Hummels' dad speaks on rumours of Manchester United move

With rumours gathering pace about the potential move of Borussia Dortmund defender Mats Hummels to Manchester United in recent days, his father has waded in to have his say on the move.

"Every footballer has ambitious to play at some European clubs" - Hermann Hummels

The delightfully-named Hermann Hummels is not just the 26-year-old German's father, but his agent too - which leaves him well-placed to discuss potential transfers. Previously, Hermann fed fire to the flames with regards to his son's future, saying in 2013: "Every top footballer has ambitions to play sometime at some European clubs, which you can imagine. These include Real Madrid, FC Barcelona and Manchester United."

Ever since, Hummels has been linked to a move to England, and in particular the Red Devils. This window has been no exception, with one Italian journalist suggesting that Louis van Gaal's side had already in fact made a bid.

In the current window, however, the move seems unlikely, and his agent, recently - in light of comments regarding United's interest in Hummels - simply stated: "There's nothing in it."

Dortmund are having a simply woeful season, and Hummels has not stood out for the Bundesliga strugglers. He has also missed a large amount of games due to injury, and at present it is difficult to believe some of the large fees being thrown around.

United's defensive options have been decidedly lacking this season - causing them to suffer many a mistake at the back - and Van Gaal's priority will to be strengthen at the back. Whether this will have to wait until summer, however, is another matter - and Hummels might not be first on the manager's shopping list.