How many goals could Alexis Sanchez score this season?

Alexis Sanchez has started the season on fire and has fast become the name on everyone's lips, the question is, how many goals can the Arsenal hitman score?

So far Alexis has netted 16 goals in 28 appearances, a goal every 157 minutes, and there is no reason why he can't improve on this. When it comes to match winning situations, no one does it better than Arsenals' number 17. His speed, resiliance and close control make him lethal and strikes fear into the hearts of defenders. This season he has featured at left wing, right wing, attacking midfield and striker, showing his versitility and superb attitude to the game. Furthermore, he has not only played there but played well, arguably the best player in the Premier League so far and well worth his £30m price tag.

In Arsenal's next six games they face Manchester City, Brighton, Aston Villa, Tottenham, Leicester City and Crystal Palace. Alexis could score six goals in the period, he has already shown his ability against Manchester City earlier in the season with a devastating volley at the Emirates. With an Aguero-less City looking vunerable, there is no reason why he won't exploit the weaknesses in Pelligrini's men. A regular scorer against smaller teams, it is fair to assume at least a goal or an assist against each of Brighton, Aston Villa Leicester and Palace, but one game that is essential to Arsenal fans in the season is the North London derby, Sanchez could cement his already remarkable season if he was to score in this game.

If he stays fit, Arsenal's path to success might become a lot easier, such is the Chilean's importance to the team at the moment. His form will only impove with the returning Mesut Ozil ready to help him drive the team forward. Scoring at least 25 goals in all competitions and at least 12 assists from his current seven, should be no problem for the former Barcelona man. There is no doubt that a spot in the team of the season will follow at the end of the season, especially if Arsenal can finish top four and go on a long cup run.

There are few parts of his game that are not benificial to the team, although he has been accused of slowing down the team and being too selfish by journalists, the only fault is that like the rest of the team, there is not enough goals against the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham. The only clubs in the current top five he has scored against is Manchester City and Southampton. This needs to improve if Arsenal are to stake their claim to a high league finish. But all in all, he is all set to have an incredible season and lead Arsenal to bigger and better things.