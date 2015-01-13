West Ham 2-2 Everton (9-8 on penalties): Adrian hits winner to put Hammers through to FA Cup Fourth Round

Sam Allardyce's West Ham United progressed to the fourth round of the FA Cup in dramatic style, winning 9-8 in a lengthy penalty shoot-out after a 2-2 normal time draw.

After the first leg ended 1-1 at Goodison Park, Enner Valencia gave the Hammers the lead but Kevin Mirallas evened things up with a terrific costless-kick despite the fact that Aiden McGeady had been shown a second yellow. The game needed extra-time, where Romelu Lukaku gave Roberto Martinez and co. the lead but Carlton Cole forced penalties, which eventually went the full way to the goalkeepers after Stewart Downing missed a decisive spot-kick and after Joel Robles' crashed his penalty off of the underside of the bar, Adrian won it for the hosts, sealing their spot in the next round where they will face League One Bristol City.

Prior to the match, Everton made no changes from the side that drew with Manchester City on Saturday while Matt Jarvis and Alex Song, who recently announced his retirement from international football, started for West Ham.

A high-tempo start in the first half saw both sides having many chances. The first came to West Ham when Enner Valencia got the ball at the edge of the box and only had Joel Robles in the Everton goal to beat, but the keeper did well to get something on his dink and deflect it away, and Andy Carroll was ruled offside at the rebound. Minutes later, Stewart Downing pulled the ball back for Song to shoot from the edge of the area in the 34th minute, but his effort was blocked by his own team-mate, Valencia. Everton also had a chance following great team play from Romelu Lukaku and Steven Naismith only for it go wide of the Spaniard goalkeeper Adrian, meaning the game would go into the break goalless.

In the second half, Allardyce's West Ham took the lead in the 51st minute following a fine Valencia finish after a quick West Ham break. He collected the ball from Carroll inside the area and did well to hold off John Stones before firing across Robles into the far corner.

It would go bad to worse for Everton. McGeady, who had appeared a bright spark in the first-half, was shown a red card for successive cautions, the first for a foul on Jarvis early-on and the second a late slide on Mark Noble as Everton went on to play the rest of the match with 10 men. Regardless, with only eight minutes left to go, a fabulous costless kick from Kevin Mirallas, after Collins had hauled down Lukaku on the edge of the box, levelled proceedings. From an acute angle, his shot bended into the near corner making it impossible for Adrian to save and without another goal to separate the two sides, it went into 30 minutes of extra time.

Just seven minutes into the first half of extra time, Everton took the lead following a brilliant run for Mirallas. The Belgian ran past four men before squaring the ball across the six-yard box for Lukaku to poke home and give the Toffees the lead. But the lead did not last, and in the final seven minutes of extra time, Carlton Cole ensured the tie would be decided by penalties after scoring with his first touch two minutes after being introduced. He diverted in after Carroll had headed down into his path from a corner, to make it 2-2.

After a number of spot kicks, in which Stewart Downing missed the final one to seal a 5-4 win, it eventually reached the goalkeepers. With the score tied at 8-8, Joel Robles could only rattle the bar with his penalty, giving the opportunity to win the game to Adrian. He tossed his gloves to the ground in confidence before firing in the decisive penalty to secure the win for West Ham.

Allardyce's side will now face Bristol City on the 25th of January in the Fourth Round of the competition, but not before Upton Park plays visit to Premier League strugglers Hull City on Saturday whereas Everton will host West Brom on Sunday.