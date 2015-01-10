Crystal Palace 2-1 Tottenham: Eagles triumph in Pardew's home debut

In Alan Pardew's first home game, Crystal Palace defeated Tottenham 2-1 with goals from Dwight Gayle and Jason Puncheon.

The game was very even early on, with no side taking control of possession. Nacer Chadli broke into the box with pace in the 12th minute but went down after contact from one of the three Palace defenders chasing him, leading to calls for a penalty from the travelling Spurs fans. Nevertheless, referee Anthony Taylor waved the appeals away.

Minutes later, Harry Kane tested Julian Speroni with a strike from outside the area, that proved to be a simple save for the Argentinean goalkeeper. The energetic Spurs striker was looking a threat early on after his man of the match performance in Spurs' victory against London rivals Chelsea.

Spurs' threatening offensive play continued, as a deflected cross fell to Christian Eriksen on the edge of the six-yard box, only for the Dane to put his shot wide of the gaping goal.

Ten minutes before the half-time interval, Alan Pardew's side had a glorious chance to take the lead in this London derby. James McArthur played Glenn Murray through on goal with some intricate play, but Murray's finish was saved well by Hugo Lloris.

The half-time whistle ended a scrappy first-half between the two sides.

Palace looked dangerous early on in the second half, however it was Spurs who took the lead in the 49th minute through Kane. He received the ball, in what seemed to be an debatably offside position, then shifted the ball onto his right foot to finish it off in the bottom corner of the Palace goal to the Spurs fans' delight.

Gayle almost found a quick equaliser, as he got on the end of a header from a set-piece but his flick of the ball was denied by Lloris.

After a rather quiet spell, following the opening goal, Palace won a penalty after Benjamin Stambouli brought down Joe Ledley in the area. The penalty was converted by Gayle to level the score-line and bring Pardew's side back into the game.

After having a debatable penalty appeal turned down, Palace started to pressure the Spurs defence even more. Wilfried Zaha's deflected cross fell to the path of Puncheon who put the ball into the back of the net to make it 2-1 to Crystal Palace.

Palace were now defending as if their lives depended upon it, as the fourth official signalled that there would be six minutes of stoppage time to play.

However, with 30 seconds to go, Zaha almost secured the win for Palace but he was denied by Lloris who had made crucial saves throughout this game.

Despite trying, Spurs could not find an equaliser in stoppage time, which summed up the second half as Palace were extremely impressive under Pardew's leadership. This win lifts Palace into 15th place, whilst Spurs remain ten places above them in 5th, giving Arsenal a chance to leapfrog them in the table if they draw or win against Stoke in tomorrow's early kick-off.