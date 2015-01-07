Rooney wins Manchester United Player of the Month award for December

Wayne Rooney has won Manchester United's Player of the Month award for December, as voted for by ManUtd.com readers.

The forward has won the club compeition for the first time in twelve months, and in a December which saw quite a few United players make their cases for the award.

Rooney picked up 46% of the votes, but narrowly behind him in second-place was Ashley Young - with 31% - after an impressive month filling in at wing-back and full-back, until being injured against Stoke City.

Michael Carrick's return has also coincided with United regaining some of their lost composure in midifield, and it is in no small part to his control in the middle of the park - earning him a quarter of all the votes for December's contest.

Club captain Rooney, however, has clearly led by example, playing at the heart of everything United did during a busy festive schedule. His flexible positing in behind the forward players or in midfield has allowed him to impressively pull the strings.

His goalscoring form has also continued, adding a further three goals to a solid tally of 14 in 23 appearances this season. December was undoutedly a fantastic month for the Englishman as he contributed a superb pass for Robin van Persie's header against Newcastle United, and was involved in the build-up to both the Dutchman's goals at Southampton earlier in the month – directly setting up the winner from a set-piece.