Chelsea eye a deal for Micah Richards

Former England defender Micah Richards could join Chelsea on a costless after his Manchester City contract expires in June, according to The Guardian. The 26-year old Englishman is currently on loan at Serie A side Fiorentina and has rejected previous contract extensions offered to him by Man City.



Richards, who become out of favour at the club when Pablo Zabaleta arrived, has been subject to interest from Jose Mourinho in the past and could now finally move to West London at the end of the season.



Is it likely? Currently, no. The possibility of the move is there but with the defender still in the prime of his career at a fairly young age, he would look to a club that could offer him first team football repeatedly. A consistent performer for both club and country, adding the Englishman to the ranks at Chelsea would mean strengthening an already solid defensive unit.



Liverpool, Arsenal and Inter Milan are among a queue of clubs, including his current club Fiorentina, that are looking into a move for Micah Richards, all three most likely promising more playing time than Chelsea.