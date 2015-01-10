Remy Cabella praised by John Carver for his electrifying display against Chelsea

Newcastle United’s caretaker manager John Carver believes French winger Remy Cabella can still treat Newcastle fans following an energetic performance against league leaders Chelsea.

The 24-year-old blitzed the Blues’ defence with his electric pace, and was unfortunate to see his side fall to a 2-0 defeat after the Magpies dominated considerably in the first half.

Having now featured in over 1,000 minutes of Premier League action, Carver feels he has set the bar high for his future performances after his summer signing from Ligue 1 club Montpellier.

“Remy’s been a little bit frustrating but I think he showed what he’s worth,” said the 49-year-old former assistant manager.

“He was outstanding in possession and every time he tried to break, somebody was clipping him to stop the momentum. He added the other side of the game, which is the hard work. But he’s now set a standard – it’s no good just doing it on a one-off. If he performs like that, he can get our fans on the edge of their seat.”

Carver – who claims he is clueless to when Newcastle will appoint a permanent replacement for the previously departed Alan Pardew – warned the four-time internationally capped attacking midfielder would have to deal with the physicality of English football, regularly on the receiving end of boisterous challenges by Chelsea’s Nemanja Matic.

He added: “There were a couple of challenges in the first half from Matic that were a little bit overzealous. I was a bit concerned for Remy but he’s going to get more of that. He’s just got to move the ball a little bit quicker.”

The remarks come less than a month after former boss Alan Pardew criticised the skilful £12 million signing, believing he wasn’t cut out for the Premier League.

“I’ll pick and choose (when he plays). He’s not ready for the demands of this division yet,” said the current Crystal Palace manager.

“Before I started him against Chelsea I said that he would be like this all year for us – he’ll be in, out, he’ll start, he’ll be sub. The way he plays, sometimes he can get lost a little bit. But when the game gets open, like it did second half at Burnley and Spurs, he can have more and more influence when we get a bit more possession.

“It actually favours him a little bit when the game slows down and he comes off the bench and can affect the game.”

Remy Cabella has made 22 appearances for Newcastle United this season, 10 of those coming from the bench.