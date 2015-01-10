Chelsea 2-0 Newcastle: Blues cruise to another home win

The Blues endured a tough first half, but a great bit of improvisation allowed Oscar to slide the ball home right on half-time, before Costa smashed his 15th league goal of the season into the bottom corner, following fantastic build-up play from Oscar and Eden Hazard to make it two and overtake Sergio Aguero in the Premier League Top Scorers charts.

The first clear-cut chance of the game fell to Remy Cabella, as the Frenchman danced past Chelsea skipper John Terry and only a fantastic low save from Petr Cech denied the midfielder the opening goal. Newcastle continued to press for a goal, when Yoann Gouffran played through compatriot Cabella, who weaved through three players, but his shot was deflected by Terry beyond the far post and Jose Mourinho stood furious on the sideline.

Chelsea's first real opportunity fell to Oscar, as Nemanja Matic played the Brazilian through on goal and his right footed finish went just wide of the far post, much to the frustration of the home support, as attack after attack broke down easily.

Things got even more desperate for the hosts, when trusty full-back Cesar Azpilicueta twisted his groin while trying to catch Cabella, the Spaniard being taken off for Brazilian defender Filipe Luis.

The hosts eventually took the lead right on half-time, albeit against the run of play. Willian won a corner and chose to take it straight away, playing a short one to the onrushing Branislav Ivanovic and the Serbian cut the ball back to Oscar, who was able to place the ball into the empty net from close range. The sigh of relief from the Stamford Bridge crowd was evident.

Chelsea came out of the blocks in the second half and on the hour mark, they had their reward. Some great one-touch passing between Eden Hazard, Oscar and Cesc Fabregas sent Diego Costa through on goal and the Premier League's top scorer made no mistake in taking an extra touch to fool his marker and smashing the ball into the bottom corner, leaving Tim Krul stranded.

The only other major Chelsea chance fell again to the Spanish talisman, as he did really well to weave past two defenders, before playing the ball past Krul, but Newcastle captain Fabricio Colocccini was on hand to clear it over the bar for a corner.

Newcastle had no reply and despite some late pressure, Loic Remy's introduction to play against his old side was the only real notable event.

Chelsea move two points clear of Manchester City, after the Citizen's 1-1 draw with Everton, while Newcastle stay in 10th, just a point of clear of Stoke, who have a game in hand.