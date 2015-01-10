Leicester City 1-0 Aston Villa: Konchesky strike enough to edge Midlands derby in surge for survival

Paul Konchesky's strike on the stroke of half-time was just enough to edge Leicester City over the line at the King Power Stadium against Aston Villa.

Paul Lambert's Villa side were poor and failed to find the back of the net for the third successive Barclays Premier League match as both teams finished the game with 10-men in a feisty Midlands affair.

Leicester boss Nigel Pearson made four changes to the side that secured a 1-0 win over Newcastle United in the third round of the FA Cup last Saturday, in came Simpson, Wasilewski, Hammond and Marc Albrighton. Ritchie De Laet, Liam Moore, Cambiasso and Tom Lawrence were the players the players that dropped out of the eleven.

As for Aston Villa, Paul Lambert also made changes to his winning side from last weekend's FA Cup 3rd Round tie against Blackpool, Jack Grealish dropped out for big Chrisitan Benteke whilst Villa also had to contend with the news that captain Ron Vlaar will be sidelined for up to six weeks following a knee injury.

Leicester City started the first half brightly, David Nugent missed an of notable chances, on the second occasion, teammate Anthony Knockaert no doubt better placed square from Nugent, but the striker opted to fire his shot, which deflected wide after great work from Marc Albrighton. However the visitors did have the ball in the net through Benteke, but the linesman had his flag raised against the Belgian.

It was that man again, David Nugent for the Foxes, and everybody in the ground thought he had opened the scoring but somehow he steered his header just wide of the mark. Ten minutes later Nugent had yet another opportunity, and his half volley flashed off of the bar as it seemed that both Leicester and Nugent could not seem to score, before Paul Konchesky ensured that Nigel Pearson went in at the break a happy man. Konchesky picked the ball up on the edge of the Aston Villa penalty area and fired a sweet strike into the bottom right hand corner of Brad Guzan's net.

Paul Lambert's team-talk would be hardly adjudged as motivational from his side's opening period of the second half, as Leicester continued to dominate, Brad Guzan making an array of splendid saves to keep his side in the game. Tom Cleverley had a glorious chance to level things at the other end from six-yards from a corner, but his effort flew over Ben Hamer's crossbar.

Kieran Richardson entered the fray for Carlos Sanchez in the 75th minute, sparking chants of "You don't know what you're doing" from the away end. It looked like it just wasn’t going to be Villa's day when Cissokho fired a left-footed strike over the crossbar. Things got ugly in the dying embers too, as Matty James was shown a straight red card for a horror challenge on Jores Okore, and Aston Villa defender Clarke came to blows with James, and was shown a second yellow for his strong reaction to the challenge.