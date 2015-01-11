Arsenal 3-0 Stoke City: As it happened

15:30. Thanks for joining me for this game, I'll be back with another live commentary soon. Until next time, goodbye! Don't forget to stay tuned to the latest on VAVEL, with football coming thick and fast as well as the transfer rumours, latest news and deals being done off the pitch.

15:28. My Man Of The Match award goes to, Alexis Sanchez. He was sublime again today, and is already easily my Player of the Season so far. A special player.

15:27. Alexis Sanchez stole the show yet again, as he spearheaded the attack alongside the likes of Cazorla and Oxlade-Chamberlain who were both very good today. Giroud returned from his three-match suspension and added an aerial threat, as well as a physical unit which Stoke struggled to deal with at times. Ozil returned from injury and made a cameo appearance, he'll be hoping to get to 100% fitness as soon as possible as he looks to get himself amongst the record-breaking stats that Alexis keeps breaking game after game.

15:26. Stoke were not good enough attacking wise and Ospina will be happy to have kept a clean sheet today, but he was rarely troubled apart from towards the end of the match. He'll expect to start again against the defending champions next Sunday, how will Szczesny react to that?

90+2: The referee blows the whistle, and that's it! FULL-TIME: Arsenal 3 Stoke City 0. A brace from Alexis and an assist moves The Gunners back ahead of local rivals Tottenham into 5th place, with Southampton set to play Manchester United in the 4pm kick-off. As it stands, Arsenal are just goal difference away from a top four spot at the moment, mind you.

90+1: Arsenal keeping the ball well and holding onto possession now, seeing the game out.

90: The fourth official lifts up his electronic board, two minutes of stoppage time.

89: Good stop from Ospina! He has not been called into action much in this game, but he does well to keep hold of the ball from a Ireland shot, close range.

87: Bellerin and Wollschied accelerate towards the ball in the air, the young Spaniard jumps highest to head the ball away, out for a Stoke goal-kick.

86: Ospina is able to catch the ball safely as Monreal blocks off the attempted shot from Crouch, lurking in the area.

85: 5 minutes to go plus stoppages to play, and Ozil almost marks his comeback to the first-team with a goal. I saw almost, because his shot flashed wide of Begovic's goal after a great through ball towards his path by Cazorla, who spotted the run to perfection.

84: Stoke clear the ball away to safety as Arsenal attempt to go on the counter attack again. Ozil with a lovely flick up, but no-one was able to convert in the area.

83: Cameras show Aaron Ramsey amongst the substitutes on the bench for Arsenal today. He won't feature today, but maybe next Sunday in their feisty encounter against Manchester City?

80: Close! Walcott is set one-on-one with only Begovic to beat after Sanchez squares it to his right, but he drags his shot wide. Understandably rusty, but he'll be unhappy that he could get the shot on target at least.

79: Ozil is bundled to the ground after being challenged by two Stoke players at the same time with the ball at his feet, on the byline. Brushes himself down.

78: That, was possibly their best spell in possession that I can recall throughout this game. Stoke manager Mark Hughes will be wishing they could have started the game in that way.

76: GOAL! STOKE! DISALLOWED THOUGH! Some good passing play near and around the Arsenal box, finds Geoff Cameron in space to shoot at Ospina, who does well to parry, but the ball trickles past him into the net. Cameron is about to pick the ball up, for a potential comeback, but the linesman had his flag up for offside.

75: Close! Alexis sees Begovic standing off his line and goes for an audacious effort, 25 yards out... just over the bar! He's clearly got the confidence, and ability.

73: Arsenal almost making their last substitution of the match; Mesut Ozil returns to first-team action and gets a warm reception from the hosts as he replaces Giroud for the final 20 minutes or so.

72: Begovic hoofs the ball clear as Arsenal press men forward, ironic jeers from the hosts again. Stoke making their last sub of the game now, with Stephen Ireland replacing Bojan, who has been quiet for the most part and unlucky not to influence the scoreline in a positive way for the visitors.

71: Good sliding tackle by Mertesacker to deny Bojan from latching onto the ball, indirectly from Coquelin's interception in midfield as Arnautovic tries to beat Walcott for pace in midfield.

70: Wollschied slides in cleanly and fairly on Walcott, winning the ball in the process as Stoke go on the attack now.

69: Wasted opportunity from Stoke. Whelan with a poor attempt at a delivery into the box, which Ospina is happy to come out and claim, after a minute or so of sustained Stoke pressure. Their final ball today has been disappointing to say the least.

67: Arsenal's second change of the game, as Oxlade-Chamberlain, who has done well today, comes off for Theo Walcott. 20 minutes or so for the returning man, after suffering nine months out with a cruciate ligament injury.

