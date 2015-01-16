Alfie Potter joins AFC Wimbledon after mutual departure from League Two rivals Oxford United

League Two outfit AFC Wimbledon have signed Oxford United winger Alfie Potter after leaving the club by mutual consent.

The 26-year-old joined Oxford back in 2009, after an initial loan spell from Peterborough United and went on to make 194 appearances for the U’s.

However, he has now made the switch to management under Neal Ardley, who has again refused to disclose the length of his contract at Kingsmeadow. Ardley commented on his latest signing, saying:

"My job is to get Alfie's confidence back and get him sparkling again. We wanted someone who could work a bit of magic; a player who could run with the ball and take players on.

"If we can get Alfie enjoying his football again and back to his best then he will be a fantastic signing."

Potter last featured for Oxford in a Boxing Day defeat to Shrewsbury Town, but helped the club return to the Football after netting the third goal in their play-off victory over York City back in 2010.

Meanwhile, the club’s chief executive Erik Samuelson has put his faith in Ardley, and hopes he remains at the club for the foreseeable future. The 42-year-old took over in October 2012, but has recently been linked to the recently vacated Gillingham position.

Samuelson added: "I would love him to be our manager when we open up our new stadium. He's really committed to what he does here. I think he'd love to be that manager too but there are so many imponderables in life.

"Let's just say we're both right now committed to that happening. Let's see what happens in the future."

Alfie Potter has become the fourth arrival at Kingsmeadow this transfer window after 13 days.