Arsenal plan swoop for Dortmund pair

Various reports today claim that Arsene Wenger could be about to bolster his squad by making a sensational double swoop for German internationals Mats Hummels and Ilkay Gundogan.

Both have been linked with Arsenal in the past, whilst Manchester United continue to be linked with the pair. The contest for the two Germans looks to be really hotting up now, and if reports today are to be believed then they could well on their way to the Emirates in the near future.

Although Dortmund are second from bottom of the Bundesliga at the winter break, they still have some of the world's finest talent amongst their ranks. However, if their form doesn't improve then a host of those players could depart. Hummels and Gundogan are looking like the first to be out the door though, and the Emirates looks to be the reported destination.

Hummels is of course one of the best central defenders in world football at the moment, and would be a fantastic addition to Arsenal, let alone any other side in Europe. Arsenal are in dire need of defensive reinforcements, and it will be Hummels that will wet the appetite more than any other linked player; Winston Reid, Loic Perrin and Hecor Moreno have all been linked over the past week or so.

Arsenal's defence this season has been very short of numbers. With Debuchy out for three months, and with Mertesacker's inconsistent form this campaign, it's especially important that a defensive player joins in January. Whether that will be Hummels is another matter.

The other problem of course lies in that defensive midfield region. Francis Coquelin has filled in over the past couple of weeks and has done a solid job. Although Arsenal are well stocked in the middle of the pitch, Ilkay Gundogan would be a fantastic addition too. He can play in that role in front of the defence and could well be the Gunners answer in that position.

Moves for both players do appear unlikely at this stage, and you wouldn't expect either to move in January but come the summer transfer window then we may well see some movement.

Hummels has appeared quite cautious when responding to reports linking him away from the club, explaining that loyalty is crucial to him. Helping them to climb back up that league table looks to be an important ambition of his, which is why a summer move appears more likely. He meanwhile claims that he has had offers to move away from the club previously but turned them down. If Arsenal are to prize him away from Dortmund then it looks as though it will take a very special offer.

Gundogan meanwhile said how playing in the Premier League was a particular goal of his, and will clearly have impressed Arsene Wenger after completing an incredible 90 passes when the two sides met in North London back in November.