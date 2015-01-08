Manchester United sign Victor Valdes on an 18-month contract

Manchester United have signed former Barcelona goalkeeper Victor Valdes on an 18-month contract with an option of a further year.

The Spanish goalkeeper has been available on a costless transfer since his departure from Barcelona this summer and has been training with the Manchester United squad at the Aon Training Complex to aid his rehabilitation from injury.

Valdes: "It is a real honour to sign for Manchester United."

Honours with Barcelona

La Liga (6) 2005, 2006, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013

FIFA Club World Cup (2) 2009, 2011

UEFA Champions League (3) 2006, 2009, 2011

UEFA Super Cup (2) 2009, 2011

Copa del Ray (2) 2009, 2012

Supercopa (6) 2005, 2006, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013



Honours with Spain

FIFA World Cup 2010

UEFA European Championship 2012

Louis van Gaal said that the 32-year-old has signed a back up goalkeeper to David De Gea and is 'a great addition to the team'.

Valdes has won 21 major honours at Barcelona and was seen as one of the best goalkeepers around during his 12 years in the first team.

He told MUTV, "When I first came to the training ground I saw the big red letters of Manchester United & for me it's like a dream."

"It is a real honour to sign for Manchester United. I would like to thank Louis van Gaal and the club for allowing me to do my rehabilitation and to train with the team at the Aon Training Complex."

From my short time here I can already see this is a very special club. I worked with Louis van Gaal during my time at FC Barcelona and to have the opportunity to work with him here at Manchester United is a dream come true."

Victor Valdes will wear the number 32 for Manchester United

Louis van Gaal said he was 'delighted Valdes has signed for the club' adding 'he is a very experienced goalkeeper and his record speaks for itself.'

"I have said on many occasions that Manchester United will always be interested in the best players. Victor has remained very professional throughout his rehabilitation from injury and has been very impressive during his training sessions with the first team over the past weeks.

"He joins the club as the number two goalkeeper and is a great addition to the first team."

When asked about his senior, David De Gea, Valdes told MUTV that he had been impressed with his fellow Spaniards great year in net for the Reds, labeling him as the best goalkeeper in the World.

"He has had a great year and it is very nice. Now, I think he is the best goalkeeper in the world."