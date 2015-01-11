Assaidi set to leave Liverpool

Reports suggest that winger Oussama Assaidi will leave Liverpool after Saudi Arabian side Al Alhi tabled a bid in the region of £4.75m.

The 26 year old, signed during Brendan Rodgers' first transfer window as Liverpool boss, has played just four league games for the Reds after they paid Dutch side Heerenveen £2.4m for his services and so he is understood to be surplus to requirements to Liverpool, who are thought to want to re-invest the money in a deal to bring Divock Origi to the club early, halting his loan spell at Lille.

After playing less than 500 Premier League minutes for Liverpool, doubling their money on a player who has barely featured would be seen as good business. After signing in 2012, Assaidi featured somewhat in the early part of the season however became limited to Europa League appearances when his form dropped.

Loaned to Mark Hughes' Stoke the following summer, Assaidi played well for Stoke and became something of a cult hero amongst fans after scoring a fantastic winning goal against Chelsea, a strike from the outside of the box giving the Potters a 3-2 victory.

Despite this, Liverpool still looked to offload him last summer however with no bids put forward, he again was loaned to Stoke on deadline day. This season hasn't gone as well as the last did for Assaidi, and he has found playing time hard to come by in a rejuvenated Stoke side under Mark Hughes' new-look attacking side.

It is now thought that Brendan Rodgers has recalled Assaidi from his loan period, so that the deal with the Saudi Arabian Premier League team can go ahead and it is thought to be approximately 48 hours from completion.

The most well known player Assaidi will be linking up with at Al Alhi will be Grafite, the Brazilian striker who was top scorer in the Bundesliga when Wolfsburg lifted the title in 2009.