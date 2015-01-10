Sunderland 0-1 Liverpool: As it happened

14:50. That's it from me, Mosope Ominiyi for now! Thank you for following this commentary today, I hope you enjoyed it. Do not forget to stay tuned to the latest at VAVEL, with matches coming thick and fast in the top European leagues today and beyond!

14:45. Man Of The Match: Lazar Markovic - The young Serbian impressed from kick-off until the final whistle, as his energetic runs down the flank were simply too much to handle for the hosts. Was unlucky not to get a penalty early on, after being denied a clear goal-scoring opportunity whilst being sandwiched, but did not let that phase him. He broke the deadlock with a tireless run, before almost scoring a sublime second with a scissor kick strike on the edge of the area. He was a constant threat, worked hard for the team especially defensively and looked like he was ready to play another 90 minutes of football! He's got potential to suceed in this team, that's for sure.

14:44. Standout Performer: Emre Can - Can did a good job at both centre-back and central midfield. Was superb defensively, and will be proud to say he got a clean sheet also.

14:43. Before I leave, here is my Man Of The Match and Standout Performer Award from today's game.

14:42. Liverpool themselves should have scored four or five goals, especially given the stats they conjured up. 21 shots, and only four on target. That is startling!

14:41. Johnson's swerving strike which struck the underside of the crossbar was the only real goal-scoring chance of the game for the hosts, and they should have tested Mignolet more often in hindsight.

14:40. Sunderland will feel hard done by and disappointed they were unable to at least secure a draw, but in truth, did not deserve one for their display today.

14:39. The win means that Liverpool stay in 8th place, but close the gap on the teams above them, who are still yet to play. Amongst them, are Tottenham and Arsenal.

FULL-TIME! Sunderland 0-1 Liverpool. Not a pretty win, but three points nonetheless. Gerrard was taken off at half-time with a tight hamstring, and Markovic was the standout performer on the pitch today. His attacking threat was too much for the hosts to deal with, and was unlucky not to get three goals himself.

90+4: Some un-needed scenes now, as Vergini gets into a verbal altercation with a few of the Liverpool players. Everyone crowds the referee, but eventually they jog away and continue with the match. The referee then looks at his look, before blowing the whistle for full-time at The Stadium of Light.

90+3: Pantillimon rushes up the field, gets nudged by Lucas in the penalty area before the ball is eventually hoofed clear.

90+2: O'Shea makes a back pass to his 'keeper, which is met by boos from the hosts. Urgency is needed, and they eventually make their way up the pitch.

90+1: Mandron curses his luck, as he gets beyond his marker and heads the ball over the bar, with just minutes remaining. Sunderland are in search of a late equaliser, if they do not get anything from this game now, they could find themselves in even worse trouble in jsut over two hours time with 3pm kick-off's still to play.

90: The fourth official signals for three minutes of stoppage time to be added on, at the end of the match. Just before that, Markovic was brought down by Gomez with a high boot.

88: Balotelli uses his strength to his advantage, holding off Wes Brown who grabs onto him and gives away a foul in the process. Smart play from the Italian.

86: Sunderland making their last change of the game now - Johnson OFF, Mandron ON.

85: Balotelli takes too many touches with the ball at his feet towards the area, and loses the ball in the process.

84: Coutinho attempts to thread through a pass to Markovic, but to no avail as the Sunderland defenders snuff the danger out between themselves.

82: Sakho blocks Danny Graham's attempted strike on the edge of the area, as the Sunderland fans urge their team on to find a winner. Balotelli is away from his marker and tries to burst forward with the ball at his feet, but slips onto the turf.

81: Henderson hits a costless-kick effort from 25 yards out, but it flashes over the bar and out for a goal-kick, which Pantillimon mis-hits and is lucky not to be punished as his team-mates clear the danger and start their own attack.

78: Balotelli gets the better of Brown inside the area, latches onto a cross with a header but is unable to direct it goalwards as it flashes over the bar. Ironic jeers again from the hosts.

77: Sunderland making a double substitution now - Giaccherini and Wickham off, Buckley and Graham on.

76: Coutinho pops up in the right place with another low effort, wide again though, not troubling the goalkeeper.

74: Larsson with a teasing corner-kick delivery... John O'Shea fails to connect with the ball properly enough as it spins into Mignolet's hands.

73: Skrtel makes a good last-ditch tackle to stop the run from Giaccherini, with the ball trickling to the corner-flag.

70: Pantilimon is kept busy by two shots on target from Balotelli and Coutinho in quick succession. The Romanian 'keeper does well to keep the score at 1-0, being alert to deny them both.

69: Balotelli stands over the costless-kick... blocked twice! Ironic jeers from the Sunderland section of the crowd, now.

