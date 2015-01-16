Andre Schürrle's style of play creates Stamford Bridge dilemma

With the January transfer window reaching the midway point, there’s been no surprise that Chelsea’s activity has been heavily monitored. Despite the Blues sitting two points atop of the Premier League, and in contention to win three additional honours, the money available at the club always leads to preposterous transfer banter.

Where Lionel Messi’s social media activity, and alleged personal vendettas in Spain have linked the Argentine with Chelsea, the reality in the four-time Ballon D’or winner making a move to London is improbable. The real uncertainty that currently surrounds Stamford Bridge is whether fringe players within the squad will stick around for the tumultuous run-in.

Jose Mourinho’s side endured a difficult Christmas period that has been heavily blamed on the Portuguese manager’s lack of squad rotation, in which the Blues suffered a defeat to Spurs and drew Southampton. Some have quickly identified Mourinho’s reluctance to rotate as a significant factor that could thwart Chelsea’s title challenge, and considering recent performances – where key players have shown signs of fatigue – the growing concern is perturbing.

Of those that have struggled to consistently maintain a role in Mourinho’s starting XI, it’s Andre Schürrle who is likely to be disappointed. The World Cup winner was Mourinho’s first signing on his return to the club, but it appears the Portuguese manager has lost his faith in the German, this season.

A World Cup hangover, along with a persistent virus obtained on international duty, delayed Schürrle’s return to full fitness, and the dynamic Willian has made the right-sided attacking midfield position his own, in recent weeks. It’s an area on the pitch where Chelsea personnel have failed to contribute to goals, and it’s been reported that the club will aim to address their profligacy down the right in the summer.

Willian and Schürrle have scored three Premier League goals this season from a combined 54 shots, but the Brazilian’s tireless work-rate and energy has sufficed in terms of the side’s overall shape. While both men are eager to shoot when they approach the edge of the box – which typically personifies Schürrle’s game – it’s evident that neither player has been efficient during the first half of the season.

More so, Mourinho’s attempt to shift the Schürrle into hardworking winger by deploying the German on the right has failed, as well. Stylistically, the issue is based on Schürrle’s playing style, opposed to his overall quality. Chelsea now possess three reliable strikers capable of leading the line and poaching goals, whereas Eden Hazard remains indispensable in Schürrle’s preferred left-sided role.

Schürrle grew in prominence during his final season (2012/2013) at Bayer Leverkusen where he played a noteworthy role in an advanced position on the left to help the club secure a Champions League spot. The German scored 11 goals and recorded seven assists from his preferred wide left role, whilst taking the most shots (122) in the German Bundesliga, further epitomizing his desire to find the net.

Nevertheless, Schürrle is at his sheer best when he plays higher up the pitch, and can cut in and shoot on his right foot. This presents two issues with his current situation at Chelsea. The first issue is that for both club and country, there are better options in Schürrle’s best position, which limits his playing time. Secondly, Chelsea often face sides that prefer to maintain a low block to limit space in the final third and between the lines.

The German wide player often struggles when he’s forced to run at compact defensive units camped around the box, and he’s often ineffective when required to deliver crosses from the right. Last season, Schürrle was effective playing as a second striker against Stoke, often making diagonal runs behind the defence – he has also been fielded as the main striker with the same instructions. Arguably his two best performances were away to Fulham and Newcastle – scoring five goals in total – where he was costless to make diagonal runs into space behind the opposition’s defence.

This year, though, Schurrle’s impact has been scarce. His goal against Manchester City at the Etihad remains his key moment, as a well-worked counter attack was an ideal situation for the German to strive in. Meanwhile, Joachim Low utilized the 24-year-old as a super sub in last summer’s World Cup to maximize his strengths when the match stretched, and there was space to exploit on the counter.

With Schürrle playing a bit part role in his second season at the club, a return to Germany would present the 24-year-old wide player with increased playing time. However, although a sale could possibly lead to Mourinho acquiring an additional goal threat in the final third, it can equally backfire in the future, as a player of Schürrle’s calibre could serve as an asset to most top clubs in Europe.

Perhaps Schürrle and Chelsea are an ideal match, but the former’s search for more playing time, and the latter’s desperation for goals from the right, could lead to a premature parting that would only benefit both parties in the summer if the current situation doesn’t change. Certainly, Schürrle’s issue can be resolved, but it’s up to the player to improve his efficiency in front of goal, and Mourinho to provide the German with a platform to excel.