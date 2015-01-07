Bony close to finalising £30million move to Manchester City

The 26-year-old Ivorian forward has been at Swansea since making a club-record £14million pound move from Eredivisie side Vitesse Arnhem back in the summer of 2013 - and has flourished in England, an impressive feat that not many manage to achieve. Although this transfer seems surprising upon first viewing, it makes sense and shows that Pellegrini's men are eager to retain their title; signing one of the best strikers in the league to do so.

The deal is not 100% done yet, but it seems as though unless Bony rejects the contract offer handed to him, he will be announced as a Manchester City player in the coming days. The Swans made a shrewd deal under the noses of many interested clubs back in 2013 to sign him, and he has proved his worth already in the 17 months that he has played in the Premier League.

Bony himself signed a contract extension with the Welsh side back just two months ago, virtually sealing his future at The Liberty - but a big offer has popped up, with a good possibility that it could be the biggest of the transfer window in the league. £30million is too much money for Garry Monk and his team to ignore, and although they will find it hard to replace their talisman, it is a shame that he is on the verge of leaving the club that gave him his chance in arguably the most competitive league in the world. His impressive performances already made himself a club hero, but he could have been an even bigger one if he stayed.

£30million pounds may seem a lot, but for a striker that has been proven in the league, and recently only turned 26, it makes feasible sense and is not too inflated. City could get a good few years out of him as a potential solid partner for Sergio Aguero to lead the frontline for The Citzens.

During an interview with a Sky Sports reporter, Bony had this to say:

REPORTER: Hi, I just wanted to ask you how things are going with Manchester City...

BONY: Ah, it's going. Discussions are still ongoing, so, now I'm going to join my national team so I'm just focussing on that now.

R: But, it looks like everything is in place for the deal to be completed soon?

B: Yes, but like I've said, discussions are still going on.

R: Have you had a medical?

B: No.

R: For the champions to be interested in you, and saying the kind of things that they are about you, that must be heartening, it's good to hear

B: Yeah. Yeah, it's good to hear. But now, I am looking at the national team for now. I do not know nothing about the transfer, I wait to see the news like you. My agent, he knows.