68: Can with an important sliding challenge in his own half, winning the ball well in the process. Meanwhile, Markovic goes down from a sliding tackle by Jordi Gomez, costless-kick given but no booking.

67: Rodgers making his second change of the game now, with Fabio Borini coming off for Mario Balotelli. Playing up against 10-men, this could be the perfect time to open his PL goalscoring account, in a match where Liverpool need to kill off their chances.

66: Coutinho has a fizzing shot which swerves just wide of Pantillimon's goal, close but to no avail!

64: Cameras show that Balotelli is getting ready to start warming up now, he'd like to come on sooner or later today and get his first Premier League goal for Liverpool.

63: Lovren jumps highest to head from a corner-kick delivery, but his effort is harmlessly wide.

60: Just thirty minutes remain now, can Liverpool hang on or will Sunderland get a goal back?

58: Coutinho almost gets into trouble again, but this time he retreats away from the Sunderland costless-kick which was attempted quickly, the referee lectures John O'Shea who is not happy that he has not been given a second booking.

56: Looking back at the replays of Bridcutt's two yellow card challenges, he is very unlucky to not still be on the pitch.

54: Lovren now! He slides in late on van Aanholt, and the referee does not hesitate to bring out his cards again.

53: Henderson goes into the referee's book for a trip on Johnson, which seemed to have intent as the Englishman weaved past his compatriot in midfield.

51: OFF THE CROSSBAR! JOHNSON ALMOST EQUALISES! I said earlier, that Sunderland needed to test Mignolet, and one of their first shots on target, almost ends up in a goal for the hosts. Johnson with a swerving effort towards goal, which veers to one side and means Mignolet is rooted to the spot, unable to get his feet out quickly enough to react. The woodwork came to his rescue there, but it would be harsh to criticise him there given the wind and power on Johnson's shot.

50: Johnson attempts to swing in a cross towards the box, which is blocked by Markovic who gets back and does a defensive job for the side.

48: Foul, and it's Bridcutt again, this time on Emre Can who goes down under the challenge on the wing. He's already been booked, for another silly challenge from earlier on! The referee looks at it for a moment or two, and makes a big decision! Second yellow card, RED CARD!

47: Mignolet is put under pressure for the first time in the match, and it's footwork again. He struggles to get his feet right, as Sunderland push a few men forward towards him in a loose ball.

46: Markovic takes a swing towards goal from close range, the shot swerves just wide of the post with Pantillimon making a dive.

45: Captain Steven Gerrard is being replaced by Dejan Lovren, who moves into the centre of defence meaning that young German Emre Can shifts into midfield.

13:46. The second-half is set to kick-off, but not before Liverpool make their first change of the game.

13:40. It's safe to say, they need to improve if they are to get a decent result out of this match. 45 minutes remain, we will see if anything changes in the second-half.

13:38. The hosts are arguably lucky to still be in with a chance of winning this game. Markovic was denied a clear penalty early on, Borini should have scored his chance, Henderson and Markovic both hit the woodwork as well. Sunderland have been frustrating to look at times, because they have not offered much going forward and English striker Connor Wickham has barely had a touch of the ball.

45+2: The referee blows his whistle to end the first-half of action, with Liverpool leading 1-0 away from home. HALF-TIME! Sunderland have failed to test Mignolet sufficiently enough, and Markovic has been a real pest so far for them.

45+1: Gus Poyet will be disappointed with a handful of the officiating decisions that have gone against his side today so far, but Sunderland have not been at their best and are at danger of conceding many more if they are not careful.

45: The fourth official signals for two minutes of stoppage time to be added on from his electronic board at the end of the first-half's action at The Stadium of Light.

42: Close! Borini beats his man inside the area, goes around the goalkeeper but his shot is from an acute angle and is unable to stop his shot from hitting the side netting, instead of the back of the net. Sums up his afternoon, really.

39: Markovic darts past the Sunderland defence once more towards the box, but is stopped in his tracks with a superb sliding tackle by van Aanholt as the ball trickles out for a corner.

38: Gerrard has a low effort towards goal, well stopped by Pantillimon who parries the shot into his chest and comfortably smothers the danger. Unselfish play by Borini who looked to set himself up on the turn in the area, but he found his team-mate who was denied by the Sunderland 'keeper.

37: Replays show that the handball shout was very harsh, as Henderson controlled the ball on his chest as it looked to bounce off his shoulder. You could tell, from Henderson's reaction, that he felt hard done by. Gerrard in the meanwhile, has a stinging shot bounce off the side netting. Close.

