Will Liverpool keep the 3-4-3 when Daniel Sturridge returns?

Having steadily built some stability after an uncertain start to the season, Liverpool are now racking up the points they need to challenge for fourth.

A chaotic mix of struggling signings, main players missing and unhelpful managerial decisions saw Brendan Rodgers' Reds start off poorly, but now - having adopted a pragmatic 3-4-3 system, they have began to find some consistency, losing just one in their last 13 games in all competitions.

Having realised Steven Gerrard as a defensive midfielder is more of a hinderance than a help, other selections such as Mamadou Sakho replacing Dejan Lovren in defence and utilising Raheem Sterling's pace up-front have seen the Merseyside club begin to reintroduce their creative flair in the final third, something they missed massively early in the season, as well as stopping the rot somewhat at the back.

Rodgers will soon be boosted by the return of Daniel Sturridge, who hasn't played since September after twice breaking down on the brink of return. But whilst Sturridge's return will help see the return of a ruthless, predatory finisher up top for the Reds, it may mean that the Northern Irishman is forced to abandon a formation that has done his side so much good in the past few weeks.

The 3-4-3 has coincided with a return to fruition for Philippe Coutinho, whilst summer signings Emre Can and Lazar Markovic are beginning to blossom in unnatural roles and Sterling has been rejuvenated in leading the line. In a season in which Rodgers has come under criticism for stubborn, ill-judged decisions, the 3-4-3 has shown that the 41-year-old is still able to conjure up some tactical nous.

However, in it's current form, there is no way that Daniel Sturridge can simply walk right in. Sturridge will expectedly go straight back into the starting line up but to do so, Rodgers is going to have to re-think his set-up. After being rested against Wimbledon and Sunderland, Sterling, having started up top recently, will also return to the XI - so what are the best available options?

3-4-3:

The Reds could certainly keep their current system and continue playing the way they have in recent weeks, but they would need to readjust the positioning of certain personnel. Suggesting a midfield four, the two wingers do the jobs of full-backs, becoming wing-backs and the system has worked best with Alberto Moreno at the left whilst Lazar Markovic can operate as the right midfielder/wing-back, as can Javier Manquillo - but let's go for the Serbian, given how good he has been recently. The centre-back defensive trio would likely stay the same with Emre Can (RCB), Mamadou Sakho (LCB) and Martin Skrtel (CB) doing well together. Henderson's double-pivot with Lucas has been effective and he excelled in the controlling role against Swansea City, so that would probably be the first-choice midfield. So, with that defensive three and midfield four, there are only a further three positions in the final third. Adam Lallana's out for a month, ruling him out of selection for the meantime, whittling it down to Philippe Coutinho, Steven Gerrard, Raheem Sterling and Sturridge - of which it is difficult to leave one out. The obvious absentee, if sticking to a 3-4-3 which incorporates two wingers out wide, would be Gerrard because he doesn't fit into any of these roles. Therefore, Coutinho on the right, Sterling on the left and Sturridge through the middle would be the way to go - with the likes of Gerrard, Rickie Lambert, Mario Balotelli and maybe even Fabio Borini residing on the bench as back-up options. That's quite a strong starting eleven, but it's not as strong as it could be. Coutinho is better centrally, where he thrives on sending through balls behind the defence for the quicker, more agile forwards ahead of him. Sterling too, has excelled through the centre throughout the last 12 months and he is less effective out wide, but if Rodgers wants to continue with the current system and continue to get the best out of the seven men behind the front three; this is surely the way to go.

A possible line-up in a "3-4-3", with Sturridge b​ack: