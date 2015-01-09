Crystal Palace - Tottenham Hotspur: Pardew takes charge for first Premier League game

Ex-Newcastle United boss Alan Pardew will take charge of his Crystal Palacae side for the first time in the Premier League on Saturday, as he faces a testing visit from Mauricio Pochettino's resurgent Tottenham Hotspur side.

"I have 99.9% of the Palace fans" - Alan Pardew

On Thursday afternoon, Pardew had some strong words for his time at Newcastle - where the relationship with fans eventually soured over his four-year spell at the club - saying he would foolish if he did not admit the atmosphere had turned. However, he insisted that years of tough measures - including tight financial restrictions - had toughened him as a manager, and that the onus was on the opportunities ahead with his new Palace side: ‘There was stuff I had to put up with and deal with. What I know is that on day one I have 99.9 per cent of the Palace fans but it won’t last if we don’t serve up the best football we can," he said.

Pardew is right in his assumption that the fans' support will only last so long, as Palace look to climb out of the relegation zone. If they remain in eighteenth - as they are, after taking just 17 points from 20 games - Pardew will find the pressure on once more. A comfortable 4-0 win over Dover Athletic in the FA Cup got the Englishman off to a positive start, but Pardew knows that the visit from Tottenham this weekend is set to be a different battle entirely.

For Pochettino's Tottenham side, the resurgence is well and truly on. A seven-game unbeaten run in all competitions - including a thriller 5-3 victory over Jose Mourinho's high-flying Chelsea - has given the Spurs players much-needed confidence boost in recent weeks, and has also seen Pochettino's side jump to fifth in the Premier League table - just two points adrift of Southampton in the last Champions League spot.

"We need to be focused on our next game now" - Mauricio Pochettino

It seems the stuttering ship has been righted after a difficult start for Pochettino in his time at the club since leaving Southampton. He will have been frustrated not to see off Burnley in the FA Cup - instead settling for a replay after a 1-1 draw - but attention will now turn back towards the league and continuing their impressive run: "We need to be focused on our next game now, Palace, another difficult game. But we are still in the FA Cup, we will play another game at White Hart Lane and we'll fight to go through into the next round," he said. An away fixture against a struggling Palace side might just provide Spurs with another three points.

The home side will be without two key players due to international commitments, as Yannick Bolasie and Mike Jedinak go off to play for DR Congo and Australia respectively.

Pardew will also wait on a number of late fitness tests before deciding if James McCarthur and Glen Murray will make the squad, while Marouane Chamakh remains a doubt.

Tottenham boss Pochettino is expected to field a similar side to the one that overcame Cheslea, with a few changes. Ryan mason is injury, so Moussa Dembele should take his place, while Erik Lamela is back in training and may start ahead of Andros Townsend.

Meanwhile, Nabil Bentaleb, who had a fantastic game against Chelsea, is unavailable as he will represent Algeria at the African Nation's Cup.