36: OFF THE POST! HENDERSON! GREAT BALL BY COUTINHO! The Brazilian weaves his magic and plays in a superb through ball across to Henderson who controls the ball well on the turn on the edge of the area, before turning quickly past his marker and shooting low and hard towards goal - Pantillimon was well beaten but the ball bounces off the post as the referee blows his whistle for a foul. A few Sunderland players have their hands up, suggesting that it was a handball.

35: It's getting silly now. Coutinho gets a booking, and laughs it off. Sunderland have a costless-kick, and attempt to take it quickly with Coutinho standing over it to waste a bit of time.

34: Bridcutt rushes towards the ball, and in the process trips up Gerrard near the centre circle. The referee shows no hesitation to go into his pocket, and lift up a yellow card at the Scottish midfielder. He acts disappointed at the decision but does not argue, a harsh decision again though by the official. His fifth booking of the season.

33: Corner for Sunderland - punched away and out for a throw-in by Mignolet who clears the danger.

32: Sunderland looking encouraging slightly now, with Johnson and Giaccherini providing an attacking threat.

29: OFF THE POST! MARKOVIC! WHAT AN EFFORT! Markovic almost doubles his goal tally for the day with an audacious but fierce drive on the edge of the area, with a scissor-kick hit towards goal which cannoned off the crossbar and flicked off Pantillimon out of play. Would have been a sublime goal, there.

28: Gerrard stands over the set-piece... it swerves goalwards and Pantillimon has to be alert to parry the shot over the bar and out for a corner-kick.

27: Foul, and a costless-kick in a dangerous position for Liverpool now. Santiago Vergini is booked for raising his arm towards Moreno on the wing, who went down almost instantaneously. He looks in disbelief at the referee's decision, perhaps slightly unlucky to be booked, for his first foul. Fifth booking of the season for the Argentine.

26: Markovic has been a real thorn in Sunderland's side so far today, he provides another attacking threat once more as he darts on the right flank but to no avail, this time.

25: STAT - The Reds have also only lost once against Sunderland in their last ten meetings.

24: STAT - Liverpool have had 58% possession so far in this first-half, whilst Sunderland have had 42%.

23: Corner is cleared, as Gerrard's attempted effort is blocked and the hosts hoof the ball away to safety.

22: Coutinho weaves his way towards the box, before looking up and finding his captain with a neat pass. Gerrard then takes a touch before curling a teasing effort towards goal, but it trickles wide of Pantilimon's left-hand post and out for a corner, after taking a small deflection on the way toward goal.

20: Liverpool have started the game with the wind in their sails, if you will excuse the pun there. Sunderland need to test Mignolet, but have not done much with their ex-keeper standing patiently in goal.

19: Markovic looks lively as he gets involved in a challenge before Pantillimon's attempted clearance swerves out for a throw-in as Gerrard rushes towards him.

18: Sunderland eager to keep the ball now, but Liverpool are pressing them well.

16: Borini rushes in late on Giaccherini, and gives away another needless costless-kick. He is into the referee's book, with his first booking of the season.

15: Good defending from Can, who does well to intercept the danger near Mignolet's goal as Giaccherini weaves his way past Sakho and plays a one-two towards the box. Corner to take, Larsson whips it into the area but Liverpool hoof the ball clear on three occasions.

12: Mignolet comfortably catches the ball in his gloves, from Larsson's teasing effort. He could not have done much better there, the wind was certainly not on his side.

11: Bridcutt is uphended by Gerrard in midfield, giving him a shove in the process. Costless-kick to Sunderland now, around 35 yards out. Time to test Mignolet?

10: Good pressing by van Aanholt, but it comes to nothing in the end as the ball trickles out of play for a goal-kick.

9: Markovic was rewarded after being relentless down the flank, and he'll be happy with that. Not a pretty goal, arguably lucky given the flick on and the poor Sunderland defending, but he'll take it.

8: GOAL! LIVERPOOL! MARKOVIC BREAKS THE DEADLOCK! Sunderland were warned earlier on, but they have not defended any better and have been punished by Markovic, who was unlucky not to have got a penalty earlier on in the game. Markovic gets his first Premier League goal following his £20million pound switch from Benfica, as he weaves his way past past his marker, plays a one-two with Gerrard as the ball falls to Borini, who is fouled on the edge of the area giving the young Serbian the space to tap over Pantilimon into the net.

6: Borini looks to hold up play in a tight position, but is dispossessed of the ball by Liam Bridcutt in midfield who tackles him cleanly and passes himself out of danger.

5: Markovic tries to drill in a low delivery towards the box, but Giaccherini does well to track back in time and deny the Serbian with a sliding block, out for a throw-in.

3: Replays show that there was clear contact, the referee got the decision wrong there. Brendan Rodgers is absolutely fuming on the touchline, and rightly so.