66: OFF THE CROSSBAR! Oxlade-Chamberlain and Cazorla link up well in and around the Stoke box, with the latter having a dinked effort over Begovic, but hit the woodwork on the way over into the side netting. Close from Arsenal, unlucky from the Spaniard.

65: Alexis goes on the counter attack, sprints beyond the defender marking him before squaring a pass into Giroud's feet, he attempts to play in back into the box but his effort is blocked and out for a corner-kick now.

64: Begovic jumps and claims the ball after Arsenal press in the Stoke half once more, Oxlade-Chamberlain plays a one-two with Cazorla and has his effort blocked into the air, for which the Bosnian does well to catch under pressure.

63: Another yellow card brandished now, this time for Crouch after he slides in late on Coquelin near the centre circle. He won the ball, but the motion in which he went for the tackle was reckless, no complaints really.

61: Close! Careless pass out of danger by Mertesacker almost results in Crouch making the score 3-1. The experienced Englishman slids in towards goal, but Ospina sees the danger pass his post and out for a goal-kick.

59: Arsenal play on just moments after Sanchez is brought down on the run by Cameron, Giroud does well to hold-up play and eventually the hosts get a corner-kick for their troubles.

57: Arnautovic looks to test Ospina from distance with a costless-kick effort, but it swerves wide of Ospina's far post and veers towards the advertising boards.

55: Sanchez almost gets his second assist of the game, again! He beats his man on the wing, looks to pull the ball back in the box for Giroud, who is unable to latch onto the cross as Stoke hoof the ball clear.

52: Begovic comes out and collects the danger after Oxlade-Chamberlain sprints beyond his marker and creates havoc in the Stoke area.

51: Update from the touchline reporter on Debuchy's injury - "As soon as he went down, you would have thought it was a shoulder injury. It did not look good upon first viewing, he is having an X-ray and we will know the full extent of the injury by the end of the game, Wenger's post-match interview."

50: Wollschied gets the first booking of the game after a blatant tug on the arm of Giroud, who reacts angrily but acts calmly soon afterwards, instead of retailiating.

49: Begovic will feel that he should have done better, as he got finger tips to the effort, but it is beyond him into the bottom corner of the net. 3-0 to The Arsenal. Alexis gets his brace for the day.

48: Alexis stands over it, this could easily be a goal if Stoke do not defend this properly... GOAL! Sanchez makes it three! Costless-kick, low and hard beyond Begovic!

47: Oxlade-Chamberlain darts towards the box, before being taken out by Sidwell on the edge of the area. The referee did not like the challenge, costless-kick in a dangerous position.

14:35. Second-half about to begin, but Stoke preparing to make two substitutions. Sidwell and Muniesa both coming on, for N'Zonzi and Pieters respectively.

14:26. Alexis has been sublime. A goal and assist, already after 45 minutes of play. One of the players of the season without a doubt, and you can tell that Stoke cannot get anywhere near him. Begovic the only real star of the show for the visitors, who need to wake up and defend better, if they are not to concede again.

14:25. Stoke have not created enough, with Bojan and Arnautovic between them creating flashes of danger every time they get on the ball. So, with that being said, why are they hardly on the ball then?

14:24. Arsenal have dominated the game so far, and are full value for their 2-0 lead at the moment.

45+5: The referee blows the whistle, for half-time after Shawcross and Giroud argue in the Stoke half. Giroud needs to calm down, he doesn't want to get into any more trouble after the incident at home against QPR last month.

45+4: Sanchez is uphended by Whelan near the touchline, and although he did not have full balance, the referee blows the whistle for a foul.

45+3: Over the bar! Sanchez the man to create the half-chance for Arsenal, but he is unable to get his second assist of the game as he squares the ball towards Oxlade-Chamberlain, who fires high and wide over Begovic's goal.

45+2: Unlucky! Crouch clearly is hungry for goals, but has not had much sevice at all today. Arnautovic picks him out with a swerving cross towards the area, Crouch jumps with Koscielny but the Frenchman shows him on his weaker side and his effort flashes wide of Ospina's near post.

45+1: Crouch takes an ambitious shot on-goal, and Ospina comfortably smothers the first shot on target for the visitors today.

45: The fourth official lifts his electronic board to signal that there will be five minutes of stoppage time to be added on, at the end of the first-half's action.

43: Giroud is quite clearly bodychecked by Shawcross as he attempts to get onto the ball after superb play on the wing from Oxlade-Chamberlain, the referee sees nothing wrong with the challenge and gives a goal-kick in Stoke's favour. Fair to say, that Olivier is not happy with the decision.

40: Five minutes left of the half, Monreal jogs back onto the pitch and back into position. Able to continue, which is good news following Debuchy's injury earlier on.

