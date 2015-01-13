Crystal Palace sign Arsenal's Yaya Sanogo on loan

Alan Pardew has made his first signing since returning to Selhurst Park, as Crystal Palace confirm the loan move of Yaya Sanogo from Arsenal.

The 21-year-old striker will add some much-needed firepower to the Eagles, who are struggling in the relegation zone of the Premier League.

Sanogo had been linked to Bordeaux, a move that would have seen him return to his native France, but Arsenal boss Arsène Wenger was eager to see him stay in English football's top flight.

"He's got tremendous promise" - Alan Pardew

Ex-Newcastle United boss Pardew had this to say on the capture of the Frenchman: "He's a young player with tremendous promise," said Pardew. "He is somebody that I have tracked personally and this club has too so that fitted well." Eagles fans will be hoping Sanogo displays this 'tremendous promise', and quickly, as they scrap to stay in the Premier League in a relegation battle that promises to go to the wire.

Sanogo has only appeared five times for Wenger's side this season, even with the Gunners lacking firepower through injury to players like Olivier Giroud. The France Under-21 international, has, however, scored one goal - netting against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.

Pardew has highlight the need for Sanogo to have more first-team playing team, suggesting that the move will be a positive one for the player's development: "We have given him an opportunity. He needs to play more games and I think he's ready for that and he proved that at Arsenal," added Pardew. "It's tough to get in their team but he's closer to the starting action with us."