2: PENALTY APPEAL! NOT GIVEN! Markovic does well to burst beyond his marker after being set through with a good pass from Coutinho, before being sandwiched by Wes Brown inside the area and going down under the challenge.

1: Sunderland have started the game quickly, encouraging start from the hosts.

12:45. KICK-OFF! Sunderland - Liverpool, and it's LIVE NOW!

12:40. The two teams are now patiently waiting in the tunnel for the go ahead to walk out onto the pitch ahead of kick-off.

12:35. The water sprinklers are on display ahead of kick-off now, it is sunny but cold in the North East this afternoon. Windy conditions as well, which could be hard for Pantilimon and Mignolet respectively today.

12:30. A warm embrace? Former Manchester City team-mates Jack Rodwell and Mario Balotelli are pictured (below) in the tunnel ahead of kick-off, talking to each other.

12:20. Lazar Markovic starts, whilst Lovren and Balotelli are amongst a strong subs bench for the visitors. Lallana out for a month with an ankle injury, but Rodgers has already confirmed he is hoping he can return sooner than first thought.

12:15. Other transfer news from a Liverpool perspective; Lucas has been linked with an Inter Milan loan switch, which Rodgers flatly denied earlier on, saying that they have not been contacted over the Brazilian defensive-midfielder, who starts today.

12:10. The players are now going through their pre-match warm up session.

12:05. STAT: No Premier League team has created fewer chances so far this season than Sunderland, with 75. Do they need a new goal-scoring striker, in this January transfer window?

12:00. Mignolet, Henderson and Borini start against their former clubs, the Belgian goalkeeper has been very inconsistent with rumours being spread over a potential replacement being lined up whilst Borini has had to be patient to wait for his chance in the first-team, and needs to impress if he is to play more often.

11:55. Raheem Sterling is the notable absence from the Liverpool squad, he is currently on a winter break in Jamaica and will return to training early next week, manager Brendan Rodgers said in the pre-match interview.

11:50. Gerrard (pictured above) walks from the team bus into the changing rooms at Sunderland. Captains the team, as ever.

LIVERPOOL: Mignolet, Can, Skrtel, Sakho, Moreno, Henderson, Lucas, Gerrard, Markovic, Coutinho and Borini. Subs - Ward, Enrique, Lovren, Lambert, Manquillo, Balotelli and Rossiter.

SUNDERLAND: Pantilimon, Vergini, van Aanholt, O'Shea, Brown, Bridcutt, Larsson, Gomez, Johnson, Giaccherini and Wickham. Subs - Jones, Graham, Alvarez, Buckley, Mandron, Agnew, Mannone.

11:45. Just an hour until kick-off now! CONFIRMED TEAM LINE-UPS, are as follows.

11:40. Liverpool should have too much quality for Sunderland. But, it would be silly to rule them out without a chance of winning today.

11:35. Predictions for the game? Liverpool will be the favourites, but they have been unpredictable at the best of times so far in this 2014-15 campaign and are away against Sunderland, who you would expect not be pushovers today.

11:30. Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard has announced already in the past few days that he will be leaving the club at the end of the season, ending a stellar 26-year career. It came as a massive shock to most involved with the club, but can the visitors stay focused today, or will Steve Bruce's men take advantage of a side with other things on their minds?

11:25. It will be interesting to see whether or not Adam Johnson plays today for the hosts, he has turned out to be a crucial player for The Black Cats and has scored the majority of their goals of late.

11:20. STAT: In their last three meetings, Liverpool have won twice and drawn once against Sunderland. However, their last game ended in a 0-0 draw, back in December last year. Can either side pick up maximum points today though?

11:15. The other matches being played today in the Premier League, are as follows (3pm unless stated): Burnley - QPR, Chelsea - Newcastle, Everton - Manchester City, Leicester - Aston Villa, Swansea - West Ham, West Brom - Hull and Crystal Palace - Tottenham (5:30 ko).

11:10. Sunderland meanwhile find themselves struggling towards the bottom end of the table, just three points off a relegation place at the moment in 14th place. A shock win will move them up to 12th, provided results go their way in the other games being played today.

11:05. Brendan Rodgers and his side will be looking to improve on their topsy-turvy form so far, following their 2-2 draw with Leicester last time out. They beat AFC Wimbledon in midweek to progress to the next round of the FA Cup, as well as boasting having an intriguing double fixture ahead against league leaders Chelsea in the Capital One Cup semi-final.

11:00. Hello again everyone, and welcome to my latest live commentary! My name is Mosope Ominiyi, and I will be commentating on the opening game of the Premier League weekend today. Live Sunderland - Liverpool Score, with kick-off scheduled for a 12.45pm start.