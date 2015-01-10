Manchester United boosted by the return of Phil Jones, who aims for Premier League dominance

Manchester United defender Phil Jones feels he has surmounted his recent injury problems, and now aims to help guide Manchester United to the summit of the league table.

The 22-year-old opened the season in spectacular fashion – claiming the club’s Player of the Month award in August – but two unrelated injuries have limited the former Blackburn Rovers youngster to just nine appearances for Louis van Gaal’s senior squad this season.

Every time you stamp your foot or push off, it’s like someone has got a little dagger and is knifing you in the bottom of the leg.

Totalling a mere 809 minutes of Premier League action this season, he last featured in the 1-1 draw with Stoke City on New Year’s Day. With Antonio Valencia and Marcos Rojo both featuring more than the central and right sided defender, Jones evaluated his season opening following a recent issue with shin splints. He said:

“It is more of an injury that you associate with runners or basketballers, it’s painful! Every time you stamp your foot or push off, it’s like someone has got a little dagger and is knifing you in the bottom of the leg! But it has gone now, I’m over it and I’m looking forward to the future.”

Nevertheless, the 13-time internationally capped defender is confident of a dominant finish under the reigns of van Gaal, continuing:

"We’ve learned his way of playing and what he wants in every game. The demands are high, especially in training, but it’s what we needed and I think everyone has responded really well to it.

Whichever system we play with, we know what we’ve got to do in those positions. Everyone’s fully aware of that.

"Everyone’s training really well, there’s a buzz about the place and hopefully, in the back end of the season now, we can finish strongly. Whichever system we play with, we know what we’ve got to do in those positions.

"Everyone’s fully aware of that and I think we’re more than capable of playing both formations now, and doing it comfortably.

“First and foremost, we need to make sure that we definitely qualify for next season’s Champions League. Beyond that, who knows? Let’s see where we are in March or April and go from there. If we’re still picking up points and the top two are dropping points, then maybe it is possible [to still win the league].”

Arguably, the way he is looking, he could be [Manchester United's] best ever player.

Manchester United legend Sir Bobby Charlton was once noted as describing Jones to "remind him of Duncan Edwards with his power and build,” while Sir Alex Ferguson claimed "arguably, the way he is looking, he could be [Manchester United's] best ever player."

Phil Jones has made 98 appearances for the Red Devils since joining in 2011.