39: Monreal has blood on his shirt, he is required to change it before coming back on the field of play. Meanwhile, Geoff Cameron fires in a superb cross towards Walters who is unable to latch onto the ball.

37: Flamini is pictured jogging on the touchline, getting ready to come on if needed. Monreal will probably be okay to continue, though.

36: It is worse than first thought, Monreal will need medical attention in this break of play. Physios rush onto the field of play, game halted temporarily.

35: Another injury for The Gunners?! Monreal goes down in a heap after a flailing elbow from Crouch.

33: The hosts have been on-fire today, and if it was not for Begovic, they would be four or five goals ahead by now.

32: GOAL! ARSENAL! ALEXIS MAKES IT TWO! The red-hot Chilean makes it look too easy. He gets his 17th goal in all competitions, and his 11th in the league so far this season with a neat finish after weaving beyond two markers and curling a low drive into the bottom corner of the net, past the despairing dive from Begovic.

31: Stoke trying to get back into the game now, they have Beggovic to thank that they are somehow still in with a chance of winning this one.

29: Good quick footwork from Alexis to speed past his marker on the wing, before he is manhandled to the ground by Wollschied in an attempt to win the ball. Referee waves play on, but it should have been a costless-kick in all honesty.

28: Bellerin fires a teasing ball towards the box, Giroud and Begovic both jump for it in the air... cleared away again after a scramble inside the area, with the Bosnian's goal open for a shot. A great delivery by the young Spaniard, that was close!

27: Two crosses are headed away by Wollschied and Crouch respectively as Stoke look to clear their lines, Arsenal are going attacking.

26: Ironic jeers from the hosts as Whelan's effort fires well wide of the mark, into the stands behind the goal.

25: Bojan weaves his magic once more to get beyond his marker on the edge of the area, Monreal clips his ankle and the 24-year-old former Barca man goes to ground. Costless-kick now.

24: Cameras focus on Szczesny just a few moments after Ospina's first real involvement in the match, he does not look too happy to be on the bench today.

23: Good catch from Ospina as the ball spins high into his path and is under pressure to smother. He flexes his muscle and perhaps gets caught, looking slightly uncomfortable but gets up and clears the ball to safety in the end.

22: Bojan does well to get away from his marker, before the referee blows the whistle for a foul and a Stoke costless-kick, 40 yards out as Giroud was adjudged to pull the Spaniard back.

20: GREAT SAVE BY BEGOVIC ONCE MORE! Giroud is denied from range after taking a first-touch effort, after the ball is fizzed towards him by Alexis on his left. Begovic does well to dive to his right and parry away to safety.

19: Coquelin does some good tracking back and adds pressure amongst the Stoke players as he loses the ball and wins it back, eventually.

18: Monreal whips in a teasing cross towards the box, headed clear for a corner-kick though.

16: Good to see that Debuchy is sitting up now at least, although he is clearly in some real discomfort off the pitch now. Stretcher taking him down the tunnel, he may have a disclocated shoulder as well as a head cut aswell. Round of applause from the Arsenal supporters, he is an important player for them and they really do not need any more injuries at this point in the season.

15: Close! Oxlade-Chamberlain almost doubles the hosts' lead, but his shot fires just wide of Begovic's far post. Unlucky from the young Englishman, who is in a good vein of form at the moment.

14: Rosicky penalized for an accidental handball, Stoke have a set-piece now in a dangerous position.

12: The game restarts, with Arsenal set to make a swift change. Debuchy is still down, so Bellerin rushes onto the pitch to a warm round of applause from the hosts.

11: The match is temporarily halted, as the referee rushes the physio and medical team towards the side where Debuchy has not moved since being shoved into the advertising boards.

10: Ouch. Debuchy is down on the turf next to the barricade, after a push from Arnautovic.

8: Stoke pop a dangerous cross into the area, but Koscielny and Debuchy see the danger out between themselves.

6: GOAL! ARSENAL AHEAD! KOSCIELNY! The hosts take the lead, and it has been deserved for a fast start to the game in truth. Begovic made two good stops in quick succession, but he could get nowhere near Koscielny's glancing header from close range, after a teasing delivery from Alexis into the box. Poor marking and defending overall from Stoke.

5: Good save again from the Bosnian! This time, he does well to parry away to safety from Rosicky's stinging shot on-goal, after the midfielder found space on the edge of the area to speed past his marker with ease.

3: Close, but to no avail. Alexis picks out the run of Mertesacker towards the far post, but he is unable to latch onto the ball and it fizzles out for a Stoke goal-kick now.

2: Good save by Begovic! The first real action of the match, and the Bosnian goalkeeper has to be alert and used every inch of his height to deny Alexis' swerving drive on the edge of the area. Corner for Arsenal.

