Swansea City - West Ham United: Swans to taste life without Bony

As so often is the case this time of year, the goings-on off the field tend to replace the discussion surrounding the football being played on it. As Garry Monk's Swansea City prepare to host West Ham United on Saturday, one name is on everyone's lips: Wilfried Bony.

The Ivorian has had a sensational 2014, scoring the most goals in the Premier Leauge - ahead of the likes of Sergio Aguero - and all that while at a mid-table club. His form has seen rumours of a £30mil switch to Manchester City, with the deal reportedly close to being finalised.

As he departs for the African Cup of Nations to represent the Ivory Coast, Swansea will taste life without their instrumental forward - who has scored 34 goals in 70 games since joining from Dutch side Vitesse in 2013 - and may even have to get used to it.

Meanwhile, there is football to be played, and Swansea must get back on track after Monk has seen his side slip to ninth in the Premier League, following a string of poor results. They are, however, just three points adrift of the Hammers in seventh, and seven adrift of Southampton in the last Champions League spot. The Swans also go into the fixture on the back of a wonderfully entertaining 6-2 victory over Tranmere in the FA Cup.

For Allardyce and West Ham, it is time to get back on track after not finding a Premier League win in four fixtures. The Hammers' boss has had good news this week after successfully keeping back Diafra Sakho from the African Cup of Nations for back treatment. In a further boost, Alex Song this week retired from international football.

West Ham are still in a healthy position, seventh in the league table and just four points adrift of the European places. A late Romelu Lukaku goal meant that an FA Cup replay with Everton is on the cards, but Allardyce will be hoping to get back to winning ways this weekend as his side travel to Wales in what promises to be a tightly-contested battle.

West Ham must look elsewhere with Ki Sung-yueng on Asia Cup duty, and Jonjo Shelvey serving his four-match ban. Tom Carroll, on loan from Tottenham - and another goalscorer in the win over Tranmere - should retain a starting place alongside Leon Britton in the Hammers' midfield.

Visiting manager Monk should be able to have his full-strength, first-choice back-five available after resting them in the FA Cup, and both Wayne Routledge and Gylfi Sigurdsson - fully refreshed - will be recalled to the starting XI. There is some bad news for Swansea fans, however, with tricky winger Jefferson Montero remaining on the sidelines.