Simon Grayson demands the very best from Preston North End with busy schedule looming

Preston North End manager Simon Grayson has demanded the very best from his players over the next few weeks, targeting a three game winning streak with a flurry of matches looming at Deepdale.

The League One outfit will welcome Leyton Orient, Yeovil Town and Sheffield United to Lancashire between now and next Saturday, and the Lilywhites will be hoping to gain maximum points from their upcoming fixtures.

We have worked hard over the last few months to get all the away games out of the way and we do look on this period as, not being crucial, but a good period for us.

With Grayson’s side preparing to face the O’s on Friday night, while the match is broadcasted by Sky Sports, he hopes the squad’s hard work, dedication and commitment will pay off in their push for promotion. He said:

North End currently sit fourth in the third-tier competition after 24 games, sitting six points behind Swindon Town with a game in hand. Having fallen to Sheffield United on Saturday, Grayson will also aim for revenge when they welcome the Arrows to Deepdale in the FA Cup Fourth Round next week.

“If we can get some real positive performances and results at home it can really set us up, so, starting with Friday night, preparation has been good and we are all looking forward to it.

“After that we move onto Yeovil and the cup game so games are coming thick and fast both home and away, but the next three are at home and we want to try and get three wins.”

Without a win in their last two games, also falling to Walsall by two goals in the Johnstone's Paint Trophy Northern Area Final, the two-time FA Cup winners could pick up nine points in the league, while also securing their place in the FA Cup Fifth Round and overcoming Walsall in the second leg of the Johnstone’s Paint Trophy.

Preston North End has lost just five games in League One this season.