1: Shawcross' first touch of the ball in the game is met by a chorus of boos from the home fans - who clearly have not forgotten about his crunching tackle on Ramsey almost five years ago, which caused him to break his leg.

13:30. Arsenal kick-off, and we're underway! Arsenal - Stoke, and it's LIVE!

13:25. The two teams walk out of the tunnel, do their custom pre-match handshakes and we're just a few minutes away from kick-off now.

13:20. Just ten minutes until kick-off now! The players have finished their warm-up sessions, and are back in the changing rooms for their last pre-game debrief from their respective managers. A win for Arsenal will move them back above local rivals Tottenham, with Southampton yet to play. If Stoke win, it will be their first back-to-back victory secured against Wenger's men since 1982!

13:15. Mark Hughes during his pre-match interview: "Wollschied has been training with the group for a week now, I think he's ready to play. We had a good result last time out, but playing at The Emirates, won't be easy. We have been competitors in every game we play, we are looking to put in a good performance. If we do that, with a bit of luck and fortune, we can get a goal, and see where that takes us."

13:05. Wenger on the Ospina-Szczesny situation: "Disclipine? No. Szczesny has been dealt with, Ospina starts and it's a case of form rather than anything else. You have to remember that, goalkeepers get fatigue aswell! Concentration levels for a 'keeper is very important at the top level, so yeah."

13:00. Just thirty minutes until kick-off now! The two teams still going through their warm-up sessions on the sunny green grass at The Emirates.

12:50. A stunning graphic just shown on Sky Sports which just proves to you how important French centre-back Laurent Koscielny is to the Arsenal team. Starts today.

12:45. Bayer Leverkusen defender Phillip Wollschied also makes his Premier League debut, following his six-month loan deal from the Bundesliga side earlier on this month. N'Zonzi is the powerhouse midfielder who Arsenal need to be wary of, whilst Arnautovic and Bojan are the danger men in the team who will be looking to attack for fun against a vulnerable Gunners side. Crouch has eight goals in 19 appearances against Arsenal, can he add to his tally against them today?

12:40. As predicted, Ozil is amongst a strong substitutes' bench for the hosts today. Ramsey returns as well as Mesut from injury, whilst Walcott and Campbell are the two wingers on the bench.

12:35. Strong line-ups for both sides today! Ospina is handed his Premier League debut, whilst Rosicky and Giroud both start for The Gunners. Chambers is ill and misses out, as does Gibbs who failed a late fitness test as he has a heel injury.

STOKE CITY: Begovic, Pieters, Cameron, Wollschied, Shawcross, N'Zonzi, Whelan, Arnautovic, Bojan, Walters and Crouch. Subs - Butland, Muniesa, Ireland, Wilson, Moses, Adam and Sidwell.

ARSENAL: Ospina, Debuchy, Mertesacker, Koscielny, Monreal, Coquelin, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Rosicky, Cazorla, Alexis and Giroud. Subs - Szczesny, Bellerin, Flamini, Ramsey, Ozil, Campbell and Walcott.

12:30. Just an hour away from live Arsenal - Stoke City kick-off, I'm sure you know what that means! CONFIRMED TEAM LINE-UPS!

12:10. In-case you were wondering, the other match being played today is a fight for third place in the top of the table. Manchester United - Southampton, (with kick-off at 3:30pm) who have been exceeding expectations throughout the season so far.

12:00. Predictions ahead of kick-off? Arsenal will be the favourites, but Stoke are certainly no pushovers and are a type of "bogey" team for many top clubs in the league.

11:50. A win for Stoke today will push them a place above where they currently stand, into 10th place following Newcastle's 2-0 defeat at the hands of the league leaders Chelsea yesterday. Will they secure back-to-back wins against Wenger's men this season?

11:45. Mesut Ozil is set to return to the Arsenal side for the first time in over three months following his injury sustained in their 2-0 loss against Chelsea back in October. He will not be expected to play the full 90 minutes, but will be amongst the substitutes' at least.

11:40. Since then, Arsenal have lost once in their last five fixtures, with that defeat coming recently in a 2-0 away game against Southampton on New Year's Day. Can they bounce back to win at home today?

11:35. The last time these two sides met, Stoke shocked everyone with a thrilling 3-2 victory. They went 3-0 up before the half-time interval, and despite a late fightback from The Gunners, it was not enough to see Wenger's men under less scrutiny than they have been for the most part of the season so far.

11:30. Hello again everyone, and welcome to my latest live commentary. My name is Mosope Ominiyi, and I will be commentating on the game between Arsenal - Stoke live score at The Emirates Stadium this coming afternoon. Kick-off is scheduled for a 1:30pm start.