverpool's previous 4-1 success over Swansea City.

17:35. Looking forward to 2015, Neal Ardley's AFC Wimbledon sit comfortably in 12th place with 33 points in League Two. Having their scheduled league clash with Cambridge United postponed for tonight's fixture, they go into the clash with back-to-back wins over Portsmouth and Exeter City.

17:30. Wimbledon: Dave Beasant (c), Clive Goodyear, Eric Young, Andy Thorn, Terry Phelan, Lawrie Sanchez, Vinnie Jones, Alan Cork, Dennis Wise, Terry Gibson, John Fashanu Subs: John Scales, Laurie Cunningham

17:28. Liverpool: Bruce Grobbelaar, Steve Nicol, Gary Gillespie, Alan Hansen (c), Gary Ablett, Ray Houghton, Nigel Spackman, Steve McMahon, John Barnes, Peter Beardsley, John Aldridge Subs: Jan Molby, Craig Johnston

17:25. During the 1988 FA Cup Final, a maximum of two substitutes were allowed to be named and used. The match also featured the first penalty save in an FA Cup Final, as Dave Beasant kept out John Aldridge's set-piece, while also captaining an FA Cup-winning side for the first time. Becoming the last FA Cup Final to be broadcast by both ITV and BBC, Wimbledon's victory ended Liverpools' bid to become the first team to win the Double twice, eventually achieved by rivals Manchester United during the 1995-96 season. But how did the teams line-up?

17:20. Meanwhile, Wimbledon kicked off preceedings with a 4-1 victory at home to West Bromwich Albion in the Third Round, before heading to Mansfield Town for the Fourth Round. A comfortable 2-1 victory allowed a trip to Newcastle United, with a 3-1 victory seeing the Wombles return home. Welcoming Watford in the Sixth Round, a 2-1 win allowed a trip to White Hart Lane in the semi-final, beating Luton Town 2-1. The Final became the first match throughout the competition Wimbledon managed to keep a clean sheet.

17:15. With both teams entering in the Third Round, Liverpool opened their campaign with a 0-0 draw at Stoke City, before securing a shallow 1-0 win at Anfield in the replay. The Fourth Round saw them head to Aston Villa, with a 2-0 win guiding them through a Merseyside derby. Travelling to Everton in the Fifth Round, a 1-0 victory saw another away fixture in the Sixth Round, this time a 4-0 demolition of Manchester City. The semi-final saw the Reds draw Nottingham Forest as the home side, but played at Hillsborough, saw a 2-1 victory guide them to the final.

17:10. Wimbledon will have fond memories when the 'Crazy Gang' defeated the colossal Liverpool squad of the 1980's securing a 1-0 victory in one of the competition's biggest upsets. With 98,203 fans packing Wembley Stadium, Lawrie Sanchez scored the only goal of the game late in the first half to secure the tantalising victory.

AFC Wimbledon - Liverpool

17:05. Tonight's cup fixture will quite possibly be AFC Wimbledon's biggest challenge in history, since forming in 2002. Spending only their fourth season in the Football League having climbed through the Combined Counties, Isthmian Leagues and Conference, many fans will remember the 1988 meeting with Liverpool when Wimbledon FC featured in the top flight.

17:00. Hello and welcome to VAVEL's LIVE coverage of AFC Wimbledon's historic FA Cup third round tie with Premier League gaints Liverpool. Match commentary from me, Kane Brooker. Kick-off 19:55 GMT.