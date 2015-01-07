Ashley Young out for six weeks with hamstring injury

Manchester United winger Ashley Young has been ruled out for six weeks with a hamstring injury picked up in the Red Devils' 1-1 draw with Stoke City on New Years Day.

The 29-year-old will be out for a minimum of 4 weeks following a full scan on the injury picked up at the start of 2015.

Young has been a regular starter for Manchester United this year, having dropped deeper from his usual role as winger to wing-back in a 3-5-2 formation brought in by manager, Louis van Gaal, this year.

He struggled to make a consistent impact in his first 3 seasons at Old Trafford but this season, in a deeper role, has seen him become a key cog in the starting XI.

With Luke Shaw returning from numerous long-term injuries after signing in the summer, a place in the side once he returns from injury could be missing for Young.

The news comes at the worst time for Manchester United boss Louis van Gaal who will struggle to field two fit wing-backs in the Reds' game against Southampton on Sunday. Rafael and Luke Shaw are doubts having picked up injuries against Yeovil Town in the FA Cup on Saturday.