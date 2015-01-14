Marcos Rojo reveals ambitions of European success with Red Devils

Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo is determined to achieve local, national and European superiority in his first season with Louis van Gaal’s Red Devils.

The 24-year-old former Sporting Lisbon defender has become an influential figure in the Old Trafford set-up, having made ten appearances this season. Despite former injury scares for the centre-back, the Argentinian is on the verge of a return to the first team, and has clear ambitions for the remainder of the campaign.

Making his debut in an astounding 4-0 home victory over Queens Park Rangers, Rojo settled into the side with ease after a wealth of injury woes for Dutchman van Gaal. Last appearing in a trip to Southampton 8th December, in which the 20-time league winners emerged victorious, Rojo now hopes to make an immediate impact while remaining focused on the upcoming Manchester derby.

With the Reds making the short trip to the Etihad Stadium in April, the 29-time internationally capped defender, who can also cover as a full-back on the left, intends to overcome the local rivals – including ‘La Albiceleste’ teammates Willy Caballero, Martin Demichelis, Pablo Zabaleta, and prolific forward Sergio Aguero.

"It’s vital we win the next Manchester derby at home in front of our own supporters - I think we are going to win that one,” declared Rojo, who could return to face Cambridge United in the upcoming FA Cup Fourth Round tie.

"As for expectations from now to the end of the season, well, to try and give my absolute best in every game until the end, and hope that we pick up some good results along the way so we can be in with a shout in the shake-up for the title."

Looking ahead to his future in the colours of the 2008 Champions League victors, Rojo aims to help the club regain their European dominance over the next five years. He added:

“My minimum objective this year is to qualify for next year’s Champions League. It would be great to pick up a European trophy with this club. That and a league title is what I really want to win.”

Marcos Rojo joined Manchester United for £16 million on a five-year-contract in August 2014.