Chelsea assistant coach Steve Holland praises performance against Newcastle

Chelsea assistant first team coach Steve Holland answered post-match questions from the media, as Jose Mourinho continued to not speak to the media following his charge from the FA for post-match comments after his side's draw to Southampton.

Chelsea came out 2-0 winners with goals from Oscar and Diego Costa. Gary Cahill was rested as youngster Kurt Zouma started in his place, and Belgian keeper Thibaut Courtois was on the bench due to injury allowing a start for fan favourite Petr Cech.

Despite a poor first half, Chelsea managed to win with a much improved second half, which Holland expressed to the media, "The second half was better than the first half. Our performance level has been very good and consistent this year.

"In the first half we dropped below that, Jose was very clear to the players at half-time with what they needed to do, and the performance in the second half was more like the Chelsea we’re used to seeing week in, week out. In the end it was a fairly comfortable win, which didn’t look like it would be the case at half-time."

He then went on to acknowledge Oscar's crucial part in today's win, "The second goal in particular was very typical of our play around the penalty area. Oscar deserves credit for scoring the first goal and assisting the second, two big impacts on the game."

It is no myth in football that every side can't play to their best every time they step out onto the pitch and Holland was well aware of that after the game, "It’s very difficult to hit the levels people expect every week, particularly in this country because we play so many matches, especially at this time of year. The players have had a real battering over Christmas and to reach the level everybody wants to see week in, week out is almost impossible."

The inevitable question of Mourinho's team talk at half-time, which seemed to give the Chelsea players a boost in the second half, was asked and Holland responded, "He’s a highly experienced manager who knows what to say and when to say it. He wanted the team to play further up the pitch, press further up the pitch, to be mentally more aggressive and assertive with and without the ball. He wanted us to play at a quicker tempo and sustain attacks in their half."

Furthermore, Holland was in praise of both players - Zouma and Cech - who stepped into the starting lineup for today's game, "The club gets a lot of stick for not giving young players a go, Kurt Zouma is 20 and that wasn’t his first performance of the season but he was immaculate today.

"We all have belief in him but ultimately Jose, as the leader and manager, has to make the decisions, and he showed great faith in him today by starting him. That faith was repaid, I thought he was immaculate and I can’t think of one thing he did wrong.

"We play for nine months, we look like we might play 60 matches, we’ve just come out of a Christmas period where Gary played in every game and we have faith in all of the players in our squad. That faith was repaid today."

In addition to his response, he also addressed the goalkeeper situation, "Thibaut had an injury to his finger which he sustained in the Tottenham game; he could have played but he had some pain. We’re so fortunate to have two goalkeepers at the highest level and it was an easy decision to make in the end, why take the risk?"

Speaking of injuries, full-back Cesar Azpilicueta picked up an injury today which Holland provided fans with an update on, "He has a slight groin issue, we don’t think it’s a major problem but we’ll know more when they do the scans in the next few days."

Overall, the assistant first team coach seemed pleased with the win and the professionalism of the players to get the job done, despite not playing their best.