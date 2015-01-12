Liverpool confirm permanent transfer of Assaidi to Al Ahli Club

Liverpool Football Club have confirmed that Oussama Assaidi has left on a permanent transfer to join Al Ahli Club, with the fee expected to be in the region of £4.75 million.

The Moroccan winger ended a loan spell with Stoke City early in order to complete the switch to Dubai.

He made the switch to the Merseyside club from SC Heerenveen back in the summer of 2012 for just £2.3 million but failed to impress at Anfield, making only 12 appearances in totalfor the club, the majority of which came in cup competitions as he took part in just four Premier League games, coming off the bench each time.

As a result, he was sent on loan to Stoke City last season, before again going back to the Potters this year after they failed to find a buyer for the winger. In two spells at the Britannia Stadium, he made 28 appearances in two seasons and scored four goals during his time at Stoke. However, this season in England has a bad one for the Moroccan, having failed to establish himself in Mark Hughes' plans and playing only 11 matches in all competitions.

Sources say Assaidi has agreed a three-year deal with Al-Ahli to end his unhappy three-year spell on Merseyside. Liverpool have now decided to cash-in on the 26-year-old this month with Al-Ahli officials expected to arrive in England on Tuesday to tie up the move.