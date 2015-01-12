Oxlade-Chamberlain: "Alexis is like a Duracell battery!"

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has publicly praised the hard work and determination to stay at the top of his game, for team-mate Alexis Sanchez. The Chilean forward has already scored 18 goals in all competitions, as well as creating 7 assists and causing havoc for oppositon defences, whether that be in the Premier League or elsewhere for The Gunners this season.

He scored twice during their comfortable 3-0 victory over Stoke City on Sunday afternoon, meaning that Wenger's men are just a point off the top four spots, as well as three points away from 3rd place following Southampton's impressive 1-0 away win at Old Trafford, to end Manchester United's 10-match league unbeaten streak.

As a result of his tireless display, as per usual, the young English midfielder has likened his team-mate to that of a Duracell battery, because he never stops running in a match, from the first whistle until the last, no matter what the score is. This is just one of the reasons why, the English media and his new fans, have professed their admiration for his work ethic and attitude already, just a few months following his £30million pound move from Barcelona.

The Ox had this to say, to reporters: "Alexis absolutely loves it. He is like a Duracell battery - he just does not give in, whether it is a cup competition or times when you think maybe it could be a chance for him to come out and rest, he is the first one to say he wants to play and he always wants to be a part of it.

I am sure if the boss wants to rest him, he would respect that as well, but his attitude and the way he approaches training, you wouldn't think he was tired and the awy he is playing, you wouldn't take him out of the side either. Hopefully, he can keep his fitness and keep going, but the athlete that I see every day, I can't see him falling short anytime soon."