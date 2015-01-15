Manchester United terminate European scout Torben Aakjaer's contract

Manchester United have terminated the contract of European scout Torben Aakjaer following racial slurs on social networking sites were discovered.

NOTE: The following article contains some phrases that may cause offence. The views presented below are not representative of VAVEL and the author, and are used for informative purposes only.

A hurried investigation within Old Trafford later saw a club spokesman confirm the departure of the Danish scout, who joined the Reds Devils in 2011 following a spell at Hamburg. Based in Copenhagen, Aakjaer was a known visitor to Carrington, where he discussed potential signings.

Aakjaer had been suspended prior in the day after the club were alerted of racially offensive Facebook comments, which included the Dane describing a mosque as a “conspiracy-potential prayer-shop”. He also added support for his nation to ‘close its borders’ and "put extra personnel on every crossover and exit so all that Eastern Europe dirt and s*** can be kept out”.

Further posts on social networking sites presented a message of support for the right-wing views of Dansk Folkeparti regarding border control, as well as a photograph of six pigs with the caption: “It’s time to deploy our secret weapons against Islamists.”

While the foul and racial messages expressed continue, some are too explicit to include. Aakjaer has confirmed he does own and run the account, and established some of the comments were accurate. However, he denied all claims of using aggressive or racist terms. Instead, the former scout claimed he may have been a victim of hacking by “someone who doesn’t like me or Manchester United”.

Following the statement released by the club, the posts were all removed within minutes by Aakjaer, as he became the subject of an internal inquiry. Led by the club’s chief executive, Ed Woodward, the inquest also involved Simon Wells – the club’s chief Scandinavian scout. The statement read.

“The club received the evidence from the Guardian, launched an immediate investigation into the matter and has terminated our association with Mr Aakjaer. Manchester United is an inclusive organisation and will not tolerate this sort of behaviour.”

Aakjaer attempted to explain the reasoning behind the messages, and believed the Guardian – who uncovered the vile messages – had taken the comments “out of context”, while possibly becoming mistranslated. He added:

“I do believe we should close the borders, as many Danish people do, but I would never use this aggressive language,” he said. “I would never write ‘dirt and shit’. I’ve never written anything racist and it doesn’t sound like me. I am not racist at all and I am shocked. When I hear this it sends a different message of the person I am.”

The Facebook account belonging to Aakjaer also included regular updates with trips around Europe while working for the Premier League giants – which encompassed photographs from meetings with players; including Nemanja Vidic and Robin van Persie.

Many supporters have praised the football club for their handling of the situation.