Angelo Henriquez agrees €1 million departure from Old Trafford to Croatian giants

Manchester United striker Angelo Henriquez has finalised a £780,000 switch to Croatian side Dinamo Zagreb, reports suggest.

United supporters caused a stir as it was believed one of the club’s hottest prospects had left the club permanently.

The 20-year-old Chilean failed to feature in the first-team set-up at Manchester United following his £4million move in 2012. Signing from Universidad de Chile, the forward won an FA Cup winner’s medal while on loan with Wigan Athletic, but headed out to Real Zaragoza temporarily during the 2013/14 campaign.

However, unleashing his potential with 10 goals in 15 games for the reigning Croatian Prva NHL champions, the deal has now been made permanent for a minimal fee.

Dinamo coach Zoran Mamic announced the deal, which is likely to cause sorrow for a number of Red Devil followers, to Prensa Football. He said:

"We have bought him outright for €1 million. We have already signed a contract with him for the summer. There is no doubt it is ours and the deal is resolved."

Henriquez was named in the Croatian Team of the Half-Season recently, awarded to the best eleven players in Croatia’s top tier prior to the winter break.

Impressing both Dinamo and United supporters, many will feel a potential talent has been lost from the Theatre of Dreams.

Nevertheless, with 18-year-old James Wilson also struggling to climb the pecking order - with the talents of Wayne Rooney, Robin van Persie and Radamel Falcao all battling for places – Henriquez’ opportunities at Old Trafford were always expected to be limited.

Manchester United are not expected to announce the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson’s penultimate signing until the summer transfer window.