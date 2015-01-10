Everton 1-1 Manchester City: Struggling Everton hold reigning champions to a draw

After gaining ground on Chelsea in the last round of Premier League fixtures, Manchester City were aiming to keep pace and possibly overtake the Blues but a trip to Goodison Park proved otherwise. A struggling Everton side kept Pellegrini's men at bay and gained an impressive point with a 1-1 stalemate. A game in which Man City dominated for the most part, the Champions just could not find a winner in the end.



Manchester City started the better side in the first half and Jesus Navas was the first to go close after being played through by Silva but the Spaniard failed to hit the target from a promising angle. Just after the 20 minute mark, Jovetic found himself with plenty of time but pulled his shot wide of Joel's goal, the striker probably should have done better. Despite the mounting pressure from the away side it would be Everton with the two best chances of the half, just before the break. First, Romelu Lukaku was thwarted by a solid save from Joe Hart and with the rebound falling to Seamus Coleman outside the box, the Irishman saw his strike rattle the crossbar from 30 yards out.



Half Time: Everton 0-0 Manchester City: The away side showed their dominance but failed to make it count while Everton produced the best chance of the first period.

The 2nd half was a different story as Everton came out from the break a different side, causing just as many problems as City were themselves. Much to the delight of Man City fans, Sergio Aguero made his well awaited return to the action, coming on in the 67th minute. It wouldn't be long after Aguero's appearance that the deadlock would be broken, the goal going to the deserving away side. David Silva would find himself with time in the box to swivel and fire a shot, only to see it deflect to Fernandinho, who would head in from close range at the back post. The celebrations wouldn't last long as Everton found themselves on level terms just four minutes later thanks to Steven Naismith. A trademark Leighton Baines freekick found the head of Naismith, who deflected past an on-rushing Joe Hart.

With ten minutes to go, neither side could really fashion any real chance to snatch all 3 points and it would end, 1-1 at Goodison Park.



Full Time: Everton 1-1 Man City: A tough draw for title-chasing Man City as they fall 2 points behind leaders Chelsea but it's an all important point and boost for Everton.