Alexis Sanchez: Main gun in the Arsenal

When Arsene Wenger signed Chile international Alexis Sanchez from Barcelona for £35 million he knew he was getting a player that would be key to everything good at Arsenal. Sanchez has lived up to the price tag as he has been carrying Arsenal for most of the season.

Arsene Wenger heaped praise on the Chilean before he arrived at Arsenal as he said that Sanchez “has consistently produced top-quality performances at the highest level for a number of seasons now and we are all excited to see him integrate into the Arsenal squad”. The main problem for players coming into the Premier League is the ability of the incoming player to integrate but Alexis Sanchez took to English football like a duck to water and he made his debut in the Community Shield in which he helped Arsenal to win the game 3-0.

His league debut came in the season opener as he set up Laurent Koscielny for the opening goal in a 2-1 win against Crystal Palace. Then Sanchez kick-started his Arsenal career slotting the ball past Beşiktaş goalkeeper Tolga Zengin in stoppage time of the first half to secure a 1–0 aggregate victory and a spot in the group stage of the Champions League. Following the game, Wenger was full of praise for Sanchez, with the Arsenal boss saying: "He had a good game, not only on the technical side but on the fighting side. He was mobile, dangerous and has shown as well he has great fighting spirit, qualities that will be very important in the Premier League." His first league goal came four days later, netting the opener in a 1–1 draw away to newly-promoted Leicester City. He then scored his second league goal in as many games against the previous season's champions Manchester City, demonstrating perfect technique to sidefoot a volley high past Joe Hart in a 2–2 draw at the Emirates.

Alexis scored his fourth goal for Arsenal, from a costless-kick, as the Gunners fell to 1–2 defeat to Southampton in the Capital One Cup. He scored his first goal in the Champions League proper for the Gunners on 1 October, netting Arsenal's third goal of their 4–1 home win over Galatasaray, and also provided assists for two goals by Danny Welbeck. On 18 October, Alexis scored the opening goal and later assisted a late Danny Welbeck equalizer in a 2–2 draw against Hull City at home. The following league fixture saw him scoring a brace against Sunderland after capitalizing on errors made by Wes Brown and former Arsenal keeper Vito Mannone.

On 1 November, Sánchez again scored a brace, this time against Burnley in a 3–0 victory. With that brace he scored his 9th and 10th goal of the season across all competitions. He and Yaya Sanogo scored against Borussia Dortmund in 2-0 win as Arsenal qualified for the knockout stages of Champions League. On 3 December, he scored the winner against Southampton in the 88th minute to give Arsenal a 1-0 win

Sánchez scored the first goal in Arsenal's 2–1 home win over Queens Park Rangers on 26 December and assisted the second goal for Tomáš Rosický. Earlier in the same match Sánchez had a penalty saved by Robert Green after being brought down by Armand Traoré. On 4 January Sánchez scored and assisted his first ever FA Cup goals as Arsenal knocked Hull City out. Sánchez assisted captain Per Mertesacker and scored in the 82nd minute, and was substituted two minutes later for Chuba Akpom.

So as the season begins to hit top gear so does Arsenal's hero of the season so far - and he will be the centre of attention and success at Arsenal for a while to come.