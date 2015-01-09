Leicester City - Aston Villa: Vlaar's absence set to hit Lambert's side

Leicester City will host Paul Lambert's Aston Villa at the King Power Stadium on Saturday knowing that three points will be vital in the race to avoid relegation this season.

"There is an air of confidence and self-belief" - Nigel Pearson

Nigel Pearson's side are full of confidence at the moment, after a three-match run in all competitions - including a 1-0 victory over Newcastle United to progress in the FA Cup - has seen a strong level of performance return to his squad: "There is an air of confidence and self-belief, which I think is important," Pearson told a news conference on Thursday. "There's a bit of relief in there but it's not as if all of a sudden the season has changed hugely." The Foxes' boss also acknowledged that his side still have much to do to improve their fortunes: "We've got an awful lot of work to do and have been able to keep in touch over the last few weeks."

Despite their positive form in recent weeks, Leicester still sit bottom of the Premier League table with just 14 points from 20 games. It is, however, tight at the bottom, and just four points seperate Pearson's side from West Bromwich Albion three places above. Leicester will be sure to fancy their chances against an often-leaky Villa defence, particularly after strong performances in wins over Hull City and Newcastle - and a fantastic 2-2 draw with Liverpool.

For Villa boss Lambert, his life as manager at Villa Park hangs in the balance, and on Saturday he will have to contend with the loss of instrumental Ron Vllar - who is believed to be out for up to six weeks through injury. In some strange twisted sense of fate, it may prove to be a blessing in disguise for the club, as teams such as Manchester United circle looking for the Dutchman's signature. It is unlikely that any such deal will now happen during the January window, and for that Lambert can only be pleased.

Away from the world of negotiations and fees, there is some actual football to be played, and Villa fans are none too pleased about the way their side are doing the playing. There were calls for Lambert's head in Villa's late 1-0 victory over Blackpool in FA Cup, despite The Claret and Blues sitting 12th in the Premier League table - five points clear of the relegation zone.

Critics of Lambert point towards Villa's distinct lack of style in their player, and a currenty inability to score goals. Lambert's side are comfortably the lowest scorers in English football, finding the net 11 times this season - and that will have to change if they are to have an impact. Saturday's away tie at Leicester could prove to be a tough ask for Lambert's men, as a strengthening of attack for Pearson's men will offer a distinct threat.

For the home side, David Nugent will gain a start after his goal at Anfield in the 2-2 draw, and goalkeeper Ben Hamer may keep his place between the sticks as first-choice stopper Kasper Schmeichal remains sidelined.

Pearson has, however, lost both Jeffrey Schlupp and Riyad Mahrez to the Africa Cup of Nations, and as such Jamie Vardy and Mark Albrighton could be given starts.

New signing Croatian striker Andrej Kramaric is not yet available as he waits on a work permit, and there are injury doubts over Danny Drinkwater, Esteban Cambiasso, and Dean Hammond.

As well as captain Ron Vlarr sidelined for six weeks, Gabriel Agbonlahor is a doubt with a muscle strain, and their are further absentees in the forms of Libor Kozak, Kieran Richardson, Philippe Senderos and Nathan Baker.

Ashley Westwood will return in midfield and there may be a start for youngster Jack Grealish, who impressed against Blackpool. There is also welcome news in the form of Brad Guzan, who returns between the sticks for the Villa.

England midfielder Fabian Delph will also miss the fixture due to his three-match suspension, and could in fact become available on a costless transfer at the close of the season.