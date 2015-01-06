Arsenal keeper Wojciech Szczesny given smoking fine

Arsenal keeper Wojciech Szczesny has been given a £20,000 fine after being caught smoking in the club showers following Arsenal's New Year's Day defeat to Southampton.

The 24-year-old suffered a nightmare start to 2015 after being at fault for both of Southampton's goals in an error-strewn performance, as the North London club slipped to a disappointing 2-0 defeat against Ronald Koeman's side.

Szczesny's post-match smoking antics will have enraged Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger even further after the Frenchman pointedly refused to discuss his keeper's poor performance at St Mary's.

Szczesny was subsequently dropped for the Gunners' FA Cup tie against Hull City - with David Ospina preferred between the sticks for the game - yet Wenger always intended to give Arsenal's back-up keeper a run in the competition, and it remains to be seen whether Szczesny will be punished further by being left out of Arsenal's game against Stoke City this Sunday.

Former Arsenal midfielder John Jensen has aired claims that Szczesny has been punished after a dressing-room argument, and will never play for the club again - although these have been strongly denied by the club.

Wenger has previously been vocal in his criticism of the likes of former club captain William Gallas and Jack Wilshire after the pair have been caught smoking on nights out. They were both reminded of their responsibilities, but Szczesny smoking after a game was deemed a more serious offence.