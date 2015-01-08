Ramires linked with Real and Juventus but focused on Chelsea

Ramires has been at the height of transfer speculation for months now, following his bit-part role that he has found himself accustomed to, so far in the 2014-15 campaign. Chelsea have many different midfielders, and their squad depth emphasises the fact that it is hard for some of their good players to get a match under their belt.

UEFA Champions League winners Real Madrid were heavily linked with a move for Ramires, quoted to be around £20-25million pounds back in the summer, and now Serie A champions Juventus are also reportedly interested in him. Jose Mourinho has previously admitted that every player has their price, no matter what their relevance to the first-team is.

It is believed that Chelsea's asking price would be around that price range, although it would be surprising to see him leave Stamford Bridge for good, considering the fact that he has many qualities and traits in a midfielder that Mourinho purposely scouts for. Versatile, strong, agile and quick, as well as not being afraid to track back for the team.

With that being said, Chelsea themselves have been linked with a possible big money move for Juventus' wonderkid midfielder Paul Pogba, who fits the bill as a potential long-term replacement for someone like Lampard or Ramires in the middle of midfield. He left Manchester United back in 2012, and won the Golden Boy award last year, as well as being one of the youngest players to be nominated for the Ballon d'Or award; proving his world-class talent and potential to develop even further, at the age of 21.

Ramires himself has struggled to make a good impression in the side, following the midfield signings of Cesc Fabregas and Nemanja Matic in the past twelve months. He has been unfortunate with injury problems this season, and has therefore found his minutes restricted to a minimum as he is regularly occupying a space on the bench whilst most of his team-mates flourish in the squad.

STAT: Ramires has only played 354 minutes of Premier League football so far this season, in 10 matches. Also, he has only finished a league match once so far in this campaign, in their 6-3 win over Everton at Goodison Park in August.

This can be frustrating to see, especially for a talented midfielder like himself, with plenty to prove. At age 27, he'll be hoping that he can stay injury-costless for as long as possible, because this is the time where he will be reaching his peak soon with European suitors ready to pounce on his situation.

Quotes from Ramires, were as follows in The Express: "Juventus and Real Madrid are two of the biggest teams in the world. I'm flattered that my name has been linked to them, but I know nothing of any negotiations. I'm just thinking about Chelsea and doing my job here."