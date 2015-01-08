Michael Keane makes Turf Moor switch permanent with three-and-a-half year contract

Manchester United defender Michael Keane has agreed to make his loan spell at Turf Moor permanent for an undisclosed me, which will be completed later this month.

"We see a lot of development in him as he's on a good pathway and we're delighted."

Having made 11 appearances on loan for Burnley this season, the older brother of fellow Red Devil Will Keane has settled into life in the Premier League, having partnered Captain Jason Shackell throughout the Premier League and FA campaigns.

Making his debut from the bench in a 2-1 victory at Stoke City, Keane has only secured the single caution to date, coming in a 1-1 draw with Stoke City. The 21-year-old also managed to assist in a 2-2 draw with Premier League giants Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

The Republic of Ireland Under-17 and England Under-19 and Under-21 star has only managed a handful of appearances at Old Trafford, previously featuring with Leicester City, Derby County and Blackburn Rovers on numerous loan spells.

With his loan spell due to end following Saturday’s league fixture at home to Queen’s Park Rangers, Keane will put pen-to-paper on a three-and-a-half year deal before the January transfer window closes.

He notably helped England reach the semi-finals of the 2012 European Under-19 Championships, with Clarets manager Sean Dyche describing the central defender as a “good young player”.

Keane won the Denzil Haroun Reserve Player of the Year award in 2012 at the Theatre of Dreams.