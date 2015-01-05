Lallana out for a month with a thigh injury

An unfortunate blow for The Reds, with Liverpool's creative midfielder Adam Lallana being ruled out of action for a month with a thigh injury, having been substituted off during Liverpool's 2-2 draw with Leicester in their New Year's Day fixture at Anfield. This was because he was forced off the pitch with a "tweak in his thigh".

It comes at completely the wrong time for Lallana and Rodgers' men, as the injury is significant, meaning that he will miss a cluster of important fixtures at the wrong time for the team -

Lallana himself will be disappointed with this last injury problem, as he is beginning to produce the kind of performances which led the Reds to pay Southampton £25 million pounds for him in the summer transfer window. Just last Monday, he scored a brace and looked superb in the attacking midfield as Liverpool beat Swansea 4-1 in the Premier League; in the last match of the year.

Another blow for the Englishman, who is doing his best to try and stay fit as he looks to force his way into Rodgers' plans as a regular first-team starter. His last three injuries, were all knee-related.