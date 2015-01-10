Manchester United - Southampton Match Preview: Six return for van Gaal as third face fourth

Only one point separates Louis van Gaal's hosting Manchester United side and Ronald Koeman's Southampton side. The fierce Dutch rivals sit in the opposite situation of when the two teams met in early December, the Reds of Manchester sat one point below before scraping a 2-1 victory with a poor performance. If Southampton can replicate that today they'll be third in the Premier League, having been expected to go down.

Referee - Phil Dowd

Yet on form it is Manchester United who look likely to take the Saints' scalp on Sunday, having won eight of their last nine home matches in the league.

TEAM NEWS

Manchester United

Louis van Gaal has been given a huge advantage with six of his first team players having overcome problems to face Southampton.

Rafael will return from a fractured cheekbone with Luke Shaw, Marcos Rojo and Antonio Valencia all returning from their respective ankle, thigh and groin problems. Daley Blind returned to first-team training early this week after months on the touchline through a knee injury so he could work his way back into the side to give a defensive output in midfield.

Marouane Fellaini returns from illness while Ashley Young in United's only absentee, with van Gaal ruling the England winger out for 4-6 weeks with a hamstring injury suffered on New Year's Day.

Predicted Line-Up: De Gea; Jones, Smalling, Evans; Valencia, Carrick, Herrera, Mata, Di Maria; Falcao, van Persie.

Southampton

Nathaniel Clyne and Jack Cork could both return to the starting line-up having missed part of the festive period due to ankle injuries.

New signing Eljero Elia could be in line to make his Southampton debut.

Jay Rodriguez and Sam Gallagher remain long term absentees while Maya Yoshida has left to compete for his Japan in the AFC Asia Cup and Sadio Mane has a calf complaint.

Predicted Line-Up: Forster; Clyne, Fonte, Alderweireld, Bertrand; Davis, Schneiderlin, Wanyama; Tadic, Pelle, Long.

FORM

Southampton have overcome their recent blip to be unbeaten in five matches and on course to challenge United and Arsenal for the all important top four finish.

At the start of the season, after selling key players, Koeman's side were the favourites to go down but magnificent work from the Dutch manager and his players see's them in fourth and looking to build on their outstanding eighth place last season.

Even now, after establishing themselves as a top four candidate, they're huge underdogs going to Old Trafford.

Only Chelsea have a better home record than Louis van Gaal's Red Devils and with Southampton holding a 27 year winless run at Old Trafford, it looks unlikely to falter. The Reds have won a huge two thirds of their points in front of their own fans, dropping just five points.

Meanwhile, Southampton have had a similar season with just under two thirds of their points coming at home and with 3 losses in their last five away games.

Manchester United Last Five Games

Home Team Score Away Team Yeovil Town 0-2 Manchester United Stoke City 1-1 Manchester United Tottenham Hostpur 0-0 Manchester United Manchester United 3-1 Newcastle United Aston Villa 1-1 Manchester United

Southampton Last Five Games

Home Team Score Away Team Southampton 1-1 Ipswich Southampton 2-0 Arsenal Southampton 1-1 Chelsea Crystal Palace 1-3 Southampton Southampton 3-0 Everton

PREDICTION

Manchester United's surprising resurgence hit a stumbling block during the festive period where injuries came flowing into the physios. Yet what is telling about their indifferent form during the Christmas period, is that four matches were away from home. The only game to be played at Old Trafford was a comfortable 3-1 victory over Newcastle United.

For Southampton, the festive period brought the opposite, with four home games at St. Mary's resulting in two wins and two draws as well as another win at manager-less Crystal Palace. Now they have to travel to Manchester United who have won 8 of their last 9 home games, scoring at least two goals in their last four matches.

The return of key players to the starting line-up such as Angel Di Maria and Daley Blind should see United take all three points over Southampton, just one point off the Red Devils.

The return of Nathaniel Clyne will give much needed pace down the right flank for Southampton, pace that will cause endless problems to a United defence still far from reminiscent of Rio Ferdinand and Nemanja Vidic, still far from good enough.

Score: Manchester United 2-1 Southampton

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester United are unbeaten in their last eight Premier League matches against Southampton, winning six and drawing two.

United have won 16 and drawn three games since Saints' last league victory at Old Trafford in January 1988, when Colin Clarke scored the game's two goals.

Manchester United

United are unbeaten in their last 10 Premier League matches (W7, D3), but have drawn three of their last four games.

Their only home defeat came on the opening day of the season against Swansea. They have since earned 25 points from a possible 27, winning their last five.

No side have scored more than once against the Red Devils in their last 12 league games, with Van Gaal's side keeping four clean sheets during this period.

Only Southampton (24) have scored more home goals than both Manchester United and Chelsea (22).

Southampton

Saints have followed a six-match winless run (D1, L5) in all competitions with a five-game unbeaten streak (W3, D2).

Southampton are yet to beat a team currently in the top five of the league table (D1, L3).

Ronald Koeman's side have kept nine clean sheets in 20 games - a joint-league high along with Chelsea.

They have conceded 15 goals this season, four fewer than any other club.

James Ward-Prowse has provided three goal assists in his last three league appearances.